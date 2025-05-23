RTDNA Canada Announces 2025 West Region Awards Finalists
RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Regional awards winners will be announced in September, 2025.
Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!
2025 RTDNA Awards West Region Finalists
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- Frequency Podcast Network – Sweethearts: Island Crime Season 6
- CBC Victoria – This is Vancouver Island
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Red Bridge Burned
- CBC Yukon – Communications outage a ‘perfect storm’: Wildfires knock out phone, internet, 9-1-1 service in the North
Breaking News (Large Market)
- 1130 News Radio Vancouver – The October 19th Atmospheric River
- CBC British Columbia – Remembering John Horgan
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC British Columbia – Requiem for a Logo
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Victoria – Preserving the art of clockmaking in Victoria
- CFUR – Naughty Soap Company Cleans up the Good Store on UNBC Campus
- CBC Yukon – The power of a tiny moccasin: Healing through the grad regalia program
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Voices from Diaspora
News – Live Special Events
- CBC British Columbia – CBC in your community: qathet-Powell River
- 1130 News Radio Vancouver – BC Votes 2024: The October 19 Provincial Election
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Doug Herbert – 8:30 May 14th, 2024, CBC Interior News
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- 1130 News Radio Vancouver – BC Votes 2024 Morning Show
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC British Columbia – 1 dead, several injured after school bus crash in B.C.’s Cariboo
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Kevin Falcon ends B.C. United campaign, throws support to Conservatives
- Global BC – Two people wounded, suspect shot dead in downtown Vancouver stabbing
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC British Columbia – Most voyeurism incidents on transit don’t result in charges: data
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC British Columbia – Lawsuit, tighter rules follow amateur fighter’s coma
Excellence in Social
- CBC British Columbia – Straight outta Tahltan: Beader creates medallion for Ice Cube– who wears it on stage
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Yukon – Troubled water: The aftermath of the Eagle Mine disaster
Feature News (Large Market)
- CTV Vancouver – Service hub promises fall short
- UBC Journalism – Pyar is Pyar: A Journey in Conservative Surrey
- CBC British Columbia – Healing generations of trauma
News – Live Special Events
- Global BC – British Columbia 2024 provincial election
- CBC British Columbia – BC Election 2024 Results
Opinion
- The Conversation Canada – More Canadians are paying for news this year, but it’s still too early to celebrate
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC British Columbia – CBC BC
- CTV Vancouver – CTV News Vancouver
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Yukon – The failure of the Eagle gold mine and its impact on the land, water and people of the North
- CBC British Columbia – ER closures
Continuing Coverage (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Taking Over: Inside one of Canada’s biggest police changes ever, as the Surrey Police Service takes over from RCMP
- CTV Vancouver – Crisis in Surrey schools
- Global BC – Zeballos Whale
Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Yukon – Addictions and Recovery: A look at Yukon’s ongoing crisis
- CBC Kamloops – Kamloops discovery on schoolboard over budget
Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Victims’ families say low autopsy rate depriving them of answers
- Global BC – Metro Vancouver Spending
- CTV Vancouver – VPD officers laugh after shooting woman
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC British Columbia – CBC News FAST channel: Live, breaking and in-depth coverage
Investigative Excellence
- Global BC – Child Killer Name Change
- CBC Yukon – The Risks of No Regulation: Yukon Social Work
- CTV Vancouver – Horrific case of child neglect
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
- CBC Vancouver – Retired Vancouver school custodian has invented a number of gadgets to make his job easier and more fun, including the “snow shovel for seniors”
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CFJC Kamloops – Red Bridge Burns
Breaking News (Large Market)
- Global BC – Atmospheric River
- CBC British Columbia – Violence erupts at Downtown 7/11
Excellence in Editing
- CBC British Columbia – Making Friends with Fire: What Canada can learn from how First Nations prevent wildfire disasters
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Yukon – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in citizen Gavin McKenna goes to World Juniors as the youngest player on Team Canada
- Global BC – Barkerville Winter Games
Excellence in Video
- Radio-Canada/CBC Yukon – Michie Creek: Lueur d’espoir pour le retour du saumon au ruisseau Michie
- CTV Vancouver – Haunted happenings at Consular mansion
- CBC British Columbia – Would commercial rent control protect small businesses in Canada? Should landlords have limits on rent increases for small businesses?
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CFJC Kamloops – TRU Men’s Volleyball Team Rises Up After Unthinkable Tragedy
- CBC British Columbia – B.C. family return to home destroyed by Shetland Creek wildfire
Feature News (Large Market)
- CTV Vancouver – UBC student commutes from Calgary
- Global BC – Stanley Park Resident
- CBC British Columbia – Belonging: A Nisga’a journey home
News – Live Special Events
- Global BC – BC Election 2024
- CBC British Columbia – BC Votes 2024: CBC News BC’s live coverage of the provincial election
- CTV Vancouver – Election 2024
Opinion
- CBC British Columbia – Is Vancouver ready to accommodate the 2026 FIFA World Cup?
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- Global BC – March 21, 2024
- CBC Vancouver – CBC Vancouver News at 6: March 5
- CTV Vancouver – CTV News at 6: Bomb Cyclone Hits BC’s South Coast
VJ – Video
- CBC British Columbia – Youth wheelchair basketball brings joy, inclusion and opportunities courtside
- CTV Vancouver – Vancouver’s worst road
- CityNews Vancouver – Crab Park Shelter
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Contact Information:
Tina Cortese
Central Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada
tina@1059theregion.com
Ramneek Gill
Central Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada
ramneek.gill@bellmedia.ca
Karen MacDonald
Central Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada
Karenmacdonald325@gmail.com
RTDNA Canada
awards@rtdnacanada.com