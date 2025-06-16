RTDNA Canada Announces 2025 National Awards Finalists
RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the National Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.
National Awards winners will be announced November 1, 2025.
Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!
2025 RTDNA Canada Awards National Finalists
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- Bucket of Eels, CBC Podcasts and NPR’s Embedded – Tested
- CBC News Podcasts – Bad Results
- CBC – “What on Earth”
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Ideas – Breaking Barriers: The Trailblazing Chatham Coloured All-Stars
Feature News
- CBC The Current / Audio Documentary Unit – Everybody Loves Jay
- CBC The Current / Audio Documentary Unit – The Burn
- CBC – Just Asking: Reckoning with Alice Munro’s Legacy
News Information Program
- CBC Radio – What On Earth: Low pay, high risk. Why stay to fight wildfires in Alberta?
- CBC’s The House – The real dirt on the Liberals’ two-billion-tree pledge
- CBC – Cross Country Checkup: What questions do you have about the fall of Bashar al-Assad?
DIGITAL
Breaking News
- CTV News – Trump Assassination Attempt: CTVNews.ca
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- Investigative Journalism Foundation – Meet the lobbyists connected to Canada’s federal party leaders
- CBC News Labs – Where can you afford to rent?
Excellence in Newsletters
- CBC News – Morning Brief
Excellence in Social
- CBC News Social – 2024 U.S. Election
- CTV News – Solar Eclipse 2024: CTVNews.ca
Feature News
- CBC Quebec, CBC North – Inuit seek closure during memorial visit of former Quebec sanatorium
- CBC News Labs – There is a community outside Toronto where most people can’t drink their tap water
- CTV News – Immigrants’ Stories: CTVNews.ca
News Live Special Events
- CBC News Network – The Solar Eclipse in Canada
- CTV News – Solar Eclipse 2024: CTVNews.ca
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC News – CBCNews.ca
- Investigative Journalism Foundation – Open by Default
- CBC Indigenous – CBC Indigenous
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- CBC – CBC Marketplace: Access Denied: Back on the Case
- CBC Indigenous – Wet’suwet’en abuse of process hearings
- CBC News – The National: Who Can Protect Haiti? Exclusive: Inside Haiti’s gang-controlled streets, Life On Port-Au-Prince gang-controlled streets
Enterprise Journalism
- CBC – The Fifth Estate Made in Bangladesh: 10 years later
- CTV NEWS – W5 Avery Haines Investigates: Our Son The Terror Suspect
- CBC – CBC Marketplace: Truckload of Trouble
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC News Labs – Discover where ancient rivers flow under Canadian cities
Investigative Excellence
- CTV News – W5 Investigates: Donation Bins
- CBC – CBC Marketplace: Bad Romance: Who’s Conning Canadians?
- Global News – Indigenous kids as ‘cash cows’
VIDEO
Breaking News
- CBC News Network – Live Special: Freeland Resigns
- CTV News – Chrystia Freeland Resigns
- Global National – The Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump: July 13, 2024
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Indigenous – All abilities welcome at this ball game for disability awareness week in Kahnawà:ke
- CTV News – Olympic Victory Bell: Paris 2024
Excellence in Video
- CBC News – The National: Gaza Orphans
- CBC News – About That with Andrew Chang: Why a Vietnamese billionaire has been sentenced to death
- CTV News – W5: Narco-Jungle: The Darien Gap
Feature News
- CBC News – The National: Whitehorse Fuel Break
- CBC News – The National: Deepfake Porn
- CBC News – The National: Reporter tracks down Jan. 6 protester who told her to ‘run’
News – Live Special Events
- CTV News – The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney: A Life Remembered
- Global News – Remembering Brian Mulroney: March 23, 2024
- CBC News Studios – DDay: 80 Years
News Information Program
- CBC News – The National: Gaza Aid Mission
- CBC News – The National: Adrienne Arsenault Reports – Celine Dion: I Will Sing Again
- CTV News – W5: Narco Jungle: The Darien Gap
TV Newscast
- CTV News – CTV National News with Omar Sachedina
- CBC News – The National: Trudeau Government in Crisis
- Global National – Global National With Dawna Friesen: November 6, 2024
VJ – Video
- CTV News – Newfoundland Fish Harvesters Protest
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
