RTDNA Canada Announces 2025 Prairies Region Awards Finalists
RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Regional awards winners will be announced in September, 2025.
Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!
2025 RTDNA Awards Prairies Region Finalists
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- CBC Radio Calgary – This Is Calgary
- CBC Saskatchewan – The Pit
- CBC Manitoba – The Ultimate Diversity Hire
Excellence in Editing
- CBC Edmonton – Birdsong: Edmonton’s quiet soundtrack
- CBC Edmonton – The long journey of a little potato
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Edmonton – Northern Bear Golf Club rebuilds
- CBC Edmonton – Why dance choreographers aren’t worried about AI.
- 660 NewsRadio Calgary – Beyond the Hoops
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- 980 CJME – Saskatchewan’s Search for Answers: Grief, Loss and the Path to Healing
- CBC Saskatchewan – Mission 300
- CBC Saskatchewan – Alzheimers couple
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton – The fight to desegregate Edmonton city pools
- CBC Manitoba – Refugee students see promise as they graduate in Winnipeg
- CBC Manitoba – A conversation with two teenage girls about how violence is a constant in their daily lives
News – Live Special Events
- CBC North – N.W.T. – Language revitalization in Fort Providence
- 660 NewsRadio Calgary – Remembrance Day 2024
- 980 CJME – Sask Votes 2024
Opinion
- CBC Edmonton ‘Pieces of my heart are still in Afghanistan’
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- 650 CKOM – 650 CKOM morning news
- 980 CJME – 980 CJME morning news
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – June 3, 2024 newscast
- 660 News Radio Calgary – 660 NewsRadio Morning Show
- 680 CJOB – Evicted Without Notice – Live at 5
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton – Security guard gunned down at work
- CBC Edmonton – Jasper in ashes from ‘monster’ wildfire
- CBC Calgary – Covering Calgary’s water crisis
Breaking News (Small/Medium)
- CBC North – 6 dead in Fort Smith plane crash
- CBC Saskatchewan – Evan Hardy assault
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Edmonton – Alberta’s honey industry is buzzing
- CBC Edmonton – Who is using Alberta’s limited water — and for what?
Excellence in Social
- CBC Edmonton – In the crowds and behind the scenes at the Stanley Cup Final
- CBC Edmonton – Big changes coming to Alberta photo radar
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North – Regrowth
- 650 CKOM – A Door Through Time. Restoring Hanley’s Historic House
- CBC Saskatchewan – Ukrainian Friends
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton – A work camp nightmare
- CBC Calgary – How Alberta’s proposed trans youth rules fit into a polarized international landscape
- CTV Calgary – Darrel Janz Tribute
Opinion
- CBC Saskatchewan – My Dad is a Woman
- CBC Saskatchewan – No Place Should be Called a Hole
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North – N.W.T. – Adam Yeadon: Coroner’s recommendations come too late for firefighter killed on the job.
- 650 CKOM – Searching for answers, finding a way forward. The inquests into Saskatchewan’s mass stabbing
- CBC North, N.W.T. – Questionable College
Continuing Coverage (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – Continuing coverage of Skibicki trail
- CBC Edmonton – Jasper wildfire
- CBC Calgary – Alberta Booms
Enterprise Journalism (Small Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Shady Ads
- CBC Saskatchewan – Newcomers and Drugs
- CBC North, N.W.T. – 5.2 Million Dollar Agency Nurses
Enterprise Journalism (Large Market)
- Global News Calgary – Silent Streets
- CBC Edmonton – Abuse in care investigations take years
- Global Edmonton – Global News Investigates: Surviving Edmonton
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC Manitoba – Confused by the Winnipeg police HQ scandal? We explain
- CBC Saskatchewan – Solar Eclipse
- CBC Calgary – Sharing Knowledge A community-driven news project with local East African communities
Investigative Excellence
- CBC Saskatchewan – Brain School
- CBC Saskatchewan – Piapot Land
- CBC Manitoba – Health order sending Manitoba woman to jail for tuberculosis treatment ‘wildly excessive’: lawyer
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
- Yellowknife – NWT WOMANS WRESTLING
- CBC Saskatchewan – Newcomers
- CBC Edmonton – Meet the Haus of Ebonii
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CTV Calgary – Penbrooke Meadows Standoff
- CBC Edmonton – Shelters dismantled as encampments cleared
- Global Edmonton – CityHall Shooting
Excellence in Editing
- Global News Calgary -Bandmates release remastered album 10 years after Brentwood massacre
- CBC Manitoba – Hip-hop group Winnipeg’s Most reunites for 1st concert in a decade
- CBC Calgary – Indigenous policing is community policing
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Edmonton – These ice dancers are turning heads
- CBC Manitoba – Trailblazing University of Manitoba placekicker outboots the men to earn Canada West all-star honours
- CBC Edmonton – Bare-knuckle dream
Excellence in Video
- CBC Saskatchewan – Buffalo Boys
- Global News Calgary – Season 2 of ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’ shot in Calgary
- CBC Manitoba – Poplar River’s lands guardian works to protect pristine wilderness
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Regina – Preserving History
- CTV Regina – Braving Grief
- CBC North – Virtual reality reconnects elders with tradition
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – Are homeless encampments in public spaces legal?
- CBC Edmonton – Rainbow Refugees find sanctuary in Edmonton
- Global Winnipeg – Case never closed: Justice for Nicolle
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Saskatchewan – Saskatchewan Election Night
- CBC Edmonton – Stanley Cup Game 7 showdown
- CTV Calgary – Remembrance Day Service
Opinion
- CBC Manitoba – I found peace in Canada after surviving a rocket attack. But millions of children still suffer in war zones
- CBC Edmonton – The future of farming?
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North – Reconciliation Day Newscast
- CBC Saskatchewan – CBC News Saskatchewan Jan. 16, 2024
- CTV Regina – CTV News at 6
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- CTV Calgary – CTV Calgary News at 6
- Global Edmonton – Global News Hour at 6
- CBC Edmonton – Jasper wildfire: Beyond the flames
VJ – Video
- CBC Manitoba – Southwestern Manitoba First Nation welcomes bison back after more than a century
- CTV Calgary – Food Bank Harvest
- CBC Saskatchewan – Free Grocery Store
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
