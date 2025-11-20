RTDNA Canada Announces the 2025 Finalists for Best Canadian Local News Awards

Toronto, ON (October 14, 2025) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Best Canadian Local News Awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.

Best Canadian Local News Awards winners will be announced at the National Awards Gala in Toronto at the Chestnut Conference Centre on November 1, 2025.

Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!

2025 RTDNA Canada Awards Best Canadian Local News Finalists

AUDIO

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Montreal

July 10, 2024: McGill Encampment Dismantled

July 10, 2024: McGill Encampment Dismantled 1130 News Radio Vancouver

The October 19th Atmospheric River

Breaking News (Small/Medium)

CBC Yukon

Communications outage a ‘perfect storm’: Wildfires knock out phone, internet, 9-1-1 service in the North

Communications outage a ‘perfect storm’: Wildfires knock out phone, internet, 9-1-1 service in the North CBC Quebec

Quebecers reflect on death of former Prime Minister – and neighbour – Brian Mulroney

Excellence in Editing

CBC NL

Are N.L. accents dying? No, b’y: but they are changing

Are N.L. accents dying? No, b’y: but they are changing CBC Edmonton

Birdsong: Edmonton’s quiet soundtrack

Birdsong: Edmonton’s quiet soundtrack CBC Yukon

More than just music: the power to change lives

More than just music: the power to change lives CBC Toronto

Touring Little Jamaica’s rich musical history

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC British Columbia

Requiem for a Logo

Requiem for a Logo CBC Toronto

Canada is now a hammer throwing nation. But Toronto athletes can’t train.

Canada is now a hammer throwing nation. But Toronto athletes can’t train. CBC North

Nunavut’s Small but Mighty Cross Country Ski Team

Nunavut’s Small but Mighty Cross Country Ski Team CBC Edmonton

Why dance choreographers aren’t worried about AI

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia

Voices from Diaspora

Voices from Diaspora CKUT

Viewpoints 129: Urban Agriculture

Viewpoints 129: Urban Agriculture CBC Manitoba

Refugee students see promise as they graduate in Winnipeg

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

Georgina’s Law

Georgina’s Law CBC Saskatchewan

Mission 300

Mission 300 CBC Victoria

Preserving the art of clockmaking in Victoria

Preserving the art of clockmaking in Victoria CKIA

Des citoyens lancent un café solidaire à Sainte-Foy

News – Live Special Events

CBC Quebec

Quebec under spell of 2024 total eclipse frenzy – Breakaway Live Broadcast – April 8, 2024

Quebec under spell of 2024 total eclipse frenzy – Breakaway Live Broadcast – April 8, 2024 660 NewsRadio Calgary

Remembrance Day 2024: Now You Know with Rob Snow

Remembrance Day 2024: Now You Know with Rob Snow CBC P.E.I.

Island Morning Ferry Remote Show

Island Morning Ferry Remote Show CBC British Columbia

CBC in your community: qathet-Powell River

Opinion

CBC Edmonton

‘Pieces of my heart are still in Afghanistan’

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

660 News Radio Calgary

660 News Radio Morning Show: 30-Aug-24

660 News Radio Morning Show: 30-Aug-24 CBC Montreal

Best Radio Newscast: October 24, 7:30 AM

Best Radio Newscast: October 24, 7:30 AM 1130 News Radio Vancouver

BC Votes 2024 Morning Show

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

650 CKOM

650 CKOM morning news

650 CKOM morning news CBC Windsor

June 25, 2024: 6:30 a.m. Newscast

June 25, 2024: 6:30 a.m. Newscast 95.7 NewsRadio

Blue Tide Sweeps Nova Scotia: 8:00 am Newscast

Blue Tide Sweeps Nova Scotia: 8:00 am Newscast CBC British Columbia

830 May 14th 2024: CBC Interior News

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

CP24.com

Toronto Underwater Flooding closes DVP, leaves thousands without power

Toronto Underwater Flooding closes DVP, leaves thousands without power CBC Edmonton

Jasper in ashes from ‘monster’ wildfire

Jasper in ashes from ‘monster’ wildfire Global BC

Two people wounded, suspect shot dead in downtown Vancouver stabbing

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North NWT

6 dead in Fort Smith plane crash

6 dead in Fort Smith plane crash CBC British Columbia

1 dead, several injured after school bus crash in B.C.’s Cariboo

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Edmonton

Alberta’s honey industry is buzzing

Alberta’s honey industry is buzzing CBC Ottawa

Paid to stay home: Suspended police officers cost Ontario taxpayers $134M over past decade

Paid to stay home: Suspended police officers cost Ontario taxpayers $134M over past decade CBC British Columbia

Most voyeurism incidents on transit don’t result in charges: data

Most voyeurism incidents on transit don’t result in charges: data CBC Atlantic

I-Unit – Police and Public Trust – CBC Atlantic I-Unit

Excellence in Social

CBC Toronto

CBC Manitoba

Respectful coverage of Skibicki trial on TikTok

Respectful coverage of Skibicki trial on TikTok CBC British Columbia

Straight outta Tahltan: Beader creates medallion for Ice Cube – who wears it on stage

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CTV Atlantic

Girls in sports: Believe you belong

Girls in sports: Believe you belong CBC British Columbia

Lawsuit, tighter rules follow amateur fighter’s coma

Lawsuit, tighter rules follow amateur fighter’s coma CBC Saskatchewan

Live streaming: coach behavior

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Calgary

How Alberta’s proposed trans youth rules fit into a polarized international landscape

How Alberta’s proposed trans youth rules fit into a polarized international landscape UBC Journalism

Pyar is Pyar: A Journey in Conservative Surrey

Pyar is Pyar: A Journey in Conservative Surrey CityNews Toronto

Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan

Ukrainian Friends

Ukrainian Friends CBC Yukon

Troubled Water: The Aftermath of the Eagle mine disaster

Troubled Water: The Aftermath of the Eagle mine disaster CBC Kitchener-Waterloo

‘Canada is my home’: Afghan woman who fled abuse deported from Canada

‘Canada is my home’: Afghan woman who fled abuse deported from Canada The Independent

Learning lessons from Susan Piercey’s

News – Live Special Events

Global BC

British Columbia 2024 provincial election

British Columbia 2024 provincial election CBC Toronto

Mississauga Votes

Mississauga Votes CBC Quebec

Breathtaking total solar eclipse wows skywatchers in Quebec

Breathtaking total solar eclipse wows skywatchers in Quebec CTV Atlantic

New Brunswick Election: Province elects first female premier

Opinion

CBC Montreal

I’m learning how to live with the reality of war and the beauty of motherhood

I’m learning how to live with the reality of war and the beauty of motherhood CBC Saskatchewan

My Dad is a Woman

My Dad is a Woman The Independent

Why I pressed Trudeau on genocide

Why I pressed Trudeau on genocide The Conversation Canada

More Canadians are paying for news this year, but it’s still too early to celebrate

Overall Excellence in Digital

CTV Atlantic

Year In Review: Highlights of 2024

Year In Review: Highlights of 2024 CTV News Vancouver

The Green Line

Toronto’s Housing Crisis

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Large Market)

CBC Montreal

Pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University

Pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University CBC Edmonton

Jasper wildfire: The emergency and the aftermath

Jasper wildfire: The emergency and the aftermath CTV Vancouver

Crisis in Surrey schools

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

650 CKOM

Searching for answers, finding a way forward. The inquests into Saskatchewan’s mass stabbing

Searching for answers, finding a way forward. The inquests into Saskatchewan’s mass stabbing CBC Yukon

The failure of the Eagle gold mine and it’s impact on the land, water and people of the North

The failure of the Eagle gold mine and it’s impact on the land, water and people of the North CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

Jack’s Law: A man’s fight to change N.L.’s Limitations Act

Jack’s Law: A man’s fight to change N.L.’s Limitations Act CBC Thunder Bay

Grassy Narrows First Nation’s ongoing fight for mercury justice

Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa

Housing First: when the foundation cracks

Housing First: when the foundation cracks Global Edmonton

Global News Investigates: Surviving Edmonton

Global News Investigates: Surviving Edmonton CTV Vancouver

VPD officers laugh after shooting woman

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)

CBC NL

Hot air, broken promises

Hot air, broken promises CBC Yukon

Addictions and Recovery: A look at Yukon’s ongoing crisis

Addictions and Recovery: A look at Yukon’s ongoing crisis CBC Saskatchewan

Newcomers and Drugs

Newcomers and Drugs CBC Hamilton

Prisoners in Hamilton put in segregation at far greater rate than any other Ontario jail, data shows

Excellence in Innovation

CBC Calgary

Sharing Knowledge: A community-driven news project with local East African communities

Sharing Knowledge: A community-driven news project with local East African communities CBC Ottawa

The Voice in their Hands

The Voice in their Hands CBC N.L.

The Other Side of the Fence

Investigative Excellence

TVO

The Thread with Nam Kiwanuka: International Students and The Housing Crisis

The Thread with Nam Kiwanuka: International Students and The Housing Crisis CBC Saskatchewan

Piapot Land

Piapot Land CTV Vancouver

Horrific case of child neglect

Horrific case of child neglect CBC P.E.I.

P.E.I. podiatrist facing questions over what credentials he has for the job

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

CBC Edmonton

Meet the Haus of Ebonii: Alberta’s first all-Black drag and burlesque group makes its mark

Meet the Haus of Ebonii: Alberta’s first all-Black drag and burlesque group makes its mark CTV Atlantic

Scotish Highland Traditions: Experiencing Gaelic Culture on Cape Breton

Scotish Highland Traditions: Experiencing Gaelic Culture on Cape Breton CBC Vancouver

Retired Vancouver school custodian has invented a number of gadgets to make his job easier and more fun, including the “snow shovel for seniors.”

Retired Vancouver school custodian has invented a number of gadgets to make his job easier and more fun, including the “snow shovel for seniors.” CTV News Northern Ontario

Stories From The North: Sugar Shack

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global Edmonton

City Hall Shooting

City Hall Shooting Global BC

Atmospheric River

Atmospheric River CBC Montreal

Massive watermain break floods Montreal streets

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic State of Emergency

Cape Breton Digs Out after Massive Snow Storm

Cape Breton Digs Out after Massive Snow Storm CFJC Kamloops

Red Bridge Burns

Red Bridge Burns CBC Kitchener-Waterlooo

Apparent tornado touches down in Ayr, Ont. downing trees and power lines and damaging business

Excellence in Editing

CBC Montreal

A baker’s wife, a ball gown and someone named Bob

A baker’s wife, a ball gown and someone named Bob CBC Calgary

Indigenous policing is community policing: A glimpse inside one First Nations police force

Indigenous policing is community policing: A glimpse inside one First Nations police force CBC British Columbia

Making Friends with Fire: What Canada can learn from how First Nations prevent wildfire disasters

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Manitoba

Trailblazing University of Manitoba placekicker outboots the men to earn Canada West all-star honours

Trailblazing University of Manitoba placekicker outboots the men to earn Canada West all-star honours CBC Nunavut

Small but Mighty: Nunavut’s First Cross Country Ski Team Arctic Winter Games 2024, Palmer, Alaska

Small but Mighty: Nunavut’s First Cross Country Ski Team Arctic Winter Games 2024, Palmer, Alaska CityNews Montreal

Making a splash in water polo

Making a splash in water polo CBC Yukon

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in citizen Gavin McKenna goes to World Juniors as the youngest player on Team Canada

Excellence in Video

CBC Toronto

Toronto wants more electric vehicles on the road: What’s the holdup?

Toronto wants more electric vehicles on the road: What’s the holdup? CBC British Columbia

Would commercial rent control protect small businesses in Canada? Should landlords have limits on rent increases for small businesses?

Would commercial rent control protect small businesses in Canada? Should landlords have limits on rent increases for small businesses? Global News Calgary

Season 2 of ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’ shot in Calgary

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton

Rainbow Refugees find sanctuary in Edmonton

Rainbow Refugees find sanctuary in Edmonton CTV Montreal News

The end of the Expos

The end of the Expos Global BC

Stanley Park Resident

Stanley Park Resident The Green Line

Why you’re at risk every time you cross this intersection in Scarborough

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia

Sabrina Fabian: 100 years of friendship – Yarmouth’s Jewish-Lebanese connection

Sabrina Fabian: 100 years of friendship – Yarmouth’s Jewish-Lebanese connection CTV News Kitchener

American Nightmare Becomes Canadian Dream Come True Surprise of Lifetime for WWE Superfan

American Nightmare Becomes Canadian Dream Come True Surprise of Lifetime for WWE Superfan CBC North

Virtual reality reconnects elders with tradition

Virtual reality reconnects elders with tradition CBC British Columbia

B.C. family return to home destroyed by Shetland Creek wildfire

News – Live Special Events

CBC Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Election Night

Saskatchewan Election Night CTV Atlantic

Election 2024 New Brunswick Elects First Female Premier

Opinion

CBC British Columbia

Is Vancouver ready to accommodate the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Is Vancouver ready to accommodate the 2026 FIFA World Cup? CBC Ottawa

Good Nose: A love letter to the ‘Persian nose’

Good Nose: A love letter to the ‘Persian nose’ CTV Atlantic

Murphy’s Logic: The Information Vacuum

Murphy’s Logic: The Information Vacuum CBC Edmonton

The future of farming?

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CTV Vancouver

CTV News at 6: Bomb Cyclone Hits BC’s South Coast

CTV News at 6: Bomb Cyclone Hits BC’s South Coast CTV Calgary

CTV Calgary News at 6 – 06-Jun-24

CTV Calgary News at 6 – 06-Jun-24 CBC Montreal

Total solar eclipse wows Montrealers

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North

Reconciliation Day Newscast

Reconciliation Day Newscast CTV Atlantic

Acts of Remembrance: Remembrance Day 2024

Acts of Remembrance: Remembrance Day 2024 CTV News Kitchener

Voyeurism, Fireworks, Shootings & Encampments

VJ Video