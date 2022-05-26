RTDNA Canada Announces the 2022 National Awards of Excellence Finalists
Toronto, ON (May 26, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the National RTDNA Canada Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
National Award winners will be announced at the awards gala June 11, 2022.
Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!
2022 RTDNA Award – National Finalists:
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- TVO – Unascertained
- Historica Canada – Strong and Free, John Ware: The Legend of Canada’s First Black Cowboy
- CBC Podcasts – Boys Like Me
Breaking News
- CBC News – World Report: Death of Prince Philip
- CBC News – The World at Six: January 6th Capitol Hill Riots
Excellence in Sound
- CBC Radio – IDEAS: Music on Mars
- CBC News – The Doc Project: Tasting Freedom
- CBC Radio – Day 6: How Wheatus Re-Recorded Teenage Dirtbag from Scratch After Losing the Masters
Feature News
- CBC Radio – The House: The Fight at Fairy Creek
- CBC News – The World at Six: BROOD X. Cicadas
- CBC Radio – The World This Weekend: A Canadian Opens Up About Her Secret Wartime Work
News Information Program
- VOCM – On Target with Linda Swain, Guest: Lela Evans on Truth and Reconciliation
- CBC Radio – River Above, Trouble Below: A What on Earth Special Report
- CBC Radio – The Sunday Magazine with Piya Chattopadhyay: Sept. 26, 2021
News – Live Special Events
- CityNews Ottawa – Celebrating Pride in Canada
- CBC Radio – Canada Votes 2021: Radio Election Special
- CityNews Ottawa – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Radio Newscast
- CBC News – CBC World Report: Barbados Becomes a Republic
- CBC News – The World at Six
DIGITAL
Best News App
- Bell Media Digital – BNN Bloomberg App
- Bell Media Digital – CP24 App
- Bell Media Digital – CTV News App
Breaking News
- CTVNews.ca – Death of Prince Philip
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- – Test Results Show Many Users Don’t Have Access to Minimum Speeds Needed for Everyday Internet Use Even When They Pay for High-Speed Connections
- CBC News – Investigates: Deadly Relationships
Excellence in Social
- Narcity Media – Montreal Curfew Protest Coverage
- CBC Indigenous – National Indigenous Peoples Day
- CBC News – The Fifth Estate: @cbcfifth, Instagram
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CTV News – CTVNews.ca’s Coverage of Federal Election 2021 and the COVID-19 Pandemic
Feature News
- Narcity Canada – Canada’s Paralympic Athletes Get Paid $0 For Winning Gold Medals While Olympians Get $20K
- Global News – Dairy Farmers Pushed Record-Breaking Price Hike for Milk Even Higher
- CBC Online – Crude Bargain: How an Unknown Canadian Firm with No Drilling Tools Scored a Major Oil Deal in Guyana
News – Live Special Events
- Global News – 2021 Federal Election Night Coverage
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- CTV News – Canada’s Residential Schools: A Legacy of Trauma
- CBC News – The National: Residential Schools
- CBC News – Summer of Smoke: BC Fires
Enterprise Journalism
- Global Television – Out of Afghanistan
- CTV News – Exiled: Afghanistan’s Women in Power
- CBC Investigates – The Boy Behind the Cruel Nickname
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
- CTV News & CTVnews.ca – Maps for Federal Election 2021
- CBC News – Cross Country Checkup: Are You Prepared for the Omicron Surge?
- CBC Radio – White Coat, Black Art: Prescription for Resilience
Investigative Excellence
- CTV News – ISIS Wives: Stranded in Syria
- CBC News – Marketplace: Foodshock, Undercover Inside the Global Tomato Trade
- CBC News – The Fifth Estate: Finding School No. 4: WE Charity’s Donor Deception in Kenya
VIDEO
Breaking News
- CTV News – Earthquake in Haiti
- CBC News – The National: BC Floods
- CBC News Network – U.S. Capitol Siege
Excellence in Sound
- CTV News – The Chebucto Head Foghorn
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CTV News – W5: The Coach
- CBC News – Refugee Athletes to Resettle in Canada
- CBC Indigenous – Meet Washiiyeh Jeannotte, a 9-year-old Hockey Player with Sharp Stickhandling Skills
Excellence in Video
- Global Television – Rights of Nature: The New Reality
- CBC News – The National: Old Crow and Climate Change
- CBC News – The Fifth Estate: The Cluster, New Brunswick’s Mysterious Illness
Feature News
- CTV News – Mary Simon: From Nunavik to Rideau Hall
- CBC News – The National: Taking the Marathon to Extremes on Russia’s Lake Baikal
- Global Television – Friendship Interrupted
News – Live Special Events
- CTV News – HRH Prince Philip, 1921 – 2021
- CTV News Channel – Get the Facts on the Vax
- CTV News – Election 2021
News Information Program
- CTV News – W5: Eps 56-01 The Humboldt Driver – Escape from Kabul
- Global Television – The New Reality: Tendercare Living Centre
- CBC News – The Fifth Estate: WE Day
Opinion
- CBC News – The National: Residential School Survivors
Sports – Live Special Events
- TSN – 2021 Queen’s Plate
- TSN – IIHF Women’s World Championship Gold Medal Game
TV Newscast
- Global Television – National News: 26-Aug-21
- CTV News – National News with Lisa LaFlamme: Escaping the Taliban
- CBC News – The National: U.S. Capitol Under Siege
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
