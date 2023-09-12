RTDNA Canada Announces the 2023 National Awards Finalists

Toronto, ON (September 12, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the National Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.

National Awards winners will be announced at the National Awards Gala in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel on October 21, 2023.

Congratulations to these finalists for their exceptional work!

2023 RTDNA Canada Awards National Finalists

AUDIO

Best Podcast

  • CBC Podcasts and the LA Times -The Outlaw Ocean Project
  • CBC Podcasts – Kuper Island    
  • CBC News – Front Burner: Recordings Reveal Duelling Realities of Trucker Protests       
  • Global News – Crime Beat: A Prayer for Arcelie

Excellence in Sports Reporting

  • CBC – Ideas – Lloyd Percival Canada’s Sports Prophet: Pt. 2      

Feature News

  • The Canadian Press – Waiting in Hope: A Papal Apology
  • CBC Radio – The House: Kyiv Audio Diary

News Information Program

  • CBC -The Current: Ukraine’s Refugee Crisis
  • CBC – As It Happens
  • CBC – What on Earth: A Volcanic Revolution in Energy?

Opinion

  • CBC Radio – The Sunday Magazine: An Elegy for Lost Children

DIGITAL

Breaking News

  • CTVNews.ca – Death of Queen Elizabeth II        

Excellence in Data Storytelling           

  • CBC/Radio-Canada – Heat Islands
  • CBC Investigative Unit/CBC Parliamentary Bureau – Convoy Cash

Excellence in Social

  • CTVNews.ca – Ukraine 
  • Global Calgary – Inside Pride  
  • CBC News – Iran Protests: Responding to the Audience’s Authentic Conversation on Social

Excellence in Sports Reporting

  • CBC Indigenous – Hometown Heroes
  • CBC Investigative Unit – Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton Athlete Abuse        

Feature News

  • CTVNews.ca – Canada’s Laws on Stalking Crimes are Inadequate
  • CBC – Unreserved: How Indigenous People are Rebuilding Child Welfare to Lift Up the Whole Family

Opinion

  • CBC News – Abortion Columns: First Person & Opinion

Overall Excellence in Digital

  • APTN News – My Name is Bill Isadore Deafy: This is the Story of a Teenage Boy Who Doesn’t Legally Exist
  • CBC Indigenous – CBC Indigenous        
  • CTVNews.ca – Convoy, Ukraine, COVID-19 and Queen’s Death 

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

  • Global News – Road to Reconciliation
  • CTV News – Plight of the Afghans         
  • Global News – Inside the James Smith Cree Reserve     
  • CBC News – The War in Ukraine

Enterprise Journalism

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador: Finding (and Fixing) Home                
  • CTV News – Expelled: My Roots in Uganda
  • CBC – The Fifth Estate: The Mormons’ Books

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

  • RDI, Le Reseau De l’Information – The Riot Squad, the Demonstrators and the Cavalry: Up Close and Personal Live Reporting on Police Efforts to Clear the Ottawa Occupation, February 18, 2022
  • Noovo Info – Le Show Parallèle: élections Québec
  • Global News – Inside COVID’s ‘Invisible Hospitals’  Where the Sickest Fight to Go Home 

Investigative Excellence         

  • CTV News – W5: Cocaine Cargo
  • CBC – The Fifth Estate: Sold a Lie         
  • Global News – Profiting Off Kids
  • CBC News – The National: Canadian Coyote – Human Smuggling from Canada to the U.S.

VIDEO 

Breaking News

  • CTV News – Freedom Convoy
  • CBC News Network – Ottawa Convoy Protests
  • CTV News – Fiona

Excellence in Sports Reporting

  • CTV News – W5: Broken
  • CTV News – Canada at the World Cup
  • CTV News – Guy Lafleur           

Excellence in Video

  • CTV News – Reporter’s Notebook in Afghanistan
  • Global News – The New Reality: The Spy Who Saved Me
  • CBC News – The National: War in Ukraine. A Train Filled with Trauma    

Feature News

  • Global News – The New Reality: Canadian Shield: Making Armoured Vehicles for Ukraine
  • CBC News – The National/North Network Team/Tuktoyaktuk, NWT: Washing Away         
  • CBC News – The National: Somalia Drought      

News – Live Special Events    

  • RDI, Le Reseau De l’Information – One Day in Ottawa: RDI’s Live Coverage of Police Clearing the Ottawa Occupation: Up Close and Personal Live Reporting on Police Efforts to Clear the Ottawa Occupation, February 18, 2022
  • CTV News – Special: Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral
  • CBC News Studios – Pope Francis in Canada: Maskwacis Apology

News Information Program

  • Global News – The New Reality: Arctic Power Play
  • CTV News – W5: Death Wish    
  • CBC – Marketplace: Fraud Fighters       

Opinion          

  • CBC News – The National: Black Canadians on Buffalo Shootings          
  • CTV News – Moral Courage 

TV Newscast

  • CTV News Winnipeg – Reconciliation and Reconnecting: The Path Forward        
  • CBC News – The National: Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022
  • CTV News – CTV National News: 28-Sep-22                                          

VJ – Video

  • Noovo Info – Louis-Philippe Bourdeau                                
  • CBC News – The National: Canadians Open Homes to Ukrainians

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.

The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Click HERE to become a member.

Contact Information

RTDNA Canada | President
Lis Travers
president@rtdnacanada.com

RTDNA Canada | Awards Committee
Mary Nersessian – Chair
Espe Currie
Michael Goldberg
Sarah Mills
Janice Neil
Colleen Schmidt

awards@rtdnacanada.com
www.rtdnacanada.com

Share: