RTDNA Canada Announces the 2023 Hall of Fame Inductee
Toronto, ON (October 5 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Sandie Rinaldo by inducting her into the 2023 Hall of Fame for her outstanding service and continued excellence in her journalism career.
RTDNA Canada created a Hall of Fame to recognize people who have made outstanding contributions to the fields of audio, digital, and video journalism. Inductees will include the giants of our industry, the leaders who shape the future, the innovators who enhanced news gathering, and the people who maintain the highest standards of our craft.
RTDNA President,Lis Travers said “It is my honour to see Sandie Rinaldo inducted into the RTDNA Canada Hall ofFame. She has been an inspiration to young journalists for 50 years, asking the tough questions, earning trust, and paving the way for women in the news business.”
Rinaldo has received national recognition for her stories, earning a multitude of prestigious awards and nominations. In 2018, she was honoured with the Radio Television DigitalNews Association (RTDNA) LifetimeAchievement Award for her distinguished service to broadcast journalism. Rinaldo earned the 2017 RTDNA Dave Rogers National Award for Best Long Feature for W5’s“In TheirFootsteps.” She is a two-time recipient of the Trina McQueen Award for Best Television NewsInformation Program, having been recognized for W5’s“Lifetime Penalty/The Ringmaster”in2017 and“Leave it to Bieber”/ “Nightmare on Quebec Street” in 2011.
In a special presentation, Rinaldo was honoured by the Durham Regional Police for W5’s “Predator’sPlayground”in 2014. Her many additional honours include the 2005 CanadianVeterinary Award for the feature “Never GiveUp,” and the 2001 Canadian Association of Journalism Award for Best Overall Newscast, which she shared with Lloyd Robertson.
In May 2023, Rinaldo marked 50 years with CTV, having first walked through the door of the network on May 6, 1973, one week after graduating from York University, where she earned an Honours B.A. in Fine Arts. In that first year, Rinaldo jumped from Junior Secretary to Production Secretary to Production Manager, and then became are searcher for W5. Rinaldo joined CTV’s CANADA AM in 1976 as a story producer specializing in federal and provincial politics. In 1977, Rinaldo was appointed Reporter-at-Large for CANADA AM, a position that saw her regularly traveling everywhere from Vancouver to Cape Breton to theMiddle East. In 1980, Rinaldo was promoted to News Anchor of CANADA AM, earning her the distinction of being the first woman in Canadian history to anchor a daily network newscast.
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Click HERE to become a member.
Contact Information
RTDNA Canada | President
Lis Travers
president@rtdnacanada.com
RTDNA Canada | Awards Committee
Mary Nersessian – Chair
Espe Currie
Michael Goldberg
Sarah Mills
Janice Neil
Colleen Schmidt