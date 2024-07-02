RTDNA Canada Announces the 2024 National Awards Finalists

Toronto, ON July 3, 2024  RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the National Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.

National Awards winners will be announced in November, 2024.
Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!
2024 RTDNA Canada Awards National Finalists

AUDIO
 
Best Podcast
CBC Ottawa  The Banned Teacher
CBC Podcasts & BBC World Service      Love, Janessa
Samara Centre for Democracy     Humans of the House

Feature News
CBC Doc Unit/The Current           Parentless in Gaza
CBC Labrador         The Joy of Basketball
CBC Radio Specials          Model Minority
 
News Information Program
CBC’s The House    On the frontlines of the toxic drug crisis
CBC – Cross Country Checkup     CCCU – MAiD and Mental Illness
CBC Thunder Bay   Maamaw (Together)
 
Opinion
CBC   Healing After Harm  The Buffy Sainte-Marie Investigation

DIGITAL
 
Breaking News     
Noovo Info    Drame de la Garderie Ãducative Sainte-Rose  
 
Excellence in Data Storytelling
CBC News    Climate Dashboard 
CBC Calgary If Canada axed its carbon tax and rebates this is how different households would gain or lose    
CBC News    If Canada axed its carbon tax and rebates this is how different households would gain or lose    
 
 
Excellence in Newsletters
Global News Money 123   
CTV News    Capital Dispatch and The Offer    CTVNews.ca
CTV – W5      W5 Newsletter         The Informant
 
Excellence in Social
CBC Indigenous      Assembly of First Nations election         
CBC News Social    Israel-Hamas war: Answering audience questions on TikTok
Noovo Info    Inflation et nourriture          Le compte TikTok de Noovo Info
 
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Indigenous      Grappling with a good mind         
theScore       Jessica Campbell, the AHL’s first full-time female coach, is living two dreams
         
Feature News
CBC The Fifth Estate         Why weren’t we believed? 
The Canadian Press          Chinese-style matchmaking in a B.C. park     
CBC News Business Unit   How women-led companies are trying to make condoms more appealing to everyone  
 
News Live Special Events
CTV News    The King’s Coronation        CTVNews.ca
 
Opinion
CBC First Person    Searching for proof 
CTV News    The Royal Family    Afua Hagan
CBC P.E.I., Digital   I learned what it means to be Black after moving to Canada   First Person
 
Overall Excellence in Digital
CBC News    Canada Wildfires    
CBC News    CBC News Explore  National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
Global News The New Roots                

MULTIPLATFORM
 
Continuing Coverage
Global National        Conflict between Israel and Hamas        
Noovo Info    Noovo Info en Ukraine      
CTV News / Bell Media Inc.          UKRAINE     The Light in the Darkness
 
Enterprise Journalism
CBC News Investigative Unit        Paper Orphans: Korean orphans uncover the truth about their adoption history
Global National        Ukraine One Year Anniversary    
CBC   No Escape From the Heat 
 
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
CTV – W5      W5     Boom Boom Chuvalo
 
Investigative Excellence 
CBC – The Fifth Estate       Making an Icon       
CBC Podcasts, BBC Asian Network, BBC Sounds          Bloodlines    
Global National        Foreign Interference in Canada   

VIDEO
 
Breaking News
CBC News: Morning Live with Heather Hiscox  CBC News Network: Turkey Earthquake Rescue     
Global National        Alberta Wildfires     
CBC News    The National Yellowknife Evacuation
 
Excellence in Sports Reporting
Global National        Global National The New Reality 
CBC News    The National It Changed Everything – Alphonso Davies
CTV News / Bell Media Inc.          A WREXHAM WELCOME          Canada’s link to a Welsh town’s big win
 
Excellence in Video
CBC News The National    The National Adrienne Arsenault Reports – Inside Ukraine
Global National        Aid for Lahaina Fire Victims        
 
Feature News
CBC News    The National Adrienne Arsenault Reports – Inside Ukraine
CBC News    The National Deciding to Dig: Revelations from an excavation near a former residential school
Global National        First Nations Tracker        
 
News – Live Special Events      
CityNews      The Coronation of a King  
CBC News Studios The Coronation of King Charles III         
Global National        The Coronation of King Charles III         
 
News Information Program
CTV – W5      W5     Narco Avocados
CBC   The Fifth Estate      
Global National The New Reality  On the Fireline                  
 
Opinion       
CBC News    The National Families fight for answers after deadly Montreal Airbnb fire
 
TV Newscast
Global National        Global National With Dawna Friesen          Tuesday October 10th, 2023
CBC News    The National Israel declares war on Hamas
CTV News / Bell Media Inc.          CTV NATIONAL NEWS WITH OMAR SACHEDINA “Wildfires”    –    August 17, 2023                      
 
VJ – Video
CTV News / Bell Media Inc.          SCRUB SQUAD      Erasing Graffiti in St. John’s, Newfoundland

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.

The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. 

Contact Information
RTDNA Canada | President
Lis Travers
president@rtdnacanada.com

RTDNA Canada | Awards Committee
Mary Nersessian – Chair
Espe Currie
Michael Goldberg
Sarah Mills
Janice Neil
Colleen Schmidt
awards@rtdnacanada.com
www.rtdnacanada.com

