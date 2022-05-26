RTDNA Canada Announces the 2022 Finalists for Best Canadian Local News Awards

Toronto, ON (May 26, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the finalists of the 2022 Best Canadian Local News Awards.

RTDNA Canada honours the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video. There is only one way to become a Best Canadian Local News award finalist and that is to win a Regional award. That makes them the best of the best.

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

Best Canadian Local News Award winners will be announced at the awards gala June 11, 2022.

2022 RTDNA Award – Best Canadian Local News Finalists

AUDIO

Best Podcast

Global News Halifax – 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre

CBC Quebec – Telling Our Twisted Histories: Episode 2: School

CBC British Columbia – Beaches and Mountains

Global Calgary -Crime Beat, Violated Care: Patients of a Disgraced Doctor Speak Out

Breaking News (Large Market)

CityNews 680 – Lamport Stadium Clash

680 CJOB – COVID-19 School Restrictions: Breaking News on Mother’s Day

CBC British Columbia – Lytton Fire Live

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

980 CJME – Cold, Dark and Derailed

VOCM News – Hurricane Larry makes landfall in Newfoundland Live Coverage with Greg Smith

CBC Kelowna – July 21st Fire Coverage

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Off Stage, Lheidli T’enneh Elder, Marcel Gagnon

CBC Calgary – Word Nerd: The Calgary Eyeopener

CBC Daybreak – Montreal Taxi Driver Retires After Six Decades on the Road

Excellence in Sound

CBC Thunder Bay – Out on the Land for a Spring Goose Hunt

CBC British Columbia – Kam Wai Dim Sum

CBC Manitoba – Type Taboo: One Step at a Time

Labrador Morning – Labrador Boy Returns From Cancer Treatments to a Surprise Parade and Cheering Friends

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Smaller Ontario Markets – Behind the Rings: Questions You Always Wanted Answered about the Olympics

CBC British Columbia – The Rise of Princess Delta Dawn

CBC Saskatchewan – Diversity on Ice

Feature News (Large Market)

CJOB – Dream Catchers: Taking Back “INAC”

Global BC – Anniversary of Protests in Support of Indian Farmers

CBC Toronto – Journey from Darkness to Light

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

980 CJME – “They Didn’t Eradicate the Indian Out of Us.” Touring a Painful Past

CBC Sudbury – The COVID Family: Erik White

CBC NL – Dear Spy

CBC Kamloops – Merritt Kids Play Centre

News – Live Special Events

CBC Nova Scotia & New Brunswick – Climate Crossroads

CBC London – Learning from London: What Will You Do to End Islamophobia?

CBC British Columbia – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Radio Special

CBC North, NWT – Tent City Broadcast: Loren McGinnis, The Trailbreaker

Opinion

CBC London – NIPD: What We Learned when Frances Elizabeth Moore Hosted London Morning

CBC British Columbia – Pieces: Season 2

CBC Edmonton – ‘Don’t Ever Get Tired of It’

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

CBC Toronto – Radio News

CBC Vancouver – Record Rainfall and Flooding: 16-Nov-21

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

News 95.7 – The Morning News August 18, 2021: The PC Upset

CBC North, NWT – Flooding and a COVID-19 Outbreak

C-FAX 1070 – Victoria Today

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa – Eastway Tank Safety Concerns

CBC Calgary – Biden to Cancel Keystone XL on 1st Day in Office

CBC British Columbia – Flooding in British Columbia

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Hamilton – A Violent Kidnapping, and the Reaction of the Local Pakistani Community

CBC Saskatchewan – Meadow Lake Tragedy

CBC Yukon – Faro Shootings

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CTV Winnipeg – Care Home Outbreaks

CBC Montreal – How Sports and Recreation Facilities are Unequally Spread Across Montreal: Benjamin Shingler, Leah Hendry, Roberto Rocha

CBC NB – Atlantic Investigative Unit: ATV and Snowmobile Fatalities

CBC British Columbia – We Looked at the Origins of Every Public-School Name in B.C. Here’s What We Found

Excellence in Social

CBC Montreal – Out of the Dark

CBC Manitoba – International Women’s Day: Dear Younger Self

CBC British Columbia – How to Spot COVID-19 Misinformation

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Ottawa – Cool with Cold: Knucklebone & Kneel Jump

CBC Saskatchewan – Race to Touchdown

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – A Soccer Ball, a Historic Moment, and Canada’s World Cup Dream

Feature News (Large Market)

Global BC – What a Papal Apology Could Mean for Residential School Survivors

CBC Montreal – Troubled Harvest

CBC Calgary – What it’s Like to Die from COVID-19 and How it Feels for Those Left Behind

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Sudbury – The Body Binders: Sam Juric

CBC Victoria – Revitalizing Vancouver Island’s Indigenous languages

CBC New Brunswick – Laura’s Gift

CBC Saskatchewan – Crossing Boundaries

Graphics (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Muskeg Under Threat

News – Live Special Events

CBC Toronto – Judge Finds Toronto Van Attack Killer Guilty of Murder

CBC Saskatchewan – COVID-19 Kids Q&A

Opinion

CBC News Toronto – I’m Chinese Romanian. It took Moving to Toronto to Meet Someone Like Me

CBC NL – Apocalypse Then: Think Wearing Masks in Everyday Life is a New Concept? Think Again

CBC Saskatchewan – Sitting Stand

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Quebec – CBC Quebec

CBC Prince Edward Island – CBC.ca Prince Edward Island

CBC Saskatchewan – Black on the Prairies

CBC British Columbia – CBC.ca/bc

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

CFJC – Residential School Announcement

CBC Thunder Bay – Confronting the Opioid Crisis in Northern Ontario

CBC Saskatchewan – ‘Where is their soul?’ Inside the Failed Catholic Church Residential Schools Repayment

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Thin Ice: Climate Change in Labrador and the Indigenous-Led Responses to It

Enterprise Journalism

CBC Montreal – Saving Chinatown

CBC New Brunswick – Leaving Doone

CBC British Columbia – Fairy Creek: The View from the Ridge Camp

CBC Calgary – Inside Two Meat Plants

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

CTV Calgary – Live COVID-19 TEST

CHCH TV (Channel Zero) – TV Station In Hotel: CHCH 6pm Newscast May 30th, 2021

CBC British Columbia – Our Shot: Vaccinating B.C.

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Thin Ice: As Labrador Inuit Try to Keep Pace with Climate Change, Adaptation Takes a Toll

Investigative Excellence

CTV News Toronto – Taxi Scam

CBC Yukon – COVID Vaccine Queue Jumpers

CBC Manitoba – Deaths in Custody

CBC Nova Scotia – Revered, Feared

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa – ‘I May Look Different’: Living with Treacher Collins Syndrome

CBC Manitoba – Table for Two: Squirrels Dine in Style in Winnipeg

CBC British Columbia – The Emotional Toll of Fighting for Justice

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Regina – Princess Bella’s Castle

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – How a Tax Refund Cheque Got Stuck in a Subway Sign

Breaking News (Large Market)

CTV News Toronto – Barrie Tornado: July 15th, 2021

CTV Vancouver, BC – Devastated by Catastrophic Floods

Global Calgary – Death in the Line of Duty

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CHCH TV (Channel Zero) – Homeless Arrests: Nicole Martin

CTV Atlantic – Shelter Protest: Forced Eviction Prompts Chaos

CTV Vancouver Island – Bridge Protest

CBC Saskatchewan – Meadow Lake Tragedy

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CTV Vancouver – Tribute to Those We’ve Lost

CBC Ottawa – Beading to Remember

CBC Manitoba – Friend, Cousin Reflect on Life, Death, and Legacy of Helen Betty Osborne

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Tesher

CTV Vancouver Island – Finding a Fan

CBC Prince Edward Island – Alisha Knockwood’s Story: Motherhood and My Abegweit Identity

Excellence in Sound

CBC Saskatchewan – Throat Boxing

Excellence in Sports Reporting

Global Edmonton – All World Drive

CTV Atlantic – No Limits: Deaf Referee Tackles Barriers to Reach His Goals

CTV Vancouver Island – Deaf Pitcher

CTV Ottawa – Her Reasons to Fight

Excellence in Video

Global BC – Indigenous Wildfire Crew

CBC Toronto – ‘Heartaches, pain and survival’: Indigenous Artist Uses Paint to Heal from Residential School Trauma

CBC New Brunswick – We Were Here: Clyde Wray

CBC Manitoba – Farmers Forced to Make Heartbreaking Choices

Feature News (Large Market)

CTV Montreal – Access Inside an ICU: ICU Challenges

CBC British Columbia – Inside Royal Columbian’s ICU

CBC Edmonton – Alberta’s Strongest Couple

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Windsor – Bitcoin Scam

Global News – DNA Reunites Sisters: Shelley Steeves

CBC North, N.W.T. – Behchoko Elder Faces Housing Crisis

CTV Vancouver Island – Gib’s Trucks

Graphics (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – How Canada’s Vaccines Make It from the Factory to Your Arm

CBC Manitoba – International Women’s Day: Dear Younger Self – Sana Mahboob

CBC British Columbia – How to Make Your Home Flood Resilient

Graphics (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Spoon Theory

News – Live Special Events

Global Edmonton – Decision Edmonton 2021

CTV Montreal – Quebec Municipal Elections

CBC Nova Scotia – Stronger Together

CBC Yukon – 2021 Yukon Election

Opinion

CTV Atlantic – Responsibility & Freedom

CBC Saskatchewan – Canada Day

CBC Montreal – The Wounds of Bill 21

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CTV News Toronto – CTV News Toronto at Six: June 8th, 2021

CTV Vancouver – CTV News at 6: BC’s Flooding Catastrophe

CBC Manitoba – CBC Winnipeg 6:00 News – Sept. 30

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV London – Terror in London

CBC Saskatchewan – CBC Saskatchewan News at Six

CTV Vancouver Island – CTV News at Six

Global News Halifax – First Anniversary of NS Mass Shooting: 18-Apr-21

Winners of the Best Canadian Local News Awards will be announced at RTDNA Canada’s Awards Gala in Toronto on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Contact Information

Fiona Conway

President, RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

Karen Mitchell

Award Chair, RTDNA Canada

karen.mitchell@bellmedia.ca

Mieke Anderson

Awards Committee, RTDNA Canada

mieka.anderson@globalnews.ca

Colleen Schmidt

Awards Committee, RTDNA Canada

colleen.schmidt@bellmedia.ca

RTDNA Canada

awards@rtdnacanada.com

www.rtdnacanada.com