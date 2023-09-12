RTDNA Canada Announces the 2023 National Awards Finalists
Toronto, ON (September 12, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the National Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.
National Awards winners will be announced at the National Awards Gala in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel on October 21, 2023.
Congratulations to these finalists for their exceptional work!
2023 RTDNA Canada Awards National Finalists
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- CBC Podcasts and the LA Times -The Outlaw Ocean Project
- CBC Podcasts – Kuper Island
- CBC News – Front Burner: Recordings Reveal Duelling Realities of Trucker Protests
- Global News – Crime Beat: A Prayer for Arcelie
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC – Ideas – Lloyd Percival Canada’s Sports Prophet: Pt. 2
Feature News
- The Canadian Press – Waiting in Hope: A Papal Apology
- CBC Radio – The House: Kyiv Audio Diary
News Information Program
- CBC -The Current: Ukraine’s Refugee Crisis
- CBC – As It Happens
- CBC – What on Earth: A Volcanic Revolution in Energy?
Opinion
- CBC Radio – The Sunday Magazine: An Elegy for Lost Children
DIGITAL
Breaking News
- CTVNews.ca – Death of Queen Elizabeth II
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC/Radio-Canada – Heat Islands
- CBC Investigative Unit/CBC Parliamentary Bureau – Convoy Cash
Excellence in Social
- CTVNews.ca – Ukraine
- Global Calgary – Inside Pride
- CBC News – Iran Protests: Responding to the Audience’s Authentic Conversation on Social
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Indigenous – Hometown Heroes
- CBC Investigative Unit – Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton Athlete Abuse
Feature News
- CTVNews.ca – Canada’s Laws on Stalking Crimes are Inadequate
- CBC – Unreserved: How Indigenous People are Rebuilding Child Welfare to Lift Up the Whole Family
Opinion
- CBC News – Abortion Columns: First Person & Opinion
Overall Excellence in Digital
- APTN News – My Name is Bill Isadore Deafy: This is the Story of a Teenage Boy Who Doesn’t Legally Exist
- CBC Indigenous – CBC Indigenous
- CTVNews.ca – Convoy, Ukraine, COVID-19 and Queen’s Death
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- Global News – Road to Reconciliation
- CTV News – Plight of the Afghans
- Global News – Inside the James Smith Cree Reserve
- CBC News – The War in Ukraine
Enterprise Journalism
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador: Finding (and Fixing) Home
- CTV News – Expelled: My Roots in Uganda
- CBC – The Fifth Estate: The Mormons’ Books
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
- RDI, Le Reseau De l’Information – The Riot Squad, the Demonstrators and the Cavalry: Up Close and Personal Live Reporting on Police Efforts to Clear the Ottawa Occupation, February 18, 2022
- Noovo Info – Le Show Parallèle: élections Québec
- Global News – Inside COVID’s ‘Invisible Hospitals’ Where the Sickest Fight to Go Home
Investigative Excellence
- CTV News – W5: Cocaine Cargo
- CBC – The Fifth Estate: Sold a Lie
- Global News – Profiting Off Kids
- CBC News – The National: Canadian Coyote – Human Smuggling from Canada to the U.S.
VIDEO
Breaking News
- CTV News – Freedom Convoy
- CBC News Network – Ottawa Convoy Protests
- CTV News – Fiona
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CTV News – W5: Broken
- CTV News – Canada at the World Cup
- CTV News – Guy Lafleur
Excellence in Video
- CTV News – Reporter’s Notebook in Afghanistan
- Global News – The New Reality: The Spy Who Saved Me
- CBC News – The National: War in Ukraine. A Train Filled with Trauma
Feature News
- Global News – The New Reality: Canadian Shield: Making Armoured Vehicles for Ukraine
- CBC News – The National/North Network Team/Tuktoyaktuk, NWT: Washing Away
- CBC News – The National: Somalia Drought
News – Live Special Events
- RDI, Le Reseau De l’Information – One Day in Ottawa: RDI’s Live Coverage of Police Clearing the Ottawa Occupation: Up Close and Personal Live Reporting on Police Efforts to Clear the Ottawa Occupation, February 18, 2022
- CTV News – Special: Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral
- CBC News Studios – Pope Francis in Canada: Maskwacis Apology
News Information Program
- Global News – The New Reality: Arctic Power Play
- CTV News – W5: Death Wish
- CBC – Marketplace: Fraud Fighters
Opinion
- CBC News – The National: Black Canadians on Buffalo Shootings
- CTV News – Moral Courage
TV Newscast
- CTV News Winnipeg – Reconciliation and Reconnecting: The Path Forward
- CBC News – The National: Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022
- CTV News – CTV National News: 28-Sep-22
VJ – Video
- Noovo Info – Louis-Philippe Bourdeau
- CBC News – The National: Canadians Open Homes to Ukrainians
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Contact Information
RTDNA Canada | President
Lis Travers
president@rtdnacanada.com
RTDNA Canada | Awards Committee
Mary Nersessian – Chair
Espe Currie
Michael Goldberg
Sarah Mills
Janice Neil
Colleen Schmidt