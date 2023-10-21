RTDNA Canada Announces the 2023 Best Canadian Local Awards Winners
Toronto, ON (October 21, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Best Canadian Local News Awards.
RTDNA Canada honours the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.
“Congratulations to the award winners and all the finalists. Your communities are well-served by your commitment.” Lis Travers, President, RTDNA Canada.
Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!
2023 RTDNA Awards Best Canadian Local News Winners
AUDIO
Best Podcast
CBC Thunder Bay
What You Believe in Will Carry You Through
Breaking News Small/Medium Market
CBC Saskatchewan
Sanderson Arrest – Afternoon Edition
Breaking News Large Market
CBC Ottawa
Convoy Live Hit: Standoff Begins
Excellence in Editing Small/Medium Market
CBC Kamloops
Nacho Chips, Crackers and Tiny Fish: How a B.C. Senior Survived on the Open Sea for Nearly 6 Days
Excellence in Editing Large Market
CBC Calgary
Struck
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Thunder Bay
Meet the Barkmans, the First Nations Hockey Family Fuelling the Dreams of Their Youngest Son
Feature News Small/Medium Market
CBC Yukon
Suitcase Stories
Feature News Large Market
CBC Calgary
How Classes in Agriculture and Baseball May Have Saved 2 Rural Alberta Schools
News – Live Special Events
CBC Vancouver
Six Months Later: On The Coast Reports Live From Abbotsford on the Six Month Anniversary of The B.C. Floods
Opinion
CBC Edmonton
The Shoe Project: Stories of Fear and Triumph
Radio Newscast Small/Medium Market
980 CJME
Morning News
Radio Newscast Large Market
680 CJOB and Global Winnipeg
Live at 5: The Pope’s Apology
DIGITAL
Breaking News Small/Medium Market
CBC Saskatoon
James Smith Mass Stabbings
Breaking News Large Market
CTV News Ottawa
Convoy in the Capital: Ottawa Police Clear Convoy Protest
Excellence in Data Storytelling
CBC Calgary
Calgary is a City of Haves and Have-Nots When it Comes to Trees
Excellence in Social
CBC Vancouver
What We Know About Chelsea Poorman’s Disappearance
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Ottawa
‘I’d be a completely different person’: St. Patrick’s High School Basketball
Feature News Small/Medium Market
CBC Yukon
When the Salmon Disappear
Feature News Large Market
Global BC
Inadmissible: How A U.S. Policy Is Wreaking Havoc On The Lives Of Iranian-Canadians
News – Live Special Events
CBC Quebec
Quebec Election Campaign 2022
Opinion
CBC Saskatchewan
The Prairies Got Something to Say – Black on the Prairies: Place Edition
Overall Excellence in Digital
CBC Saskatchewan
Black on the Prairies: Place Edition
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
CBC Calgary
A Community-Driven Deep Dive on Transit Safety in Calgary
Enterprise Journalism
Concordia University/CTV News Montreal
Arctic Shift to Clean Energy
Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero
CBC British Columbia
B.C. Votes 2022
Investigative Excellence
CBC Saskatchewan
Mary Ellen Turpel Lafond
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling Small/Medium Market
CBC Saskatchewan
Race Car Driver in Sask. Carving Out Place for Women in the Sport
Audio-Visual Storytelling Large Market
CBC Calgary
First Nations Horse Relay: The Original ‘extreme’ Sport
Breaking News Small/Medium Market
CTV News Vancouver Island
Saanich Shootout: Jun-22
Breaking News Large Market
Global Edmonton
Northeast Random Stabbings
Excellence in Editing Small/Medium Market
CBC Prince Edward Island
From Then to Now, Fiona’s Historic Hammering of Prince Edward Island
Excellence in Editing Large Market
CBC Toronto
Can Little Jamaica Survive Construction?
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Saskatchewan
All-Black Baseball Teams Used to Play for Small Prairie Towns; One is Finally Getting Recognized
Excellence in Video
CBC New Brunswick
George’s Last Flight
Feature News Small/Medium Market
CBC Yukon
Percy Henry: The Last Speaker
Feature News Large Market
CBC Manitoba
Youth from Norway House Cree Nation Learn to Live Off the Land
News – Live Special Events
CTV News Atlantic
30 Years Later: The Westray Mine Disaster
Opinion
CBC Manitoba
The Cowboy and the Checker Player
TV Newscast Small/Medium
CBC North
Reconciliation Day Newscast
TV Newscast Large Market
CTV News Ottawa
Derecho: Once in a Century Storm Slams into Ottawa
VJ – Video
CTV News Atlantic
It’s All in The Eyes: Author Inspires With Words & Determination
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
