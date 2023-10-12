RTDNA Canada Announces the 2023 President’s Award Winner

Toronto, ON (October 12, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to honour Ward Smith with its 2023 President’s  Award.

Ward Smith is the Senior Vice President, Global News at Corus Entertainment overseeing all news operations across Canada. This portfolio includes 15 local news stations and five   national news programs and all news programming across the talk radio stations on Corus Radio.

RTDNA Canada President, Lis Travers said “Ward Smith is the type of leader you want to work for. He’s made innovative and smart decisions that have improved our industry. He leads by example and most important, he cares.”

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.

The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Click HERE to become a member.

Contact Information

RTDNA Canada | President
Lis Travers
president@rtdnacanada.com

RTDNA Canada | Awards Committee
Mary Nersessian – Chair
Espe Currie
Michael Goldberg
Sarah Mills
Janice Neil
Colleen Schmidt

awards@rtdnacanada.com
www.rtdnacanada.com

Share: