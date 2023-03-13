RTDNA Canada Announces Dynamic New Board

TORONTO, ON – RTDNA (Radio Television Digital News Association) Canada is pleased to announce a 28-member Board of Directors with an ambitious plan in challenging times for journalism. Each board member brings a unique perspective to our Association at a time when we know strong journalism must persist through changing news industry models.



“We are thrilled to have such a wealth of expertise on our Board, each dedicated to building and supporting the RTDNA Canada and its members in fostering education and career development as we, together, serve the public interest,” said Lis Travers, President, RTDNA Canada.



Our 28 board members, working with our membership, provide the direction and drive for RTDNA Canada, the voice of digital and broadcast journalists and news managers across the country.



Click here to read the board bios.



Our organization is focused on looking forward and bringing attention to journalism innovations, possibilities, and solutions in 2023.



In just the last few months, we have seen our membership increase by 438 per cent from 120 to 720 active members, by making the organization more accessible to journalists across Canada. In April, we will launch a series of training webinars for young journalists and students supporting ongoing skills development and mentorship. We have also reviewed our considerable recognition program to better reflect the various ways content is produced by the news industry and consumed by audiences, including additional categories focusing on digital media and multi-platform journalism.



We believe it’s especially important to recognize the work of emerging journalists and have created a new award and category.



We also continually provide advice to journalism and communications programs on evolving industry needs and standards so that new journalists are as best prepared as they can be for the needs and demands of newsrooms. We remain a platform to share best practices with members.



“RTDNA Canada has an ambitious plan, and this board represents some of the best minds in the business. The board members are looking forward, seeing opportunities amid the challenges, and collectively finding ways to become a foundational and valuable resource to members, in addition to our robust awards program and national conference,” said Lis Travers, President, RTDNA Canada.



For more information, please contact Lis Travers, President, president@rtdnacanada.com.



You will find our website at www.rtdnacanada.com.



