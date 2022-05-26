RTDNA Canada Announces the 2022 National Awards of Excellence Finalists

Toronto, ON (May 26, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the National RTDNA Canada Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

National Award winners will be announced at the awards gala June 11, 2022.

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2022 RTDNA Award – National Finalists:

AUDIO

Best Podcast

TVO – Unascertained

Historica Canada – Strong and Free, John Ware: The Legend of Canada’s First Black Cowboy

CBC Podcasts – Boys Like Me

Breaking News

CBC News – World Report: Death of Prince Philip

CBC News – The World at Six: January 6th Capitol Hill Riots

Excellence in Sound

CBC Radio – IDEAS: Music on Mars

CBC News – The Doc Project: Tasting Freedom

CBC Radio – Day 6: How Wheatus Re-Recorded Teenage Dirtbag from Scratch After Losing the Masters

Feature News

CBC Radio – The House: The Fight at Fairy Creek

CBC News – The World at Six: BROOD X. Cicadas

CBC Radio – The World This Weekend: A Canadian Opens Up About Her Secret Wartime Work

News Information Program

VOCM – On Target with Linda Swain, Guest: Lela Evans on Truth and Reconciliation

CBC Radio – River Above, Trouble Below: A What on Earth Special Report

CBC Radio – The Sunday Magazine with Piya Chattopadhyay: Sept. 26, 2021

News – Live Special Events

CityNews Ottawa – Celebrating Pride in Canada

CBC Radio – Canada Votes 2021: Radio Election Special

CityNews Ottawa – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Radio Newscast

CBC News – CBC World Report: Barbados Becomes a Republic

CBC News – The World at Six

DIGITAL

Best News App

Bell Media Digital – BNN Bloomberg App

Bell Media Digital – CP24 App

Bell Media Digital – CTV News App

Breaking News

CTVNews.ca – Death of Prince Philip

Excellence in Data Storytelling

– Test Results Show Many Users Don’t Have Access to Minimum Speeds Needed for Everyday Internet Use Even When They Pay for High-Speed Connections

CBC News – Investigates: Deadly Relationships

Excellence in Social

Narcity Media – Montreal Curfew Protest Coverage

CBC Indigenous – National Indigenous Peoples Day

CBC News – The Fifth Estate: @cbcfifth, Instagram

Overall Excellence in Digital

CTV News – CTVNews.ca’s Coverage of Federal Election 2021 and the COVID-19 Pandemic

Feature News

Narcity Canada – Canada’s Paralympic Athletes Get Paid $0 For Winning Gold Medals While Olympians Get $20K

Global News – Dairy Farmers Pushed Record-Breaking Price Hike for Milk Even Higher

CBC Online – Crude Bargain: How an Unknown Canadian Firm with No Drilling Tools Scored a Major Oil Deal in Guyana

News – Live Special Events

Global News – 2021 Federal Election Night Coverage

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

CTV News – Canada’s Residential Schools: A Legacy of Trauma

CBC News – The National: Residential Schools

CBC News – Summer of Smoke: BC Fires

Enterprise Journalism

Global Television – Out of Afghanistan

CTV News – Exiled: Afghanistan’s Women in Power

CBC Investigates – The Boy Behind the Cruel Nickname

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

CTV News & CTVnews.ca – Maps for Federal Election 2021

CBC News – Cross Country Checkup: Are You Prepared for the Omicron Surge?

CBC Radio – White Coat, Black Art: Prescription for Resilience

Investigative Excellence

CTV News – ISIS Wives: Stranded in Syria

CBC News – Marketplace: Foodshock, Undercover Inside the Global Tomato Trade

CBC News – The Fifth Estate: Finding School No. 4: WE Charity’s Donor Deception in Kenya

VIDEO

Breaking News

CTV News – Earthquake in Haiti

CBC News – The National: BC Floods

CBC News Network – U.S. Capitol Siege

Excellence in Sound

CTV News – The Chebucto Head Foghorn

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CTV News – W5: The Coach

CBC News – Refugee Athletes to Resettle in Canada

CBC Indigenous – Meet Washiiyeh Jeannotte, a 9-year-old Hockey Player with Sharp Stickhandling Skills

Excellence in Video

Global Television – Rights of Nature: The New Reality

CBC News – The National: Old Crow and Climate Change

CBC News – The Fifth Estate: The Cluster, New Brunswick’s Mysterious Illness

Feature News

CTV News – Mary Simon: From Nunavik to Rideau Hall

CBC News – The National: Taking the Marathon to Extremes on Russia’s Lake Baikal

Global Television – Friendship Interrupted

News – Live Special Events

CTV News – HRH Prince Philip, 1921 – 2021

CTV News Channel – Get the Facts on the Vax

CTV News – Election 2021

News Information Program

CTV News – W5: Eps 56-01 The Humboldt Driver – Escape from Kabul

Global Television – The New Reality: Tendercare Living Centre

CBC News – The Fifth Estate: WE Day

Opinion

CBC News – The National: Residential School Survivors

Sports – Live Special Events

TSN – 2021 Queen’s Plate

TSN – IIHF Women’s World Championship Gold Medal Game

TV Newscast

Global Television – National News: 26-Aug-21

CTV News – National News with Lisa LaFlamme: Escaping the Taliban

CBC News – The National: U.S. Capitol Under Siege

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Contact Information

Fiona Conway

President, RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

Karen Mitchell

Award Chair, RTDNA Canada

karen.mitchell@bellmedia.ca

Mieke Anderson

Awards Committee, RTDNA Canada

mieke.anderson@globalnews.ca

Colleen Schmidt

Awards Committee, RTDNA Canada

colleen.schmidt@bellmedia.ca

RTDNA Canada

awards@rtdnacanada.com

http://www.rtdnacanada.com