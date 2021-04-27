RTDNA Canada Announces Central Region Award Finalists

Toronto, ON – (April 27, 2021) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism in the Central Region with the finalists for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.

Central Region winners will be announced at the Regional virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2021 RTDNA Award – Central Region Finalists:

Video

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa – Mustafa’s Journey

CBC Indigenous – Epidemic at Sand Point

CBC Montreal – Quebec City Attack: How the Evening Unfolded

Breaking News (Large Market)

CTV News Toronto – Downtown Crane Collapse: July 16th, 2020

CBC Toronto – Iran Plane Crash

CityNews Toronto – Rail Blockades Paralyze Rush Hour Commuter Traffic

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

Global Peterborough – Kawartha Lakes Shooting

Continuing Coverage

CTV Montreal – 30 Years After the Oka Crisis: Oka Crisis: 30 Years Later

CTV News Toronto – Child Killed in Shooting

CBC Toronto – Long-Term Care Homes During COVID-19

Enterprise

CTV News Toronto – Face Coverings on Public Transit

CityNews Toronto – Collecting Race-Based COVID-19 Data

CBC Toronto – Stopping Domestic Violence

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – COVID-19: The Race for a Vaccine

CBC Ottawa – Paid to Play: How Some Ottawa Gamers are Making a Living Doing What They Love

CBC Montreal How Risky is Returning to Routine in Montreal Right Now?

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Windsor – Real-Life Superheroes Don Masks and Capes to Help the Homeless

Global Peterborough – Kawartha Nordic Ski Club

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

CBC London – How Can You Be a Better Ally to Black Londoners?

CBC Montreal – Keep on Trucking

TVO – Dealing with COVID-19 Skeptics

Excellence in Sound

CBC Toronto – 97-Year-Old Singer

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CityNews Toronto – The Cost of One Word

CTV Montreal – Not Your Typical Hockey Team: Blind Hockey

CBC Toronto – Former NHL Player Establishes BIPOC Youth Hockey Team

Excellence in Video

CBC Montreal – What Caused a 140-Car Pileup on Montreal’s South Shore?

CTV Montreal – How to Self-Isolate: Ups and Downs of Confinement

CTV Ottawa – Home Suite Home: How to Set Up a Home Office

Feature News (Large Market)

CityNews Toronto – Exclusive: Visiting a Former Ontario Residential School

CBC Ottawa – Paid to Play: How Some Ottawa Gamers are Making a Living Doing What They Love

CityNews Montreal – Iran Crash Twin Brother

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Windsor – Devastating Loss: Family’s Struggle with AIDS

CTV Kitchener – Behind the Scenes of the Cambridge Memorial Hospital ICU

Global Peterborough – Out and About : Online Business

Graphics (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa – Mustafa’s Journey

CTV Ottawa – CTV Ottawa Graphics

CBC Toronto – Green Means Go: Pandemic Threat Levels Explained

Investigative

CityNews Toronto – Unrepentant: Pedophile Priest

CBC Toronto – University of Toronto Parking Scam

CBC Ottawa – How Did SNC-Lavalin Win the Bid for the Trillium Line Extension

News – Live Special Events

CityNews Toronto – Ending Racism, What Will It Take?

CBC Ottawa – Black Lives Matter March: CBC Ottawa News at 6

CBC Windsor – Windsor Mourns the Victims in Iran Plane Crash

Opinion

Global News – The Unquantifiable Loss of the Iran Plane Crash

CityNews Toronto – Looks Like Me

Global Montreal – Everyday Joe: Class of 2020

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CTV Ottawa – Best TV Newscast

CityNews Toronto – Best Newscast: CityNews Toronto

CTV News Toronto – CTV News at Six: March 30th, 2020

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Kitchener – CTV News Kitchener at 6 – BLM Rally and March

CTV London – Building Collapse

Global Peterborough – CHEX News on Global Peterborough

Audio

Best Podcast

Global News – Whatever Happened to: ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

CBC Toronto – Here and Now: Masters of Reinvention: Pandemic Rising

CBC Windsor – Picking up the Pieces

NEWSTALK1010 – Run This Town: The Rob Ford Movie

Breaking News (Large Market)

Newstalk 580 CFRA – Breaking News: Airbnb Shooting

CBC Montreal – Quebec Shuts Down as COVID Spreads

CBC Toronto – COVID-19: State of Emergency

Continuing Coverage

CBC Quebec – Justice for Joyce

CBC Sudbury – Indigenous Policing: Erik White

CBC Quebec – Halloween Attack in Old Quebec Rattles City

Enterprise

CBC Ottawa – Three Days at Pigeon Lake

NEWSTALK1010 – The Kids are Not Okay: The Covid Effect on Post-Secondary Students: Ashley Legassic

CBC Sudbury – Disconnect: Erik White

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – How to Host an Online Cocktail Party while Social Distancing

CBC Toronto – Metro Morning: Dog Groomers Re-Open

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

CBC Montreal – The Importance of Transparent Masks for the Deaf Community

Excellence in Sound

CBC Sudbury – Songs of Ice: Markus Schwabe

CBC Toronto – Fresh Air: Emo Pride Parade

CBC Windsor – Musicians Find a Way to Play Together During the Pandemic and Create a Music Video in the Process

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – Mount Forest’s Black Flashes: The Rural Ontario Black Hockey Line Which Broke Barriers

CBC Sudbury – Moose Factory Scrappers: Erik White

CBC Sudbury – Run for Steve: Martha Dillman

Feature News (Large Market)

NEWSTALK1010 – Kitchen Party Comfort: After the Shooting, How Nova Scotia Mourned Online with Song

CBC Toronto – Metro Morning: Metro Morning – Life Under the Bridge

CBC Montreal – Remembering Mr. Yong

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC London – What’s in a Name? Why Pronouncing Names Matter

CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – Seniors Tackle Stress, Isolation with Pandemic Park Workouts

CBC Sudbury – Adam Ranger by Markus Schwabe

Investigative

Global News Radio – Care Gone Wrong?

CBC Quebec – George-Hervey Awashish: Atikamekw Man Flees Hospital, Later Returns and Dies

CBC Sudbury – Somebody’s Someone: Kate Rutherford

CBC Windsor – Windsor Police First to Respond to at Least 14 Overdose Calls Without Life-Saving Drug that Could Prevent Them

News – Live Special Events

CityNews – Celebrating Pride in a Pandemic: Special Live Coverage with Sam Laprade and Jason White

CBC Toronto – Here and Now: Budget Special

CBC London – The NYE CBC Radio Talent Show

Opinion

CBC Ottawa – Cleaning Spit and Snot Off the Pumps: Ottawa Morning

CBC Montreal – How a Black Montreal Comedian Got His Point Across About the N-Word Controversy

Newstalk 580 CFRA – Let Me See My Dying Mother

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

NEWSTALK1010 – Ontario’s State of Emergency: Russ Courtney 10am News

CBC Montreal – CBC Montreal Radio Newscast: July 07, 2020 – 15h30

680 NEWS – 680 NEWS March 12, 2020 Newscast

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Quebec – A City in Shock: 02-Nov-20

CBC Windsor – 7:30 News: 17-Jul-20

900 CHML – 900 CHML News 4:30pm Dec 22, 2020

Digital

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC News Toronto – COVID-19: State of Emergency

CBC Quebec – Quebec City Sword Attack on Halloween Night

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Hamilton – Notorious Hamilton Mobster Pat Musitano Gunned Down in Burlington, Ontario

Continuing Coverage

CBC Quebec – Crisis in Quebec’s Long-Term Care Homes

CBC London – Roaring Cat Retreat: Ontario’s Own Tiger King

CBC Indigenous – First Nations Land Reclamation Camp in Caledonia

Enterprise

CBC London – A Spy Pen Changed Her Life and the Law

CBC Ottawa – Racism in the Valley

CBC Quebec – Montreal’s Poorest and Most Racially Diverse Neighbourhoods Hit Hardest by COVID-19

CBC Windsor – Stopping Domestic Violence

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Quebec – CBC Quebec’s COVID-19 Questionnaire Project

CTV Ottawa – 50 Years of the Rideau Canal Skateway

CBC Toronto – Policing the Police

Excellence in Social

CBC Toronto – COVID-19: Silver Linings

CTV Ottawa – CTV Ottawa Halloween Home Tour

CTV Ottawa – Ultimate Takeout Friday 2.0

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Indigenous – ‘I don’t want racism in the sport I love’: First Nations Hockey Players in Quebec are Taping Their Sticks Red to Take a Stand Against Racial Slurs

CBC Quebec – ‘I loved the game, but the game didn’t love me’: How Hockey Shaped One of NHL’s First Black Players On and Off the Ice

CBC London – Racism on the Pitch

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – Her Final Hours

Global Montreal – Coronavirus Pandemic: Montreal’s Lockdown in Pictures

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC London – Dudley George’s Fight Continues 25 Years After His Death

CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – 20 Years Since Walkerton: Locals Reflect on Town’s Water Crisis

CBC Hamilton – A Year Without Devan: Selvey Family Feels Loss Every Day as Anniversary of His Death Approaches

Investigative

Global Toronto, Institute for Investigative Journalism and APTN News – Former Neskantaga Contractor Accused of Cutting Corners in Other First Nations

CBC Indigenous – Award-Winning Filmmaker Michelle Latimer’s Indigenous Identity Under Scrutiny

CBC Windsor – Without Naloxone In-Hand, Windsor Cops First to Respond to at Least 14 Drug Overdose Calls

Opinion

TVO – Nam Kiwanuka: Column

TVO – John Michael McGrath: Queen’s Park Column

CBC Quebec – Why I Hid My Hair and My Smile, or Why #BlackLivesMatter Shouldn’t Just Be a Trend

Overall Excellence in Digital

CTV Kitchener – CTVNewsKitchener.ca

CBC Quebec – CBC Quebec Digital Platforms

CBC Toronto – Covering 2020





