RTDNA Canada Announces the 2023 President’s Award Winner

Smith is a champion of change, seeking new ways to produce and distribute news content to different audiences on multiple platforms, while maintaining core business. Along with being focused on new product and revenue development in a rapidly changing media landscape, Smith is invested in ensuring diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are boosted across the division. Being a big believer in leadership fundamentals Smith is committed to recruiting diverse, compassionate, and experienced journalists to lead Global News teams.

He also led the news division through the difficult Covid-19 pandemic, coming out on the other side a more resilient organization. Smith is also known as an early advocate to protect journalists from online harassment, having served on various committees and panels to address the issue.

Under Smith’s leadership, Global News has won numerous RTDNA awards, which includes recognition in categories such as Best Newscast and Best News Information Program (large market). In 2023, Global News won three prestigious awards on behalf of The Canadian Screen Awards (CSA). In 2020, he celebrated his 30th anniversary with Global News.

Smith previously held the position of Vice President, News, and Information for Eastern Canada. In this role, he oversaw Global Halifax and New Brunswick, Global Montreal, Global Kingston, Global Peterborough, Global Durham, Global Toronto, 980 CFPL London, 900 CHML Hamilton, 640 Toronto, as well as The Morning Show and the Global News Multi-Market Content team.

Prior to becoming Vice President, Smith served as Senior Director, News and Station Operations for the eastern region of the country for four years and was responsible for Global News in Ontario, Quebec, the Maritimes, and The Morning Show. In his accomplished tenure with Global News, Smith has held several roles across the country including Managing Editor, News Director and Station Manager of Global News Toronto, Senior Producer, Assistant News Director and Director of News and Information for Global News Montreal, National Correspondent in Halifax– among others.

Smith was born and raised in Toronto, Ontario. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Queen’s University, he returned to the city to begin his illustrious journalism career as an Editorial Assistant at Global News Toronto.

Smith is an avid reader who has a passion for boating. He was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the North Scarborough Rotary Club, the rotary’s highest honour for community service. Smith is also a past board member of the Ontario Association of Broadcasters. When he isn’t at work, Smith enjoys being outside and spending time with his wife and daughter.