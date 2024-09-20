RTDNA Canada Announces the 2024 President’s Award Winner
Toronto, ON (September 24, 2024) — RTDNA Canada is pleased to honour Jean LaRose with its 2024 President’s Award.
Jean LaRose is a First Nations citizen from Abenaki First Nation of Odanak in Quebec. In 2002, La Rose became the CEO of APTN, the first Indigenous broadcaster in the world with programming by, for and about Indigenous Peoples. During his tenure, LaRose put the network on a path to financial stability and success. The network has grown to four distinct channels and now owns and operates two radio stations.
Former colleagues describe LaRose as a strong supporter of news who believed in the importance of Indigenous stories being told by their own voices. Today, the APTN workforce totals more than 200 people.
“Jean’s commitment has benefitted the whole country,” says Lis Travers, President of RTDNA Canada. “Under his leadership, partnerships were established that continue to bring Indigenous stories and storytellers to a mainstream audience.”
LaRose is also a founding member of the World Indigenous Television Broadcasters Network. As a partner in the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics broadcast consortium, provided coverage in eight Indigenous languages.
LaRose grew up in Ottawa where he studied journalism at Algonquin College and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Social Communication from the University of Ottawa and St Paul’s University.
In 2019, LaRose left APTN to take the helm of Dadan Sivunivut, a holding company established by APTN to manage a number of its subsidiaries. He also is involved with the ‘Namgis First Nation in BC as Chair of their Economic Business Development Corporation, supporting the Nation in its objective to generate new opportunities for its citizens. He also sits on various Boards in a variety of capacities.
LaRose continues to support newsrooms as a member of the Canadian Journalism Collective that has been awarded the Google Fund contract to assist in the support of news reporting across various news organizations of all sizes across the country.
He has been honoured with many awards, including the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal.
Jean LaRose will receive the RTDNA Canada President’s Award at the National Awards Gala on November 2nd in Toronto.
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
