RTDNA Canada Announces the 2024 President’s Award Winner

LaRose grew up in Ottawa where he studied journalism at Algonquin College and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Social Communication from the University of Ottawa and St Paul’s University.

In 2019, LaRose left APTN to take the helm of Dadan Sivunivut, a holding company established by APTN to manage a number of its subsidiaries. He also is involved with the ‘Namgis First Nation in BC as Chair of their Economic Business Development Corporation, supporting the Nation in its objective to generate new opportunities for its citizens. He also sits on various Boards in a variety of capacities.

LaRose continues to support newsrooms as a member of the Canadian Journalism Collective that has been awarded the Google Fund contract to assist in the support of news reporting across various news organizations of all sizes across the country.

He has been honoured with many awards, including the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal.

Jean LaRose will receive the RTDNA Canada President’s Award at the National Awards Gala on November 2nd in Toronto.

