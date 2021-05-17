RTDNA Canada congratulates Dave Barry as a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the West Region

Vancouver, BC – (May 18, 2021) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Dave Barry who has distinguished himself through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of his career in journalism and news broadcasting.

RTDNA President Fiona Conway said, “Dave has had a major role in journalism in western Canada. Dave has mentored countless journalists and continues to lead today. He stands for the highest standard of excellence in journalism. Congratulations Dave.”

Dave Barry is a long-time broadcaster and leader in BC’s interior. He began broadcasting in 1984 in Lloydminster after attending NAIT. In 1989 he moved his family to Prince George where he stayed for many years at CKPG/101.3 The River and 99.3 The Drive.

Dave began as a news and sports reporter and through the years became the main television anchor in 2008, News Director. Through the years he has shaped many young journalists and helped them move on to larger markets – Nabil Karim, Joe Perkins, Kylie Stanton to name a few.

In 2018 Dave moved to Kamloops to become News Director at CFJC where he remains today.

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

