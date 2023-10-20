RTDNA Canada Announces the 2023 Emerging Journalist Award Winner
Toronto, ON (October 20, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to honour Kier Junos with the inaugural Emerging Journalist Award for an emerging journalist who displays excellence in the coverage of original (enterprise) journalism on a single topic, investigative reporting, or continuing coverage of a beat or a major breaking and developing story.
RTDNA Canada created the Emerging Journalist Award to recognize the achievements and excellent work of Canadian journalists who are in the early stages of their career.
RTDNA President, Lis Travers said “There was fierce competition for this new award that recognizes the people who are not just honing their craft – they are delivering results. Congratulations Kier.”
Kier Junos is a video journalist with CityNews Vancouver, where he’s been working for three years. He’s covered everything from natural disasters to drug policy, unhoused issues, and heartfelt human-interest stories.
Junos, who is from Abbotsford, B.C., got his start in journalism as a music blogger, going on to write for local online news outlets and magazines. His strength is in connecting with the people he covers and sharing their diverse stories.
Junos is Filipino and bisexual, and these identities intersect to create a unique lens in his approach to stories with marginalized people.
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
