RTDNA Canada Announces the 2024 Emerging Journalist Award Winner
RTDNA Canada Announces the 2024 Emerging Journalist Award Winner
Toronto, ON (September 24, 2024)
RTDNA Canada is pleased to honour Tchadas Leo with the 2024 Emerging Journalist Award awarded to a journalist who displays excellence in the coverage of original (enterprise) journalism on a single topic, investigative reporting or continuing coverage of a beat or a major breaking and developing story.
Tchadas Leo’s journalism career began with the launch of his award-winning Indigenous-focused podcast called “Our Native Land”. In 2023, he joined CHEK News in Victoria as a Multimedia Journalist covering a wide range of issues often with a focus on Indigenous communities. Leo shoots, writes, edits and produces original content. He is a graduate of the BCIT Broadcast and Journalism program.
Leo’s Indigenous lineage belongs with the Xwemalhkwu First national and the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians. He recently became the first Coast Salish person to anchor a newscast on Coast Salish territory.
RTDNA Canada created the Emerging Journalist Award to recognize the achievements and outstanding work of Canadian journalists who are in the early stages of their career.
RTDNA Canada President, Lis Travers says “ These young journalists are already leaving their mark. Congratulations Tchadas and to all the other nominees who are the future of our industry.”
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Click HERE to become a member.
Contact Information
RTDNA Canada | President
Lis Travers
president@rtdnacanada.com
RTDNA Canada | Awards Committee
Mary Nersessian – Chair
Espe Currie
Michael Goldberg
Sarah Mills
Janice Neil
Colleen Schmidt