RTDNA Canada Announces the 2023 National Lifetime Achievement Award Winners
Toronto, ON (October 3, 2023) RTDNA Canada is please to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the National Lifetime Achievement Awards.
The RTDNA Canada awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.
“On behalf of RTDNA Canada, I want to congratulate all of you recognized with a well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award. Even more important, I want to thank each of you for the contribution you have made to our industry.”
2023 RTDNA Canada National Lifetime Achievement Award Winners
RTDNA Canada’s Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their career in broadcast and digital journalism.
National Lifetime Achievement Winners
Anthony Myers
Carol Off
Dave Budge
Rose Kingdon
RTDNA Canada is proud to recognize the lifetime accomplishments of these journalists.
They will receive their awards in-person at this year’s RTDNA Canada National Gala on October 21, 2023.
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Click HERE to become a member.
Contact Information
RTDNA Canada | President
Lis Travers
president@rtdnacanada.com
RTDNA Canada | Awards Committee
Mary Nersessian – Chair
Espe Currie
Michael Goldberg
Sarah Mills
Janice Neil
Colleen Schmidt