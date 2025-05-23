RTDNA Canada Announces 2025 Prairies Region Awards Finalists

RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Regional awards winners will be announced in September, 2025.

Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!

2025 RTDNA Awards Prairies Region Finalists

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC Radio Calgary – This Is Calgary

CBC Saskatchewan – The Pit

CBC Manitoba – The Ultimate Diversity Hire

Excellence in Editing

CBC Edmonton – Birdsong: Edmonton’s quiet soundtrack

CBC Edmonton – The long journey of a little potato

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Edmonton – Northern Bear Golf Club rebuilds

CBC Edmonton – Why dance choreographers aren’t worried about AI.

660 NewsRadio Calgary – Beyond the Hoops

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

980 CJME – Saskatchewan’s Search for Answers: Grief, Loss and the Path to Healing

CBC Saskatchewan – Mission 300

CBC Saskatchewan – Alzheimers couple

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton – The fight to desegregate Edmonton city pools

CBC Manitoba – Refugee students see promise as they graduate in Winnipeg

CBC Manitoba – A conversation with two teenage girls about how violence is a constant in their daily lives

News – Live Special Events

CBC North – N.W.T. – Language revitalization in Fort Providence

660 NewsRadio Calgary – Remembrance Day 2024

980 CJME – Sask Votes 2024

Opinion

CBC Edmonton ‘Pieces of my heart are still in Afghanistan’

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

650 CKOM – 650 CKOM morning news

980 CJME – 980 CJME morning news

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – June 3, 2024 newscast

660 News Radio Calgary – 660 NewsRadio Morning Show

680 CJOB – Evicted Without Notice – Live at 5

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton – Security guard gunned down at work

CBC Edmonton – Jasper in ashes from ‘monster’ wildfire

CBC Calgary – Covering Calgary’s water crisis

Breaking News (Small/Medium)

CBC North – 6 dead in Fort Smith plane crash

CBC Saskatchewan – Evan Hardy assault

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Edmonton – Alberta’s honey industry is buzzing

CBC Edmonton – Who is using Alberta’s limited water — and for what?

Excellence in Social

CBC Edmonton – In the crowds and behind the scenes at the Stanley Cup Final

CBC Edmonton – Big changes coming to Alberta photo radar

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North – Regrowth

650 CKOM – A Door Through Time. Restoring Hanley’s Historic House

CBC Saskatchewan – Ukrainian Friends

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton – A work camp nightmare

CBC Calgary – How Alberta’s proposed trans youth rules fit into a polarized international landscape

CTV Calgary – Darrel Janz Tribute

Opinion

CBC Saskatchewan – My Dad is a Woman

CBC Saskatchewan – No Place Should be Called a Hole

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North – N.W.T. – Adam Yeadon: Coroner’s recommendations come too late for firefighter killed on the job.

650 CKOM – Searching for answers, finding a way forward. The inquests into Saskatchewan’s mass stabbing

CBC North, N.W.T. – Questionable College

Continuing Coverage (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – Continuing coverage of Skibicki trail

CBC Edmonton – Jasper wildfire

CBC Calgary – Alberta Booms

Enterprise Journalism (Small Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Shady Ads

CBC Saskatchewan – Newcomers and Drugs

CBC North, N.W.T. – 5.2 Million Dollar Agency Nurses

Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)

Global News Calgary – Silent Streets

CBC Edmonton – Abuse in care investigations take years

Global Edmonton – Global News Investigates: Surviving Edmonton

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

CBC Manitoba – Confused by the Winnipeg police HQ scandal? We explain

CBC Saskatchewan – Solar Eclipse

CBC Calgary – Sharing Knowledge A community-driven news project with local East African communities

Investigative Excellence

CBC Saskatchewan – Brain School

CBC Saskatchewan – Piapot Land

CBC Manitoba – Health order sending Manitoba woman to jail for tuberculosis treatment ‘wildly excessive’: lawyer

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

Yellowknife – NWT WOMANS WRESTLING

CBC Saskatchewan – Newcomers

CBC Edmonton – Meet the Haus of Ebonii

Breaking News (Large Market)

CTV Calgary – Penbrooke Meadows Standoff

CBC Edmonton – Shelters dismantled as encampments cleared

Global Edmonton – CityHall Shooting

Excellence in Editing

Global News Calgary -Bandmates release remastered album 10 years after Brentwood massacre

CBC Manitoba – Hip-hop group Winnipeg’s Most reunites for 1st concert in a decade

CBC Calgary – Indigenous policing is community policing

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Edmonton – These ice dancers are turning heads

CBC Manitoba – Trailblazing University of Manitoba placekicker outboots the men to earn Canada West all-star honours

CBC Edmonton – Bare-knuckle dream

Excellence in Video

CBC Saskatchewan – Buffalo Boys

Global News Calgary – Season 2 of ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’ shot in Calgary

CBC Manitoba – Poplar River’s lands guardian works to protect pristine wilderness

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Regina – Preserving History

CTV Regina – Braving Grief

CBC North – Virtual reality reconnects elders with tradition

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – Are homeless encampments in public spaces legal?

CBC Edmonton – Rainbow Refugees find sanctuary in Edmonton

Global Winnipeg – Case never closed: Justice for Nicolle

News – Live Special Events

CBC Saskatchewan – Saskatchewan Election Night

CBC Edmonton – Stanley Cup Game 7 showdown

CTV Calgary – Remembrance Day Service

Opinion

CBC Manitoba – I found peace in Canada after surviving a rocket attack. But millions of children still suffer in war zones

CBC Edmonton – The future of farming?

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North – Reconciliation Day Newscast

CBC Saskatchewan – CBC News Saskatchewan Jan. 16, 2024

CTV Regina – CTV News at 6

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CTV Calgary – CTV Calgary News at 6

Global Edmonton – Global News Hour at 6

CBC Edmonton – Jasper wildfire: Beyond the flames

VJ – Video

CBC Manitoba – Southwestern Manitoba First Nation welcomes bison back after more than a century

CTV Calgary – Food Bank Harvest

CBC Saskatchewan – Free Grocery Store

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.

The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Click HERE to become a member.

Contact Information:

Tina Cortese

Central Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada

tina@1059theregion.com

Ramneek Gill

Central Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada

ramneek.gill@bellmedia.ca

Karen MacDonald

Central Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada

Karenmacdonald325@gmail.com

RTDNA Canada

awards@rtdnacanada.com