RTDNA Canada Announces West Region Award Finalists

Vancouver, BC – (April 27, 2021) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in broadcast and digital journalism in the West Region with the finalists for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations, and news gathering organizations in video, audio and digital.

The West Region winners will be announced on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2021 RTDNA Award – West Region Finalists:

Video

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Why Mooncakes are a Little Slice of History

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North – Yukon – Whale of an Exhibit

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Snowstorm Wallops the Lower Mainland: CBC Vancouver News at 6

Global BC: Kamloops Snowbirds Crash

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island – Protesters Block Bridges

CFJC – Lost Teen Snowboarder Found Alive

Continuing Coverage

CBC Vancouver – Remembering the Victims of Flight 752

Global BC – COVID Coverage

CTV Vancouver Island – Hotel Evictions

Enterprise

CBC Vancouver – Unmasking COVID Racism

CTV Vancouver – Failing Our Most Vulnerable: Covid-19 In BC Care Homes

Global BC – City Hall Chairs

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – I’m Scared of Being Called a Hero

Global BC – Murder by Milkshake

CTV Vancouver – The 3,800 Club

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island – Where Is Summer?

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

CBC Vancouver – Unmasking Racism: What Are We Going to Do About It?

CTV Vancouver – Pandemic Coverage

Excellence in Sports Reporting

Global BC – Larry Walker Hall of Fame

CTV Vancouver Island – Super Fan

CityNews Vancouver – Paralyzed Boxer Back in the Ring

Global BC – Surprise Munie

Excellence in Video

Global BC – Seniors Masks

CTV Vancouver – Haunted Pub

CBC Yukon – Olympic Hopes: Young Skier Could Become an Olympian One Day says Yukon Coach

Feature News (Large Market)

Global BC – Harry Jerome

CBC Vancouver – Bright Star-shaped Lanterns Represent Hope During a Dark Year for Many Filipino Canadians

CTV Vancouver – One Armed Drummer

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Vancouver – Bhangra Dancing

CBC North – Yukon – Pandemic Driveway Visits: Whitehorse Teacher Reaches Out to Students During Isolation

CTV Vancouver Island – Pandemic Pyjamas

Graphics (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Looking Back: Six months of COVID-19 in B.C.

Investigative

CBC Vancouver – Imam Sex Assault

CTV Vancouver – Wellness Checks Under Investigation

Global BC – Smugglers Inn

News – Live Special Events

CTV Vancouver – Election 2020

Global BC – Decision BC

CBC Vancouver – B.C. Votes 2020

Opinion

CBC Vancouver Unmasking Racism: Our Experience with Racism

CTV Vancouver The Last Word with Mike McCardell

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CTV Vancouver – CTV News at 6

Global BC – 13-Mar

CBC Vancouver – 02-Oct-20: CBC Vancouver News at 6

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island – CTV News at Six

Global Okanagan – Global Okanagan News at 5

CFJC TV – CFJC Evening News: Blazers Memorial Cup Anniversary

CHEK – COVID CRISIS: Vancouver Island

Audio

Best Podcast

CBC Prince George – They & Us

980 CKNW – When Life Gives You Parkinsons: Misdiagnosis

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Pier Park Fire in New Westminster

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kamloops – Snowbird Down

Continuing Coverage

CBC Vancouver – Facing the Virus: The Early Edition’s COVID Coverage

Global BC – New Westminster Pier Park Fire

Enterprise

CBC Vancouver – Taking Account of Systemic Racism: Handcuffed at a Bank

980 CKNW – Homeless for the Holidays

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Dr. Peter’s Mother’s Diary

NEWS 1130 – This Week in Science

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

CBC Vancouver – When COVID Hit Home: Adapting our Broadcast from Studio to Kitchen Tables

Excellence in Sound

CBC Prince George – ‘Halloween Apples!’

CBC North – Yukon – Veterans’ Friendship

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC British Columbia – All Native Basketball Tournament Coverage 2020

CBC North – Yukon – Mother-Daughter Hockey League

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver Moving Day: Escaping Domestic Violence with Your Stuff

980 CKNW – Break-in at the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North – Yukon – Unsafe Psychiatric Unit

Investigative

CBC Vancouver – Access Denied: The Early Edition

News – Live Special Events

CBC Vancouver – Grieving Together: In Community After the Iran Plane Crash

Opinion

CBC Kelowna – Kelowna Unmasked: Chris Walker on Misinformation at Kelowna Protest

980 CKNW – My Father’s Isolation: Lynda Steele

NEWS 1130 – A Minute with Bill Good: ‘Defund the Police?’

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

NEWS 1130 – Noon News: March 16th, 2020

Global BC – 8 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2020

CBC Vancouver – 14-Sep-20: CBC Radio One

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kamloops – Newscast May 22, 2020 7:30 AM

Digital

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – South Coast Snowstorm

Global BC – Mandatory Masks Announcement

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Prince George – Deadly Motel Fire in Prince George

CTV News Vancouver Island – Landslide Imperils Vancouver Island Communities

Continuing Coverage

CBC British Columbia – COVID-19 in B.C.

Global BC – COVID-19 pandemic

CityNews Vancouver & NEWS 1130 – The Hate Pandemic: Anti-Asian Racism in Metro Vancouver

CTV Vancouver – BC Faces the Pandemic

Enterprise

CBC British Columbia – Indigenous Designers in B.C. Outraged Over Claims of Authenticity by Non-Indigenous Competitor

CTV News Vancouver Island – U.S. Navy Tests Put Endangered B.C. Orcas at Risk

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC British Columbia – COVID-19 in British Columbia by the Numbers

Excellence in Social

CBC British Columbia – Being Black in B.C.

Global BC – Facebook Live Interviews with Big Three Party Leaders

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC British Columbia – Brain Trust

Global BC – Vancouver as an NHL Hub City

Global BC – Vancouver Canucks Dream Team

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Six Months In

Global BC – Did Bill Murray Play in a Minor League Baseball Game in Victoria in 1979?

NEWS 1130 – Victoria Mom’s COVID Marathon

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Vancouver Island – B.C. Man Mourns Family Killed Amid U.S. Unrest

CBC North – Yukon – Unsafe Psychiatric Unit

Graphics (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Search for Metro Vancouver’s Best Neighbourhood

Investigative

CBC British Columbia – PHSA Spending Concerns

CTV Vancouver – Care Homes in Crisis

News – Live Special Events

CBC Vancouver – Black Lives Matter Protests in Vancouver

Global BC – 2020 B.C. Election

NEWS 1130, CityNews Vancouver & Breakfast Television – COVID Questions from Kids

Opinion

CBC British Columbia – Analysis of B.C.’s COVID-19 Response

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC British Columbia – CBC.CA/BC

CTV Vancouver – CTV Vancouver Online

Global BC – Global BC website







About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian journalism’s purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.

