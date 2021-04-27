RTDNA Canada Announces Central Region Award Finalists
Toronto, ON – (April 27, 2021) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism in the Central Region with the finalists for the regional awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.
Central Region winners will be announced at the Regional virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!
2021 RTDNA Award – Central Region Finalists:
Video
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)
- CBC Ottawa – Mustafa’s Journey
- CBC Indigenous – Epidemic at Sand Point
- CBC Montreal – Quebec City Attack: How the Evening Unfolded
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CTV News Toronto – Downtown Crane Collapse: July 16th, 2020
- CBC Toronto – Iran Plane Crash
- CityNews Toronto – Rail Blockades Paralyze Rush Hour Commuter Traffic
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- Global Peterborough – Kawartha Lakes Shooting
Continuing Coverage
- CTV Montreal – 30 Years After the Oka Crisis: Oka Crisis: 30 Years Later
- CTV News Toronto – Child Killed in Shooting
- CBC Toronto – Long-Term Care Homes During COVID-19
Enterprise
- CTV News Toronto – Face Coverings on Public Transit
- CityNews Toronto – Collecting Race-Based COVID-19 Data
- CBC Toronto – Stopping Domestic Violence
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Toronto – COVID-19: The Race for a Vaccine
- CBC Ottawa – Paid to Play: How Some Ottawa Gamers are Making a Living Doing What They Love
- CBC Montreal How Risky is Returning to Routine in Montreal Right Now?
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Windsor – Real-Life Superheroes Don Masks and Capes to Help the Homeless
- Global Peterborough – Kawartha Nordic Ski Club
Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC London – How Can You Be a Better Ally to Black Londoners?
- CBC Montreal – Keep on Trucking
- TVO – Dealing with COVID-19 Skeptics
Excellence in Sound
- CBC Toronto – 97-Year-Old Singer
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CityNews Toronto – The Cost of One Word
- CTV Montreal – Not Your Typical Hockey Team: Blind Hockey
- CBC Toronto – Former NHL Player Establishes BIPOC Youth Hockey Team
Excellence in Video
- CBC Montreal – What Caused a 140-Car Pileup on Montreal’s South Shore?
- CTV Montreal – How to Self-Isolate: Ups and Downs of Confinement
- CTV Ottawa – Home Suite Home: How to Set Up a Home Office
Feature News (Large Market)
- CityNews Toronto – Exclusive: Visiting a Former Ontario Residential School
- CBC Ottawa – Paid to Play: How Some Ottawa Gamers are Making a Living Doing What They Love
- CityNews Montreal – Iran Crash Twin Brother
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Windsor – Devastating Loss: Family’s Struggle with AIDS
- CTV Kitchener – Behind the Scenes of the Cambridge Memorial Hospital ICU
- Global Peterborough – Out and About : Online Business
Graphics (Large Market)
- CBC Ottawa – Mustafa’s Journey
- CTV Ottawa – CTV Ottawa Graphics
- CBC Toronto – Green Means Go: Pandemic Threat Levels Explained
Investigative
- CityNews Toronto – Unrepentant: Pedophile Priest
- CBC Toronto – University of Toronto Parking Scam
- CBC Ottawa – How Did SNC-Lavalin Win the Bid for the Trillium Line Extension
News – Live Special Events
- CityNews Toronto – Ending Racism, What Will It Take?
- CBC Ottawa – Black Lives Matter March: CBC Ottawa News at 6
- CBC Windsor – Windsor Mourns the Victims in Iran Plane Crash
Opinion
- Global News – The Unquantifiable Loss of the Iran Plane Crash
- CityNews Toronto – Looks Like Me
- Global Montreal – Everyday Joe: Class of 2020
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- CTV Ottawa – Best TV Newscast
- CityNews Toronto – Best Newscast: CityNews Toronto
- CTV News Toronto – CTV News at Six: March 30th, 2020
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Kitchener – CTV News Kitchener at 6 – BLM Rally and March
- CTV London – Building Collapse
- Global Peterborough – CHEX News on Global Peterborough
Audio
Best Podcast
- Global News – Whatever Happened to: ALS Ice Bucket Challenge
- CBC Toronto – Here and Now: Masters of Reinvention: Pandemic Rising
- CBC Windsor – Picking up the Pieces
- NEWSTALK1010 – Run This Town: The Rob Ford Movie
Breaking News (Large Market)
- Newstalk 580 CFRA – Breaking News: Airbnb Shooting
- CBC Montreal – Quebec Shuts Down as COVID Spreads
- CBC Toronto – COVID-19: State of Emergency
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Quebec – Justice for Joyce
- CBC Sudbury – Indigenous Policing: Erik White
- CBC Quebec – Halloween Attack in Old Quebec Rattles City
Enterprise
- CBC Ottawa – Three Days at Pigeon Lake
- NEWSTALK1010 – The Kids are Not Okay: The Covid Effect on Post-Secondary Students: Ashley Legassic
- CBC Sudbury – Disconnect: Erik White
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – How to Host an Online Cocktail Party while Social Distancing
- CBC Toronto – Metro Morning: Dog Groomers Re-Open
Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC Montreal – The Importance of Transparent Masks for the Deaf Community
Excellence in Sound
- CBC Sudbury – Songs of Ice: Markus Schwabe
- CBC Toronto – Fresh Air: Emo Pride Parade
- CBC Windsor – Musicians Find a Way to Play Together During the Pandemic and Create a Music Video in the Process
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – Mount Forest’s Black Flashes: The Rural Ontario Black Hockey Line Which Broke Barriers
- CBC Sudbury – Moose Factory Scrappers: Erik White
- CBC Sudbury – Run for Steve: Martha Dillman
Feature News (Large Market)
- NEWSTALK1010 – Kitchen Party Comfort: After the Shooting, How Nova Scotia Mourned Online with Song
- CBC Toronto – Metro Morning: Metro Morning – Life Under the Bridge
- CBC Montreal – Remembering Mr. Yong
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC London – What’s in a Name? Why Pronouncing Names Matter
- CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – Seniors Tackle Stress, Isolation with Pandemic Park Workouts
- CBC Sudbury – Adam Ranger by Markus Schwabe
Investigative
- Global News Radio – Care Gone Wrong?
- CBC Quebec – George-Hervey Awashish: Atikamekw Man Flees Hospital, Later Returns and Dies
- CBC Sudbury – Somebody’s Someone: Kate Rutherford
- CBC Windsor – Windsor Police First to Respond to at Least 14 Overdose Calls Without Life-Saving Drug that Could Prevent Them
News – Live Special Events
- CityNews – Celebrating Pride in a Pandemic: Special Live Coverage with Sam Laprade and Jason White
- CBC Toronto – Here and Now: Budget Special
- CBC London – The NYE CBC Radio Talent Show
Opinion
- CBC Ottawa – Cleaning Spit and Snot Off the Pumps: Ottawa Morning
- CBC Montreal – How a Black Montreal Comedian Got His Point Across About the N-Word Controversy
- Newstalk 580 CFRA – Let Me See My Dying Mother
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- NEWSTALK1010 – Ontario’s State of Emergency: Russ Courtney 10am News
- CBC Montreal – CBC Montreal Radio Newscast: July 07, 2020 – 15h30
- 680 NEWS – 680 NEWS March 12, 2020 Newscast
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Quebec – A City in Shock: 02-Nov-20
- CBC Windsor – 7:30 News: 17-Jul-20
- 900 CHML – 900 CHML News 4:30pm Dec 22, 2020
Digital
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC News Toronto – COVID-19: State of Emergency
- CBC Quebec – Quebec City Sword Attack on Halloween Night
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Hamilton – Notorious Hamilton Mobster Pat Musitano Gunned Down in Burlington, Ontario
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Quebec – Crisis in Quebec’s Long-Term Care Homes
- CBC London – Roaring Cat Retreat: Ontario’s Own Tiger King
- CBC Indigenous – First Nations Land Reclamation Camp in Caledonia
Enterprise
- CBC London – A Spy Pen Changed Her Life and the Law
- CBC Ottawa – Racism in the Valley
- CBC Quebec – Montreal’s Poorest and Most Racially Diverse Neighbourhoods Hit Hardest by COVID-19
- CBC Windsor – Stopping Domestic Violence
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Quebec – CBC Quebec’s COVID-19 Questionnaire Project
- CTV Ottawa – 50 Years of the Rideau Canal Skateway
- CBC Toronto – Policing the Police
Excellence in Social
- CBC Toronto – COVID-19: Silver Linings
- CTV Ottawa – CTV Ottawa Halloween Home Tour
- CTV Ottawa – Ultimate Takeout Friday 2.0
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Indigenous – ‘I don’t want racism in the sport I love’: First Nations Hockey Players in Quebec are Taping Their Sticks Red to Take a Stand Against Racial Slurs
- CBC Quebec – ‘I loved the game, but the game didn’t love me’: How Hockey Shaped One of NHL’s First Black Players On and Off the Ice
- CBC London – Racism on the Pitch
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Toronto – Her Final Hours
- Global Montreal – Coronavirus Pandemic: Montreal’s Lockdown in Pictures
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC London – Dudley George’s Fight Continues 25 Years After His Death
- CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – 20 Years Since Walkerton: Locals Reflect on Town’s Water Crisis
- CBC Hamilton – A Year Without Devan: Selvey Family Feels Loss Every Day as Anniversary of His Death Approaches
Investigative
- Global Toronto, Institute for Investigative Journalism and APTN News – Former Neskantaga Contractor Accused of Cutting Corners in Other First Nations
- CBC Indigenous – Award-Winning Filmmaker Michelle Latimer’s Indigenous Identity Under Scrutiny
- CBC Windsor – Without Naloxone In-Hand, Windsor Cops First to Respond to at Least 14 Drug Overdose Calls
Opinion
- TVO – Nam Kiwanuka: Column
- TVO – John Michael McGrath: Queen’s Park Column
- CBC Quebec – Why I Hid My Hair and My Smile, or Why #BlackLivesMatter Shouldn’t Just Be a Trend
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CTV Kitchener – CTVNewsKitchener.ca
- CBC Quebec – CBC Quebec Digital Platforms
- CBC Toronto – Covering 2020
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalisms purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.
Become a Member here
Contact Information
Fiona Conway
President, RTDNA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com
Owen Leitch
Co-Chair, Central Region, RTDNA Canada
owen@narcitymedia.com
Ron Kronstein
Co-Chair, Central Region, RTDNA Canada
Ron.Kronstein@corusent.com
RTDNA Canada Awards
awards@rtdnacanada.com
http://www.rtdnacanada.com