RTDNA Canada Announces the 2023 Best Canadian Local Awards Winners

2023 RTDNA Awards Best Canadian Local News Winners

AUDIO



Best Podcast

CBC Thunder Bay

What You Believe in Will Carry You Through

Breaking News Small/Medium Market

CBC Saskatchewan

Sanderson Arrest – Afternoon Edition

Breaking News Large Market

CBC Ottawa

Convoy Live Hit: Standoff Begins

Excellence in Editing Small/Medium Market

CBC Kamloops

Nacho Chips, Crackers and Tiny Fish: How a B.C. Senior Survived on the Open Sea for Nearly 6 Days

Excellence in Editing Large Market

CBC Calgary

Struck

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Thunder Bay

Meet the Barkmans, the First Nations Hockey Family Fuelling the Dreams of Their Youngest Son

Feature News Small/Medium Market

CBC Yukon

Suitcase Stories

Feature News Large Market

CBC Calgary

How Classes in Agriculture and Baseball May Have Saved 2 Rural Alberta Schools

News – Live Special Events

CBC Vancouver

Six Months Later: On The Coast Reports Live From Abbotsford on the Six Month Anniversary of The B.C. Floods

Opinion

CBC Edmonton

The Shoe Project: Stories of Fear and Triumph

Radio Newscast Small/Medium Market

980 CJME

Morning News

Radio Newscast Large Market

680 CJOB and Global Winnipeg

Live at 5: The Pope’s Apology

DIGITAL

Breaking News Small/Medium Market

CBC Saskatoon

James Smith Mass Stabbings

Breaking News Large Market

CTV News Ottawa

Convoy in the Capital: Ottawa Police Clear Convoy Protest

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Calgary

Calgary is a City of Haves and Have-Nots When it Comes to Trees

Excellence in Social

CBC Vancouver

What We Know About Chelsea Poorman’s Disappearance

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Ottawa

‘I’d be a completely different person’: St. Patrick’s High School Basketball

Feature News Small/Medium Market

CBC Yukon

When the Salmon Disappear

Feature News Large Market

Global BC

Inadmissible: How A U.S. Policy Is Wreaking Havoc On The Lives Of Iranian-Canadians

News – Live Special Events

CBC Quebec

Quebec Election Campaign 2022

Opinion

CBC Saskatchewan

The Prairies Got Something to Say – Black on the Prairies: Place Edition

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Saskatchewan

Black on the Prairies: Place Edition

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

CBC Calgary

A Community-Driven Deep Dive on Transit Safety in Calgary

Enterprise Journalism

Concordia University/CTV News Montreal

Arctic Shift to Clean Energy

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

CBC British Columbia

B.C. Votes 2022

Investigative Excellence

CBC Saskatchewan

Mary Ellen Turpel Lafond

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling Small/Medium Market

CBC Saskatchewan

Race Car Driver in Sask. Carving Out Place for Women in the Sport

Audio-Visual Storytelling Large Market

CBC Calgary

First Nations Horse Relay: The Original ‘extreme’ Sport

Breaking News Small/Medium Market

CTV News Vancouver Island

Saanich Shootout: Jun-22

Breaking News Large Market

Global Edmonton

Northeast Random Stabbings

Excellence in Editing Small/Medium Market

CBC Prince Edward Island

From Then to Now, Fiona’s Historic Hammering of Prince Edward Island

Excellence in Editing Large Market

CBC Toronto

Can Little Jamaica Survive Construction?

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Saskatchewan

All-Black Baseball Teams Used to Play for Small Prairie Towns; One is Finally Getting Recognized

Excellence in Video

CBC New Brunswick

George’s Last Flight

Feature News Small/Medium Market

CBC Yukon

Percy Henry: The Last Speaker

Feature News Large Market

CBC Manitoba

Youth from Norway House Cree Nation Learn to Live Off the Land

News – Live Special Events

CTV News Atlantic

30 Years Later: The Westray Mine Disaster

Opinion

CBC Manitoba

The Cowboy and the Checker Player

TV Newscast Small/Medium

CBC North

Reconciliation Day Newscast

TV Newscast Large Market

CTV News Ottawa

Derecho: Once in a Century Storm Slams into Ottawa

VJ – Video

CTV News Atlantic

It’s All in The Eyes: Author Inspires With Words & Determination