RTDNA Canada Announces the 2024 National Awards Finalists
2024 RTDNA Canada Awards National Finalists
Toronto, ON July 3, 2024 – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the National Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.
National Awards winners will be announced in November, 2024.
Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!
AUDIO
Best Podcast
CBC Ottawa The Banned Teacher
CBC Podcasts & BBC World Service Love, Janessa
Samara Centre for Democracy Humans of the House
Feature News
CBC Doc Unit/The Current Parentless in Gaza
CBC Labrador The Joy of Basketball
CBC Radio Specials Model Minority
News Information Program
CBC’s The House On the frontlines of the toxic drug crisis
CBC – Cross Country Checkup CCCU – MAiD and Mental Illness
CBC Thunder Bay Maamaw (Together)
Opinion
CBC Healing After Harm The Buffy Sainte-Marie Investigation
DIGITAL
Breaking News
Noovo Info Drame de la Garderie Ãducative Sainte-Rose
Excellence in Data Storytelling
CBC News Climate Dashboard
CBC Calgary If Canada axed its carbon tax and rebates this is how different households would gain or lose
CBC News If Canada axed its carbon tax and rebates this is how different households would gain or lose
Excellence in Newsletters
Global News Money 123
CTV News Capital Dispatch and The Offer CTVNews.ca
CTV – W5 W5 Newsletter The Informant
Excellence in Social
CBC Indigenous Assembly of First Nations election
CBC News Social Israel-Hamas war: Answering audience questions on TikTok
Noovo Info Inflation et nourriture Le compte TikTok de Noovo Info
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Indigenous Grappling with a good mind
theScore Jessica Campbell, the AHL’s first full-time female coach, is living two dreams
Feature News
CBC The Fifth Estate Why weren’t we believed?
The Canadian Press Chinese-style matchmaking in a B.C. park
CBC News Business Unit How women-led companies are trying to make condoms more appealing to everyone
News Live Special Events
CTV News The King’s Coronation CTVNews.ca
Opinion
CBC First Person Searching for proof
CTV News The Royal Family Afua Hagan
CBC P.E.I., Digital I learned what it means to be Black after moving to Canada First Person
Overall Excellence in Digital
CBC News Canada Wildfires
CBC News CBC News Explore National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
Global News The New Roots
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
Global National Conflict between Israel and Hamas
Noovo Info Noovo Info en Ukraine
CTV News / Bell Media Inc. UKRAINE The Light in the Darkness
Enterprise Journalism
CBC News Investigative Unit Paper Orphans: Korean orphans uncover the truth about their adoption history
Global National Ukraine One Year Anniversary
CBC No Escape From the Heat
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
CTV – W5 W5 Boom Boom Chuvalo
Investigative Excellence
CBC – The Fifth Estate Making an Icon
CBC Podcasts, BBC Asian Network, BBC Sounds Bloodlines
Global National Foreign Interference in Canada
VIDEO
Breaking News
CBC News: Morning Live with Heather Hiscox CBC News Network: Turkey Earthquake Rescue
Global National Alberta Wildfires
CBC News The National Yellowknife Evacuation
Excellence in Sports Reporting
Global National Global National The New Reality
CBC News The National It Changed Everything – Alphonso Davies
CTV News / Bell Media Inc. A WREXHAM WELCOME Canada’s link to a Welsh town’s big win
Excellence in Video
CBC News The National The National Adrienne Arsenault Reports – Inside Ukraine
Global National Aid for Lahaina Fire Victims
Feature News
CBC News The National Adrienne Arsenault Reports – Inside Ukraine
CBC News The National Deciding to Dig: Revelations from an excavation near a former residential school
Global National First Nations Tracker
News – Live Special Events
CityNews The Coronation of a King
CBC News Studios The Coronation of King Charles III
Global National The Coronation of King Charles III
News Information Program
CTV – W5 W5 Narco Avocados
CBC The Fifth Estate
Global National The New Reality On the Fireline
Opinion
CBC News The National Families fight for answers after deadly Montreal Airbnb fire
TV Newscast
Global National Global National With Dawna Friesen Tuesday October 10th, 2023
CBC News The National Israel declares war on Hamas
CTV News / Bell Media Inc. CTV NATIONAL NEWS WITH OMAR SACHEDINA “Wildfires” – August 17, 2023
VJ – Video
CTV News / Bell Media Inc. SCRUB SQUAD Erasing Graffiti in St. John’s, Newfoundland
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
