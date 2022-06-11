RTDNA Canada Announces the 2022 Winners for Best Canadian Local News Awards
Toronto, ON (June 11, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the winners of the 2022 Best Canadian Local News Awards.
RTDNA Canada honours the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video. There is only one way to become a Best Canadian Local News award winner and that is to win a Regional award. That makes them the best of the best.
“Congratulations to all the RTDNA Canada 2022 award winners! Once again, we saw the best of the best in journalism and storytelling from across Canada. Journalism is not easy, and it’s been especially challenging in the last two years. The work we have seen is impressive and important to our communities. Every nominee and winner should be so proud of their accomplishments” said RTDNA Canada President, Fiona Conway.
Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!
2022 RTDNA Award – Best Canadian Local News Winners:
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- CBC Quebec – Telling Our Twisted Histories: Episode 2: School
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Lytton Fire Live
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- 980 CJME – Cold, Dark and Derailed
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Off Stage, Lheidli T’enneh Elder, Marcel Gagnon
Excellence in Sound
- CBC Thunder Bay – Out on the Land for a Spring Goose Hunt
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Smaller Ontario Markets – Behind the Rings: Questions You Always Wanted Answered About the Olympics
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Toronto – Journey from Darkness to Light
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC NL – Dear Spy
News – Live Special Events
- CBC London – Learning from London: What Will You Do to End Islamophobia?
Opinion
- CBC London – NIPD: What We Learned When Frances Elizabeth Moore Hosted London Morning
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- News 95.7 – The Morning News August 18, 2021: The PC Upset
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Flooding in British Columbia
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Meadow Lake Tragedy
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Montreal – How Sports and Recreation Facilities are Unequally Spread Across Montreal: Benjamin Shingler, Leah Hendry, Roberto Rocha
Excellence in Social
- CBC Manitoba – International Women’s Day: Dear Younger Self
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Ottawa – Cool with Cold: Knucklebone & Kneel Jump
Feature News (Large Market)
- Global BC – What a Papal Apology Could Mean for Residential School Survivors
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Victoria – Revitalizing Vancouver Island’s Indigenous Languages
Graphics (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Muskeg Under Threat
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Saskatchewan – COVID-19 Kids Q&A
Opinion
- CBC Saskatchewan – Sitting Stand
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC Saskatchewan – Black on the Prairies
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Saskatchewan – ‘Where is their soul?’ Inside the Failed Catholic Church Residential Schools Repayment
Enterprise Journalism
- CBC New Brunswick – Leaving Doone
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC British Columbia – Our Shot: Vaccinating B.C.
Investigative Excellence
- CBC Manitoba – Deaths in Custody
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)
- CBC Ottawa – ‘I May Look Different’: Living with Treacher Collins Syndrome
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC NL – How a Tax Refund Cheque Got Stuck in a Subway Sign
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CTV Vancouver BC – Devastated by Catastrophic Floods
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Atlantic – Shelter Protest: Forced Eviction Prompts Chaos
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – Friend, Cousin Reflect on Life, Death, and Legacy of Helen Betty Osborne
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Tesher
Excellence in Sound
- CBC Saskatchewan – Throat Boxing
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CTV Atlantic – No Limits: Deaf Referee Tackles Barriers to Reach His Goals
Excellence in Video
- CBC New Brunswick – We Were Here: Clyde Wray
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Inside Royal Columbian’s ICU
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
Graphics (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – How Canada’s Vaccines Make It from the Factory to Your Arm
Graphics (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Spoon Theory
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Nova Scotia – Stronger Together
Opinion
- CBC Saskatchewan – Canada Day
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- CTV Vancouver – CTV News at 6: BC’s Flooding Catastrophe
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- Global News Halifax – First Anniversary of NS Mass Shooting: 18-Apr-21
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
