RTDNA Canada Announces National Award Finalists

Toronto, ON (April 29, 2021) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism for the National RTDNA Canada Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations, and news gathering organizations in video, audio and digital.

National Award winners will be announced, virtually, June 3, 2021.

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2021 RTDNA Awards – National Finalists:

Video

Breaking News

CBC News – CBC News: The National & CBC News Network: Downing of Flight 752

CTV News Channel – Nova Scotia Shooting Rampage

CTV News Channel – Donald Trump COVID-19 Positive

Continuing Coverage

CBC – CBC News Marketplace: Are Nursing Homes Above the Law? Exposing Repeat Offenders

CTV NEWS – COVID ICU

CBC News – CBC News: The National: COVID-19 Pandemic

Enterprise

CBC – CBC News: The Fifth Estate: Bitter Harvest

CBC – CBC News Marketplace: Inside the Anti-Vaccination Movement: Why More People are Falling for their Dangerous Message

CTV News – The Naurvik Project: Gjoa Haven, Nunavut

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

CTV W5 – Inside Wuhan: Life at Ground Zero of the Coronavirus Outbreak

CBC News – The National: N.L. Blizzard

CBC KIDS – Minecraft Project

Excellence in Sound

Global Television – Seven O’Clock Salute

Excellence in Sports Reporting

TSN – TSN – Where Can We Be Black?

Excellence in Video

CTV News – Prisoner in Paradise

CBC News – CBC News: The National: Inside the Fight Against COVID

CBC – CBC NEWS: The Fifth Estate: Thirteen Deadly Hours

Feature News

CTV News – The Host

CTV News – Unmasking the Art of Recovery

CTV NEWS – Zee’s Place

Investigative

CBC – CBC News Marketplace: To Catch a Scammer

CBC – CBC News: The Fifth Estate: Thirteen Deadly Hours

CTV News – The Tarnished Badge

News – Live Special Events

CBC News – CBC News: The National – George Floyd Protests

CTV News Channel – Realities of Racism

CTV NEWS – The American Election 2020

News Information Program

CTV News – Prisoner in Paradise

CTV News – Covid-19: Life + Death

Global Television – The New Reality: 03-May-20

Opinion

CBC News – CBC News: The National – Difficult Conversations After George Floyd’s Death

CTV News – Weathering the Storm: Newfoundland & Labrador

Global Television – Salute to the Pandemic’s Unsung Heroes

Sports – Live Special Events

TSN – 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship

CHEK – Canada 200: Western Speedway

TV Newscast

CTV NEWS – CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme: Journey to Auschwitz

CBC News – CBC News: The National: Flight 752: A Canadian Tragedy

Global Television – Global National with Dawna Friesen: June 5th 2020 – Black Lives Matter

Audio

Best Podcast

CBC Podcasts – This is Not a Drake Podcast

CBC Podcasts – Recall: How to Start a Revolution

CBC News – Front Burner – Tragedy in Iran: Canadians Mourn Enormous Loss of Life in Jet Crash

Global News – Crime Beat: The Girl Who Became a Warrior

Continuing Coverage

CBC Radio – CBC Radio: The Current: Confronting Racism

CBC Radio – CBC Radio: The Current: Canada’s COVID Crisis

Enterprise

CBC Radio: Now or Never – Strength in the Circle

CBC News – CBC News: Front Burner – Family Stories Lead to Revelation: 31 Deaths Inside Care Home

Excellence in Sound

CBC Radio Ideas – CBC Radio: Ideas – The Rhythm Section

CBC News – CBC News: World Report

CBC The World at Six – Dene Immersion

Feature News

CBC The World at Six – Uganda Gorillas

CBC News – CBC News: Front Burner: A Son’s Extraordinary Mission to Care for his Mother

NEWSTALK1010 – At Home with Gordon Lightfoot

Investigative

CBC The World at Six – GG Investigation

News Information Program

CBC Radio – CBC News: The House – The North Rising

CBC Radio Ideas – CBC Radio: Ideas – Incarcerated Women’s Resilience

CBC Radio – Unreserved – CBC Radio: Unreserved – I Went to Report on a Cree Culture Camp. It Ended Up Changing My Life

Opinion

CBC Radio – CBC News: The House: A Canadian Tragedy: Chandrima Chakraborty Compares Canada’s Response to the Downing of Flight 752 in Iran to the Air India Bombing

Radio Newscast

CBC News – CBC News: World Report

CBC The World at Six – COVID Crisis – The Early Days

Digital

Best News App

CP24 – CP24 App

CTV News – CTV News App

BNN Bloomberg – BNN Bloomberg App

Best Sports App

Sportsnet – Sportsnet App

Breaking News

Global News – Iran Plane Crash

Narcity Canada – An Immunocompromised 24-Year-Old Canadian Says COVID-19 Fears Aren’t Just for The Elderly

Continuing Coverage

CTV News – Coronavirus in Canada

Global News – 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre

CBC KIDS – SAARA COVID-19 Explainers

Enterprise

CBC News – Hateful Conduct

CBC Podcasts – Uncover: Dead Wrong

CTV News – Investigating CERB Eligibility

Excellence in Data Storytelling

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation – CBC Investigates: The Big Spend

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation – CBC News: I-Unit: COVID Data: Behind the Numbers

CBC News – CBC News: Deadly Force

Excellence in Social

CBC News – CBC News: COVID 19 Coverage

CTV News – Answering Canadians’ COVID-19 questions

HuffPost Canada – Black Lives Matter: Instagram

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Sports – Sidelined: How Diversity in Canada’s Sports Leadership Falls Short

Sportsnet – ‘This is a Journey, It’s Not an Event’: Why True Change for Hockey Depends on Listening to Black Women

Sportsnet – How a Deportation Taught Elias Pettersson to Take Nothing for Granted

Feature News

CBC News – CBC News: Going It Alone

HuffPost Quebec/HuffPost Canada – He Caught COVID-19 Working In Quebec Long-Term Care: Now He’s Awaiting Deportation.

Global News – The Lessons of a Deadly Polio Disaster for Coronavirus Vaccines.

Investigative

CBC – CBC News: The Fifth Estate: Thirteen Deadly Hours

Global News – Neskantaga’s Water Crisis

CBC – CBC News: I-Unit: Quarantine Exemptions Series

News – Live Special Events

Underknown – Live Med Aid

HuffPost Canada – Ask and Answer: Government Pandemic Support

CTV News – Conservative Leadership Race

Opinion

HuffPost Canada – Examining gender and transphobia in 2020

CTV News – Don Martin’s ‘The Bottom Line’

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC KIDS – CBC Kids News service

CBC News – CBC News

CTV News – Coronavirus Coverage, U.S. Election and Conservative Leadership Race





