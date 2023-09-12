RTDNA Canada Announces the 2023 National Awards Finalists

Toronto, ON (September 12, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the National Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.

National Awards winners will be announced at the National Awards Gala in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel on October 21, 2023.

Congratulations to these finalists for their exceptional work!