RTDNA Canada Announces the 2025 Finalists for Best Canadian Local News Awards
Toronto, ON (October 14, 2025) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Best Canadian Local News Awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.
Best Canadian Local News Awards winners will be announced at the National Awards Gala in Toronto at the Chestnut Conference Centre on November 1, 2025.
Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!
2025 RTDNA Canada Awards Best Canadian Local News Finalists
AUDIO
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal
July 10, 2024: McGill Encampment Dismantled
- 1130 News Radio Vancouver
The October 19th Atmospheric River
Breaking News (Small/Medium)
- CBC Yukon
Communications outage a ‘perfect storm’: Wildfires knock out phone, internet, 9-1-1 service in the North
- CBC Quebec
Quebecers reflect on death of former Prime Minister – and neighbour – Brian Mulroney
Excellence in Editing
- CBC NL
Are N.L. accents dying? No, b’y: but they are changing
- CBC Edmonton
Birdsong: Edmonton’s quiet soundtrack
- CBC Yukon
More than just music: the power to change lives
- CBC Toronto
Touring Little Jamaica’s rich musical history
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC British Columbia
Requiem for a Logo
- CBC Toronto
Canada is now a hammer throwing nation. But Toronto athletes can’t train.
- CBC North
Nunavut’s Small but Mighty Cross Country Ski Team
- CBC Edmonton
Why dance choreographers aren’t worried about AI
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia
Voices from Diaspora
- CKUT
Viewpoints 129: Urban Agriculture
- CBC Manitoba
Refugee students see promise as they graduate in Winnipeg
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
Georgina’s Law
- CBC Saskatchewan
Mission 300
- CBC Victoria
Preserving the art of clockmaking in Victoria
- CKIA
Des citoyens lancent un café solidaire à Sainte-Foy
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Quebec
Quebec under spell of 2024 total eclipse frenzy – Breakaway Live Broadcast – April 8, 2024
- 660 NewsRadio Calgary
Remembrance Day 2024: Now You Know with Rob Snow
- CBC P.E.I.
Island Morning Ferry Remote Show
- CBC British Columbia
CBC in your community: qathet-Powell River
Opinion
- CBC Edmonton
‘Pieces of my heart are still in Afghanistan’
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- 660 News Radio Calgary
660 News Radio Morning Show: 30-Aug-24
- CBC Montreal
Best Radio Newscast: October 24, 7:30 AM
- 1130 News Radio Vancouver
BC Votes 2024 Morning Show
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- 650 CKOM
650 CKOM morning news
- CBC Windsor
June 25, 2024: 6:30 a.m. Newscast
- 95.7 NewsRadio
Blue Tide Sweeps Nova Scotia: 8:00 am Newscast
- CBC British Columbia
830 May 14th 2024: CBC Interior News
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CP24.com
Toronto Underwater Flooding closes DVP, leaves thousands without power
- CBC Edmonton
Jasper in ashes from ‘monster’ wildfire
- Global BC
Two people wounded, suspect shot dead in downtown Vancouver stabbing
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North NWT
6 dead in Fort Smith plane crash
- CBC British Columbia
1 dead, several injured after school bus crash in B.C.’s Cariboo
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Edmonton
Alberta’s honey industry is buzzing
- CBC Ottawa
Paid to stay home: Suspended police officers cost Ontario taxpayers $134M over past decade
- CBC British Columbia
Most voyeurism incidents on transit don’t result in charges: data
- CBC Atlantic
I-Unit – Police and Public Trust – CBC Atlantic I-Unit
Excellence in Social
- CBC Toronto
- CBC Manitoba
Respectful coverage of Skibicki trial on TikTok
- CBC British Columbia
Straight outta Tahltan: Beader creates medallion for Ice Cube – who wears it on stage
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CTV Atlantic
Girls in sports: Believe you belong
- CBC British Columbia
Lawsuit, tighter rules follow amateur fighter’s coma
- CBC Saskatchewan
Live streaming: coach behavior
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary
How Alberta’s proposed trans youth rules fit into a polarized international landscape
- UBC Journalism
Pyar is Pyar: A Journey in Conservative Surrey
- CityNews Toronto
Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan
Ukrainian Friends
- CBC Yukon
Troubled Water: The Aftermath of the Eagle mine disaster
- CBC Kitchener-Waterloo
‘Canada is my home’: Afghan woman who fled abuse deported from Canada
- The Independent
Learning lessons from Susan Piercey’s
News – Live Special Events
- Global BC
British Columbia 2024 provincial election
- CBC Toronto
Mississauga Votes
- CBC Quebec
Breathtaking total solar eclipse wows skywatchers in Quebec
- CTV Atlantic
New Brunswick Election: Province elects first female premier
Opinion
- CBC Montreal
I’m learning how to live with the reality of war and the beauty of motherhood
- CBC Saskatchewan
My Dad is a Woman
- The Independent
Why I pressed Trudeau on genocide
- The Conversation Canada
More Canadians are paying for news this year, but it’s still too early to celebrate
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CTV Atlantic
Year In Review: Highlights of 2024
- CTV News Vancouver
- The Green Line
Toronto’s Housing Crisis
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal
Pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University
- CBC Edmonton
Jasper wildfire: The emergency and the aftermath
- CTV Vancouver
Crisis in Surrey schools
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
- 650 CKOM
Searching for answers, finding a way forward. The inquests into Saskatchewan’s mass stabbing
- CBC Yukon
The failure of the Eagle gold mine and it’s impact on the land, water and people of the North
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
Jack’s Law: A man’s fight to change N.L.’s Limitations Act
- CBC Thunder Bay
Grassy Narrows First Nation’s ongoing fight for mercury justice
Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)
- CBC Ottawa
Housing First: when the foundation cracks
- Global Edmonton
Global News Investigates: Surviving Edmonton
- CTV Vancouver
VPD officers laugh after shooting woman
Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC NL
Hot air, broken promises
- CBC Yukon
Addictions and Recovery: A look at Yukon’s ongoing crisis
- CBC Saskatchewan
Newcomers and Drugs
- CBC Hamilton
Prisoners in Hamilton put in segregation at far greater rate than any other Ontario jail, data shows
Excellence in Innovation
- CBC Calgary
Sharing Knowledge: A community-driven news project with local East African communities
- CBC Ottawa
The Voice in their Hands
- CBC N.L.
The Other Side of the Fence
Investigative Excellence
- TVO
The Thread with Nam Kiwanuka: International Students and The Housing Crisis
- CBC Saskatchewan
Piapot Land
- CTV Vancouver
Horrific case of child neglect
- CBC P.E.I.
P.E.I. podiatrist facing questions over what credentials he has for the job
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
- CBC Edmonton
Meet the Haus of Ebonii: Alberta’s first all-Black drag and burlesque group makes its mark
- CTV Atlantic
Scotish Highland Traditions: Experiencing Gaelic Culture on Cape Breton
- CBC Vancouver
Retired Vancouver school custodian has invented a number of gadgets to make his job easier and more fun, including the “snow shovel for seniors.”
- CTV News Northern Ontario
Stories From The North: Sugar Shack
Breaking News (Large Market)
- Global Edmonton
City Hall Shooting
- Global BC
Atmospheric River
- CBC Montreal
Massive watermain break floods Montreal streets
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Atlantic State of Emergency
Cape Breton Digs Out after Massive Snow Storm
- CFJC Kamloops
Red Bridge Burns
- CBC Kitchener-Waterlooo
Apparent tornado touches down in Ayr, Ont. downing trees and power lines and damaging business
Excellence in Editing
- CBC Montreal
A baker’s wife, a ball gown and someone named Bob
- CBC Calgary
Indigenous policing is community policing: A glimpse inside one First Nations police force
- CBC British Columbia
Making Friends with Fire: What Canada can learn from how First Nations prevent wildfire disasters
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Manitoba
Trailblazing University of Manitoba placekicker outboots the men to earn Canada West all-star honours
- CBC Nunavut
Small but Mighty: Nunavut’s First Cross Country Ski Team Arctic Winter Games 2024, Palmer, Alaska
- CityNews Montreal
Making a splash in water polo
- CBC Yukon
Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in citizen Gavin McKenna goes to World Juniors as the youngest player on Team Canada
Excellence in Video
- CBC Toronto
Toronto wants more electric vehicles on the road: What’s the holdup?
- CBC British Columbia
Would commercial rent control protect small businesses in Canada? Should landlords have limits on rent increases for small businesses?
- Global News Calgary
Season 2 of ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’ shot in Calgary
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton
Rainbow Refugees find sanctuary in Edmonton
- CTV Montreal News
The end of the Expos
- Global BC
Stanley Park Resident
- The Green Line
Why you’re at risk every time you cross this intersection in Scarborough
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nova Scotia
Sabrina Fabian: 100 years of friendship – Yarmouth’s Jewish-Lebanese connection
- CTV News Kitchener
American Nightmare Becomes Canadian Dream Come True Surprise of Lifetime for WWE Superfan
- CBC North
Virtual reality reconnects elders with tradition
- CBC British Columbia
B.C. family return to home destroyed by Shetland Creek wildfire
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan Election Night
- CTV Atlantic
Election 2024 New Brunswick Elects First Female Premier
Opinion
- CBC British Columbia
Is Vancouver ready to accommodate the 2026 FIFA World Cup?
- CBC Ottawa
Good Nose: A love letter to the ‘Persian nose’
- CTV Atlantic
Murphy’s Logic: The Information Vacuum
- CBC Edmonton
The future of farming?
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- CTV Vancouver
CTV News at 6: Bomb Cyclone Hits BC’s South Coast
- CTV Calgary
CTV Calgary News at 6 – 06-Jun-24
- CBC Montreal
Total solar eclipse wows Montrealers
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North
Reconciliation Day Newscast
- CTV Atlantic
Acts of Remembrance: Remembrance Day 2024
- CTV News Kitchener
Voyeurism, Fireworks, Shootings & Encampments
VJ Video
- CHCH
Falls Eclipse Observers in Niagara Falls
- CTV Calgary
Food Bank Harvest
- CTV Vancouver
Vancouver’s worst road
- Global News
Duncan the Truck turns 50 Ella MacDonald