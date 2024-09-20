RTDNA Canada Announces the 2024 Emerging Journalist Award Winner

Tchadas Leo’s journalism career began with the launch of his award-winning Indigenous-focused podcast called “Our Native Land”. In 2023, he joined CHEK News in Victoria as a Multimedia Journalist covering a wide range of issues often with a focus on Indigenous communities. Leo shoots, writes, edits and produces original content. He is a graduate of the BCIT Broadcast and Journalism program.

Leo’s Indigenous lineage belongs with the Xwemalhkwu First national and the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians. He recently became the first Coast Salish person to anchor a newscast on Coast Salish territory.

RTDNA Canada created the Emerging Journalist Award to recognize the achievements and outstanding work of Canadian journalists who are in the early stages of their career.

RTDNA Canada President, Lis Travers says “ These young journalists are already leaving their mark. Congratulations Tchadas and to all the other nominees who are the future of our industry.”