RTDNA Canada Announces West Region Award Finalists
Vancouver, BC – (April 27, 2021) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in broadcast and digital journalism in the West Region with the finalists for the regional awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations, and news gathering organizations in video, audio and digital.
The West Region winners will be announced on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!
2021 RTDNA Award – West Region Finalists:
Video
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Why Mooncakes are a Little Slice of History
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North – Yukon – Whale of an Exhibit
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Snowstorm Wallops the Lower Mainland: CBC Vancouver News at 6
- Global BC: Kamloops Snowbirds Crash
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island – Protesters Block Bridges
- CFJC – Lost Teen Snowboarder Found Alive
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Vancouver – Remembering the Victims of Flight 752
- Global BC – COVID Coverage
- CTV Vancouver Island – Hotel Evictions
Enterprise
- CBC Vancouver – Unmasking COVID Racism
- CTV Vancouver – Failing Our Most Vulnerable: Covid-19 In BC Care Homes
- Global BC – City Hall Chairs
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – I’m Scared of Being Called a Hero
- Global BC – Murder by Milkshake
- CTV Vancouver – The 3,800 Club
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island – Where Is Summer?
Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC Vancouver – Unmasking Racism: What Are We Going to Do About It?
- CTV Vancouver – Pandemic Coverage
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- Global BC – Larry Walker Hall of Fame
- CTV Vancouver Island – Super Fan
- CityNews Vancouver – Paralyzed Boxer Back in the Ring
- Global BC – Surprise Munie
Excellence in Video
- Global BC – Seniors Masks
- CTV Vancouver – Haunted Pub
- CBC Yukon – Olympic Hopes: Young Skier Could Become an Olympian One Day says Yukon Coach
Feature News (Large Market)
- Global BC – Harry Jerome
- CBC Vancouver – Bright Star-shaped Lanterns Represent Hope During a Dark Year for Many Filipino Canadians
- CTV Vancouver – One Armed Drummer
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Bhangra Dancing
- CBC North – Yukon – Pandemic Driveway Visits: Whitehorse Teacher Reaches Out to Students During Isolation
- CTV Vancouver Island – Pandemic Pyjamas
Graphics (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Looking Back: Six months of COVID-19 in B.C.
Investigative
- CBC Vancouver – Imam Sex Assault
- CTV Vancouver – Wellness Checks Under Investigation
- Global BC – Smugglers Inn
News – Live Special Events
- CTV Vancouver – Election 2020
- Global BC – Decision BC
- CBC Vancouver – B.C. Votes 2020
Opinion
- CBC Vancouver Unmasking Racism: Our Experience with Racism
- CTV Vancouver The Last Word with Mike McCardell
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- CTV Vancouver – CTV News at 6
- Global BC – 13-Mar
- CBC Vancouver – 02-Oct-20: CBC Vancouver News at 6
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island – CTV News at Six
- Global Okanagan – Global Okanagan News at 5
- CFJC TV – CFJC Evening News: Blazers Memorial Cup Anniversary
- CHEK – COVID CRISIS: Vancouver Island
Audio
Best Podcast
- CBC Prince George – They & Us
- 980 CKNW – When Life Gives You Parkinsons: Misdiagnosis
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Pier Park Fire in New Westminster
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kamloops – Snowbird Down
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Vancouver – Facing the Virus: The Early Edition’s COVID Coverage
- Global BC – New Westminster Pier Park Fire
Enterprise
- CBC Vancouver – Taking Account of Systemic Racism: Handcuffed at a Bank
- 980 CKNW – Homeless for the Holidays
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Dr. Peter’s Mother’s Diary
- NEWS 1130 – This Week in Science
Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC Vancouver – When COVID Hit Home: Adapting our Broadcast from Studio to Kitchen Tables
Excellence in Sound
- CBC Prince George – ‘Halloween Apples!’
- CBC North – Yukon – Veterans’ Friendship
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC British Columbia – All Native Basketball Tournament Coverage 2020
- CBC North – Yukon – Mother-Daughter Hockey League
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver Moving Day: Escaping Domestic Violence with Your Stuff
- 980 CKNW – Break-in at the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North – Yukon – Unsafe Psychiatric Unit
Investigative
- CBC Vancouver – Access Denied: The Early Edition
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Vancouver – Grieving Together: In Community After the Iran Plane Crash
Opinion
- CBC Kelowna – Kelowna Unmasked: Chris Walker on Misinformation at Kelowna Protest
- 980 CKNW – My Father’s Isolation: Lynda Steele
- NEWS 1130 – A Minute with Bill Good: ‘Defund the Police?’
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- NEWS 1130 – Noon News: March 16th, 2020
- Global BC – 8 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2020
- CBC Vancouver – 14-Sep-20: CBC Radio One
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kamloops – Newscast May 22, 2020 7:30 AM
Digital
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – South Coast Snowstorm
- Global BC – Mandatory Masks Announcement
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Prince George – Deadly Motel Fire in Prince George
- CTV News Vancouver Island – Landslide Imperils Vancouver Island Communities
Continuing Coverage
- CBC British Columbia – COVID-19 in B.C.
- Global BC – COVID-19 pandemic
- CityNews Vancouver & NEWS 1130 – The Hate Pandemic: Anti-Asian Racism in Metro Vancouver
- CTV Vancouver – BC Faces the Pandemic
Enterprise
- CBC British Columbia – Indigenous Designers in B.C. Outraged Over Claims of Authenticity by Non-Indigenous Competitor
- CTV News Vancouver Island – U.S. Navy Tests Put Endangered B.C. Orcas at Risk
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC British Columbia – COVID-19 in British Columbia by the Numbers
Excellence in Social
- CBC British Columbia – Being Black in B.C.
- Global BC – Facebook Live Interviews with Big Three Party Leaders
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC British Columbia – Brain Trust
- Global BC – Vancouver as an NHL Hub City
- Global BC – Vancouver Canucks Dream Team
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Six Months In
- Global BC – Did Bill Murray Play in a Minor League Baseball Game in Victoria in 1979?
- NEWS 1130 – Victoria Mom’s COVID Marathon
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Vancouver Island – B.C. Man Mourns Family Killed Amid U.S. Unrest
- CBC North – Yukon – Unsafe Psychiatric Unit
Graphics (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Search for Metro Vancouver’s Best Neighbourhood
Investigative
- CBC British Columbia – PHSA Spending Concerns
- CTV Vancouver – Care Homes in Crisis
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Vancouver – Black Lives Matter Protests in Vancouver
- Global BC – 2020 B.C. Election
- NEWS 1130, CityNews Vancouver & Breakfast Television – COVID Questions from Kids
Opinion
- CBC British Columbia – Analysis of B.C.’s COVID-19 Response
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC British Columbia – CBC.CA/BC
- CTV Vancouver – CTV Vancouver Online
- Global BC – Global BC website
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian journalism’s purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.
