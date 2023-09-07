RTDNA Canada Announces the 2023 Finalists for Best Canadian Local News Awards

Toronto, ON (September 7, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Best Canadian Local News Awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.

Best Canadian Local News Awards winners will be announced at the National Awards Gala in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel on October 21, 2023.

Congratulations to these finalists for their exceptional work!