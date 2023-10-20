RTDNA Canada Announces the 2023 Emerging Journalist Award Winner

Toronto, ON (October 20, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to honour Kier Junos with the inaugural Emerging Journalist Award for an emerging journalist who displays excellence in the coverage of original (enterprise) journalism on a single topic, investigative reporting, or continuing coverage of a beat or a major breaking and developing story.

RTDNA Canada created the Emerging Journalist Award to recognize the achievements and excellent work of Canadian journalists who are in the early stages of their career.

RTDNA President, Lis Travers said “There was fierce competition for this new award that recognizes the people who are not just honing their craft – they are delivering results. Congratulations Kier.”