RTDNA Canada Announces the 2025 Finalists for Best Canadian Local News Awards

Toronto, ON (October 14, 2025) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Best Canadian Local News Awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.

Best Canadian Local News Awards winners will be announced at the National Awards Gala in Toronto at the Chestnut Conference Centre on November 1, 2025.

Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!

2025 RTDNA Canada Awards Best Canadian Local News Finalists

AUDIO

Breaking News (Large Market)

  • CBC Montreal
    July 10, 2024: McGill Encampment Dismantled  
  • 1130 News Radio Vancouver
    The October 19th Atmospheric River  

Breaking News (Small/Medium) 

  • CBC Yukon
    Communications outage a ‘perfect storm’: Wildfires knock out phone, internet, 9-1-1 service in the North  
  • CBC Quebec
    Quebecers reflect on death of former Prime Minister – and neighbour – Brian Mulroney  

Excellence in Editing 

  • CBC NL
    Are N.L. accents dying? No, b’y: but they are changing  
  • CBC Edmonton
    Birdsong: Edmonton’s quiet soundtrack  
  • CBC Yukon
    More than just music: the power to change lives  
  • CBC Toronto
    Touring Little Jamaica’s rich musical history 

Excellence in Sports Reporting 

  • CBC British Columbia
    Requiem for a Logo  
  • CBC Toronto
    Canada is now a hammer throwing nation. But Toronto athletes can’t train.
  • CBC North
    Nunavut’s Small but Mighty Cross Country Ski Team  
  • CBC Edmonton
    Why dance choreographers aren’t worried about AI 

Feature News (Large Market) 

  • CBC British Columbia
    Voices from Diaspora 
  • CKUT
    Viewpoints 129: Urban Agriculture  
  • CBC Manitoba
    Refugee students see promise as they graduate in Winnipeg  

Feature News (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
    Georgina’s Law  
  • CBC Saskatchewan
    Mission 300  
  • CBC Victoria
    Preserving the art of clockmaking in Victoria  
  • CKIA
    Des citoyens lancent un café solidaire à Sainte-Foy  

News – Live Special Events 

  • CBC Quebec
    Quebec under spell of 2024 total eclipse frenzy – Breakaway Live Broadcast – April 8, 2024  
  • 660 NewsRadio Calgary
    Remembrance Day 2024: Now You Know with Rob Snow  
  • CBC P.E.I.
    Island Morning Ferry Remote Show  
  • CBC British Columbia
    CBC in your community: qathet-Powell River  

Opinion 

  • CBC Edmonton
    ‘Pieces of my heart are still in Afghanistan’  

Radio Newscast (Large Market) 

  • 660 News Radio Calgary
    660 News Radio Morning Show: 30-Aug-24  
  • CBC Montreal
    Best Radio Newscast: October 24, 7:30 AM  
  • 1130 News Radio Vancouver
    BC Votes 2024 Morning Show  

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market) 

  • 650 CKOM
    650 CKOM morning news  
  • CBC Windsor
    June 25, 2024: 6:30 a.m. Newscast  
  • 95.7 NewsRadio
    Blue Tide Sweeps Nova Scotia: 8:00 am Newscast  
  • CBC British Columbia
    830 May 14th 2024: CBC Interior News

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market) 

  • CP24.com
    Toronto Underwater Flooding closes DVP, leaves thousands without power 
  • CBC Edmonton
    Jasper in ashes from ‘monster’ wildfire  
  • Global BC
    Two people wounded, suspect shot dead in downtown Vancouver stabbing 

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CBC North NWT
    6 dead in Fort Smith plane crash  
  • CBC British Columbia
    1 dead, several injured after school bus crash in B.C.’s Cariboo 

Excellence in Data Storytelling 

  • CBC Edmonton
    Alberta’s honey industry is buzzing 
  • CBC Ottawa
    Paid to stay home: Suspended police officers cost Ontario taxpayers $134M over past decade  
  • CBC British Columbia
    Most voyeurism incidents on transit don’t result in charges: data  
  • CBC Atlantic
    I-Unit – Police and Public Trust – CBC Atlantic I-Unit 

Excellence in Social 

  • CBC Toronto
  • CBC Manitoba
    Respectful coverage of Skibicki trial on TikTok 
  • CBC British Columbia
    Straight outta Tahltan: Beader creates medallion for Ice Cube – who wears it on stage 

Excellence in Sports Reporting 

  • CTV Atlantic
    Girls in sports: Believe you belong 
  • CBC British Columbia
    Lawsuit, tighter rules follow amateur fighter’s coma 
  • CBC Saskatchewan
    Live streaming: coach behavior 

Feature News (Large Market) 

  • CBC Calgary
    How Alberta’s proposed trans youth rules fit into a polarized international landscape 
  • UBC Journalism
    Pyar is Pyar: A Journey in Conservative Surrey  
  • CityNews Toronto
    Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep  

Feature News (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CBC Saskatchewan
    Ukrainian Friends  
  • CBC Yukon
    Troubled Water: The Aftermath of the Eagle mine disaster  
  • CBC Kitchener-Waterloo
    ‘Canada is my home’: Afghan woman who fled abuse deported from Canada  
  • The Independent
    Learning lessons from Susan Piercey’s  

News – Live Special Events 

  • Global BC
    British Columbia 2024 provincial election 
  • CBC Toronto
    Mississauga Votes 
  • CBC Quebec
    Breathtaking total solar eclipse wows skywatchers in Quebec 
  • CTV Atlantic
    New Brunswick Election: Province elects first female premier 

Opinion 

  • CBC Montreal
    I’m learning how to live with the reality of war and the beauty of motherhood 
  • CBC Saskatchewan
    My Dad is a Woman 
  • The Independent
    Why I pressed Trudeau on genocide 
  • The Conversation Canada
    More Canadians are paying for news this year, but it’s still too early to celebrate 

Overall Excellence in Digital 

  • CTV Atlantic
    Year In Review: Highlights of 2024 
  • CTV News Vancouver 
  • The Green Line
    Toronto’s Housing Crisis 

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Large Market)

  • CBC Montreal
    Pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University 
  • CBC Edmonton
    Jasper wildfire: The emergency and the aftermath 
  • CTV Vancouver
    Crisis in Surrey schools 

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market) 

  • 650 CKOM
    Searching for answers, finding a way forward. The inquests into Saskatchewan’s mass stabbing 
  • CBC Yukon
    The failure of the Eagle gold mine and it’s impact on the land, water and people of the North 
  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
    Jack’s Law: A man’s fight to change N.L.’s Limitations Act 
  • CBC Thunder Bay
    Grassy Narrows First Nation’s ongoing fight for mercury justice 

Enterprise Journalism (Large Market) 

  • CBC Ottawa
    Housing First: when the foundation cracks 
  • Global Edmonton
    Global News Investigates: Surviving Edmonton 
  • CTV Vancouver
    VPD officers laugh after shooting woman 

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CBC NL
    Hot air, broken promises 
  • CBC Yukon
    Addictions and Recovery: A look at Yukon’s ongoing crisis 
  • CBC Saskatchewan
    Newcomers and Drugs 
  • CBC Hamilton
    Prisoners in Hamilton put in segregation at far greater rate than any other Ontario jail, data shows 

Excellence in Innovation 

  • CBC Calgary
    Sharing Knowledge: A community-driven news project with local East African communities 
  • CBC Ottawa
    The Voice in their Hands 
  • CBC N.L.
    The Other Side of the Fence 

Investigative Excellence 

  • TVO
    The Thread with Nam Kiwanuka: International Students and The Housing Crisis 
  • CBC Saskatchewan
    Piapot Land 
  • CTV Vancouver
    Horrific case of child neglect 
  • CBC P.E.I.
    P.E.I. podiatrist facing questions over what credentials he has for the job

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling  

  • CBC Edmonton
    Meet the Haus of Ebonii: Alberta’s first all-Black drag and burlesque group makes its mark
  • CTV Atlantic
    Scotish Highland Traditions: Experiencing Gaelic Culture on Cape Breton 
  • CBC Vancouver
    Retired Vancouver school custodian has invented a number of gadgets to make his job easier and more fun, including the “snow shovel for seniors.” 
  • CTV News Northern Ontario
    Stories From The North: Sugar Shack 

Breaking News (Large Market) 

  • Global Edmonton
    City Hall Shooting 
  • Global BC
    Atmospheric River 
  • CBC Montreal
    Massive watermain break floods Montreal streets 

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CTV Atlantic State of Emergency
    Cape Breton Digs Out after Massive Snow Storm  
  • CFJC Kamloops
    Red Bridge Burns 
  • CBC Kitchener-Waterlooo
    Apparent tornado touches down in Ayr, Ont. downing trees and power lines and damaging business  

Excellence in Editing 

  • CBC Montreal
    A baker’s wife, a ball gown and someone named Bob 
  • CBC Calgary
    Indigenous policing is community policing: A glimpse inside one First Nations police force  
  • CBC British Columbia
    Making Friends with Fire: What Canada can learn from how First Nations prevent wildfire disasters  

Excellence in Sports Reporting 

  • CBC Manitoba
    Trailblazing University of Manitoba placekicker outboots the men to earn Canada West all-star honours 
  • CBC Nunavut
    Small but Mighty: Nunavut’s First Cross Country Ski Team Arctic Winter Games 2024, Palmer, Alaska  
  • CityNews Montreal
    Making a splash in water polo 
  • CBC Yukon
    Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in citizen Gavin McKenna goes to World Juniors as the youngest player on Team Canada 

Excellence in Video 

  • CBC Toronto
    Toronto wants more electric vehicles on the road: What’s the holdup? 
  • CBC British Columbia
    Would commercial rent control protect small businesses in Canada? Should landlords have limits on rent increases for small businesses? 
  • Global News Calgary
    Season 2 of ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’ shot in Calgary 

Feature News (Large Market) 

  • CBC Edmonton
    Rainbow Refugees find sanctuary in Edmonton 
  • CTV Montreal News
    The end of the Expos 
  • Global BC
    Stanley Park Resident 
  • The Green Line
    Why you’re at risk every time you cross this intersection in Scarborough 

Feature News (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CBC Nova Scotia
    Sabrina Fabian: 100 years of friendship – Yarmouth’s Jewish-Lebanese connection  
  • CTV News Kitchener
    American Nightmare Becomes Canadian Dream Come True Surprise of Lifetime for WWE Superfan  
  • CBC North
    Virtual reality reconnects elders with tradition 
  • CBC British Columbia
    B.C. family return to home destroyed by Shetland Creek wildfire  

News – Live Special Events 

  • CBC Saskatchewan
    Saskatchewan Election Night 
  • CTV Atlantic
    Election 2024 New Brunswick Elects First Female Premier 

Opinion 

  • CBC British Columbia
    Is Vancouver ready to accommodate the 2026 FIFA World Cup?  
  • CBC Ottawa
    Good Nose: A love letter to the ‘Persian nose’
  • CTV Atlantic
    Murphy’s Logic: The Information Vacuum  
  • CBC Edmonton
    The future of farming? 

TV Newscast (Large Market) 

  • CTV Vancouver
    CTV News at 6: Bomb Cyclone Hits BC’s South Coast 
  • CTV Calgary
    CTV Calgary News at 6 – 06-Jun-24   
  • CBC Montreal
    Total solar eclipse wows Montrealers

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CBC North
    Reconciliation Day Newscast 
  • CTV Atlantic
    Acts of Remembrance: Remembrance Day 2024
  • CTV News Kitchener
    Voyeurism, Fireworks, Shootings & Encampments  

VJ Video 

  • CHCH
    Falls Eclipse Observers in Niagara Falls 
  • CTV Calgary
    Food Bank Harvest 
  • CTV Vancouver
    Vancouver’s worst road 
  • Global News
    Duncan the Truck turns 50 Ella MacDonald 
