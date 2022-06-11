RTDNA Canada Announces the 2022 Winners for Best Canadian Local News Awards

Toronto, ON (June 11, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the winners of the 2022 Best Canadian Local News Awards.

RTDNA Canada honours the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video. There is only one way to become a Best Canadian Local News award winner and that is to win a Regional award. That makes them the best of the best.

“Congratulations to all the RTDNA Canada 2022 award winners! Once again, we saw the best of the best in journalism and storytelling from across Canada. Journalism is not easy, and it’s been especially challenging in the last two years. The work we have seen is impressive and important to our communities. Every nominee and winner should be so proud of their accomplishments” said RTDNA Canada President, Fiona Conway.

Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!

2022 RTDNA Award – Best Canadian Local News Winners:

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC Quebec – Telling Our Twisted Histories: Episode 2: School

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Lytton Fire Live

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

980 CJME – Cold, Dark and Derailed

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Off Stage, Lheidli T’enneh Elder, Marcel Gagnon

Excellence in Sound

CBC Thunder Bay – Out on the Land for a Spring Goose Hunt

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Smaller Ontario Markets – Behind the Rings: Questions You Always Wanted Answered About the Olympics

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – Journey from Darkness to Light

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC NL – Dear Spy

News – Live Special Events

CBC London – Learning from London: What Will You Do to End Islamophobia?

Opinion

CBC London – NIPD: What We Learned When Frances Elizabeth Moore Hosted London Morning

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

News 95.7 – The Morning News August 18, 2021: The PC Upset

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Flooding in British Columbia

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Meadow Lake Tragedy

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Montreal – How Sports and Recreation Facilities are Unequally Spread Across Montreal: Benjamin Shingler, Leah Hendry, Roberto Rocha

Excellence in Social

CBC Manitoba – International Women’s Day: Dear Younger Self

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Ottawa – Cool with Cold: Knucklebone & Kneel Jump

Feature News (Large Market)

Global BC – What a Papal Apology Could Mean for Residential School Survivors

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Victoria – Revitalizing Vancouver Island’s Indigenous Languages

Graphics (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Muskeg Under Threat

News – Live Special Events

CBC Saskatchewan – COVID-19 Kids Q&A

Opinion

CBC Saskatchewan – Sitting Stand

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Saskatchewan – Black on the Prairies

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

CBC Saskatchewan – ‘Where is their soul?’ Inside the Failed Catholic Church Residential Schools Repayment

Enterprise Journalism

CBC New Brunswick – Leaving Doone

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

CBC British Columbia – Our Shot: Vaccinating B.C.

Investigative Excellence

CBC Manitoba – Deaths in Custody

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa – ‘I May Look Different’: Living with Treacher Collins Syndrome

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

CBC NL – How a Tax Refund Cheque Got Stuck in a Subway Sign

Breaking News (Large Market)

CTV Vancouver BC – Devastated by Catastrophic Floods

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic – Shelter Protest: Forced Eviction Prompts Chaos

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – Friend, Cousin Reflect on Life, Death, and Legacy of Helen Betty Osborne

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Tesher

Excellence in Sound

CBC Saskatchewan – Throat Boxing

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CTV Atlantic – No Limits: Deaf Referee Tackles Barriers to Reach His Goals

Excellence in Video

CBC New Brunswick – We Were Here: Clyde Wray

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Inside Royal Columbian’s ICU

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North NWT – Behchoko Elder Faces Housing Crisis

Graphics (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – How Canada’s Vaccines Make It from the Factory to Your Arm

Graphics (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Spoon Theory

News – Live Special Events

CBC Nova Scotia – Stronger Together

Opinion

CBC Saskatchewan – Canada Day

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CTV Vancouver – CTV News at 6: BC’s Flooding Catastrophe

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

Global News Halifax – First Anniversary of NS Mass Shooting: 18-Apr-21

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Contact Information

Fiona Conway

President, RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

Karen Mitchell

Award Chair, RTDNA Canada

karen.mitchell@bellmedia.ca

Mieke Anderson

Awards Committee, RTDNA Canada

mieka.anderson@globalnews.ca

Colleen Schmidt

Awards Committee, RTDNA Canada

colleen.schmidt@bellmedia.ca

RTDNA Canada

awards@rtdnacanada.com

www.rtdnacanada.com