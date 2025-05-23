RTDNA Canada Announces 2025 West Region Awards Finalists

RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Regional awards winners will be announced in September, 2025.

Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!

2025 RTDNA Awards West Region Finalists

AUDIO

Best Podcast

Frequency Podcast Network – Sweethearts: Island Crime Season 6

CBC Victoria – This is Vancouver Island

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC British Columbia – Red Bridge Burned

CBC Yukon – Communications outage a ‘perfect storm’: Wildfires knock out phone, internet, 9-1-1 service in the North

Breaking News (Large Market)

1130 News Radio Vancouver – The October 19th Atmospheric River

CBC British Columbia – Remembering John Horgan

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC British Columbia – Requiem for a Logo

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Victoria – Preserving the art of clockmaking in Victoria

CFUR – Naughty Soap Company Cleans up the Good Store on UNBC Campus

CBC Yukon – The power of a tiny moccasin: Healing through the grad regalia program

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Voices from Diaspora

News – Live Special Events

CBC British Columbia – CBC in your community: qathet-Powell River

1130 News Radio Vancouver – BC Votes 2024: The October 19 Provincial Election

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC British Columbia – Doug Herbert – 8:30 May 14th, 2024, CBC Interior News

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

1130 News Radio Vancouver – BC Votes 2024 Morning Show

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC British Columbia – 1 dead, several injured after school bus crash in B.C.’s Cariboo

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Kevin Falcon ends B.C. United campaign, throws support to Conservatives

Global BC – Two people wounded, suspect shot dead in downtown Vancouver stabbing

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC British Columbia – Most voyeurism incidents on transit don’t result in charges: data

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC British Columbia – Lawsuit, tighter rules follow amateur fighter’s coma

Excellence in Social

CBC British Columbia – Straight outta Tahltan: Beader creates medallion for Ice Cube– who wears it on stage

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon – Troubled water: The aftermath of the Eagle Mine disaster

Feature News (Large Market)

CTV Vancouver – Service hub promises fall short

UBC Journalism – Pyar is Pyar: A Journey in Conservative Surrey

CBC British Columbia – Healing generations of trauma

News – Live Special Events

Global BC – British Columbia 2024 provincial election

CBC British Columbia – BC Election 2024 Results

Opinion

The Conversation Canada – More Canadians are paying for news this year, but it’s still too early to celebrate

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC British Columbia – CBC BC

CTV Vancouver – CTV News Vancouver

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon – The failure of the Eagle gold mine and its impact on the land, water and people of the North

CBC British Columbia – ER closures

Continuing Coverage (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Taking Over: Inside one of Canada’s biggest police changes ever, as the Surrey Police Service takes over from RCMP

CTV Vancouver – Crisis in Surrey schools

Global BC – Zeballos Whale

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon – Addictions and Recovery: A look at Yukon’s ongoing crisis

CBC Kamloops – Kamloops discovery on schoolboard over budget

Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Victims’ families say low autopsy rate depriving them of answers

Global BC – Metro Vancouver Spending

CTV Vancouver – VPD officers laugh after shooting woman

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

CBC British Columbia – CBC News FAST channel: Live, breaking and in-depth coverage

Investigative Excellence

Global BC – Child Killer Name Change

CBC Yukon – The Risks of No Regulation: Yukon Social Work

CTV Vancouver – Horrific case of child neglect

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

CBC Vancouver – Retired Vancouver school custodian has invented a number of gadgets to make his job easier and more fun, including the “snow shovel for seniors”

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CFJC Kamloops – Red Bridge Burns

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global BC – Atmospheric River

CBC British Columbia – Violence erupts at Downtown 7/11

Excellence in Editing

CBC British Columbia – Making Friends with Fire: What Canada can learn from how First Nations prevent wildfire disasters

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Yukon – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in citizen Gavin McKenna goes to World Juniors as the youngest player on Team Canada

Global BC – Barkerville Winter Games

Excellence in Video

Radio-Canada/CBC Yukon – Michie Creek: Lueur d’espoir pour le retour du saumon au ruisseau Michie

CTV Vancouver – Haunted happenings at Consular mansion

CBC British Columbia – Would commercial rent control protect small businesses in Canada? Should landlords have limits on rent increases for small businesses?

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CFJC Kamloops – TRU Men’s Volleyball Team Rises Up After Unthinkable Tragedy

CBC British Columbia – B.C. family return to home destroyed by Shetland Creek wildfire

Feature News (Large Market)

CTV Vancouver – UBC student commutes from Calgary

Global BC – Stanley Park Resident

CBC British Columbia – Belonging: A Nisga’a journey home

News – Live Special Events

Global BC – BC Election 2024

CBC British Columbia – BC Votes 2024: CBC News BC’s live coverage of the provincial election

CTV Vancouver – Election 2024

Opinion

CBC British Columbia – Is Vancouver ready to accommodate the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

TV Newscast (Large Market)

Global BC – March 21, 2024

CBC Vancouver – CBC Vancouver News at 6: March 5

CTV Vancouver – CTV News at 6: Bomb Cyclone Hits BC’s South Coast

VJ – Video

CBC British Columbia – Youth wheelchair basketball brings joy, inclusion and opportunities courtside

CTV Vancouver – Vancouver’s worst road

CityNews Vancouver – Crab Park Shelter

