RTDNA Canada Announces the 2023 National Awards Winners
Toronto, ON (October 21, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the National Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.
“Congratulations on all your outstanding work during a news cycle that never stopped.” Lis Travers, President, RTDNA Canada.
2023 RTDNA Awards National Winners
AUDIO
Best Podcast
CBC Podcasts
Kuper Island
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC – Ideas
Lloyd Percival Canada’s Sports Prophet: Pt. 2
Feature News
CBC Radio – The House
Kyiv Audio Diary
News Information Program
CBC -The Current
Ukraine’s Refugee Crisis
Opinion
CBC Radio – The Sunday Magazine
An Elegy for Lost Children
DIGITAL
Breaking News
CTVNews.ca
Death of Queen Elizabeth II
Excellence in Data Storytelling
CBC/Radio-Canada
Heat Islands
Excellence in Social
CBC News
Iran Protests: Responding to the Audience’s Authentic Conversation on Social
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Indigenous
Hometown Heroes
Feature News
CTVNews.ca
Canada’s Laws on Stalking Crimes are Inadequate
Opinion
CBC News
Abortion Columns: First Person & Opinion
Overall Excellence in Digital
APTN News
My Name is Bill Isadore Deafy: This is the Story of a Teenage Boy Who Doesn’t Legally Exist
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
Global News
Road to Reconciliation
Enterprise Journalism
CTV News
Expelled: My Roots in Uganda
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
Global News
Inside COVID’s ‘Invisible Hospitals’ Where the Sickest Fight to Go Home
Investigative Excellence
CBC News – The National
Canadian Coyote – Human Smuggling from Canada to the U.S. Honourable Mention
CTV News – W5
Cocaine Cargo
VIDEO
Breaking News
CTV News
Fiona
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CTV News – W5
Broken
Excellence in Video
CTV News
Reporter’s Notebook in Afghanistan
Feature News
CBC News – The National/North Network Team/Tuktoyaktuk, NWT
Washing Away
News – Live Special Events
CBC News Studios
Pope Francis in Canada: Maskwacis Apology
News Information Program
CTV News – W5
Death Wish
Opinion
CBC News – The National
Black Canadians on Buffalo Shootings
TV Newscast
CTV News – CTV National News
28-Sep-2022
VJ – Video
CBC News – The National
Canadians Open Homes to Ukrainians
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Contact Information
RTDNA Canada | President
Lis Travers
president@rtdnacanada.com
RTDNA Canada | Awards Committee
Mary Nersessian – Chair
Espe Currie
Michael Goldberg
Sarah Mills
Janice Neil
Colleen Schmidt