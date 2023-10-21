RTDNA Canada Announces the 2023 National Awards Winners

Toronto, ON (October 21, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the National Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.

“Congratulations on all your outstanding work during a news cycle that never stopped.” Lis Travers, President, RTDNA Canada.

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.

The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

