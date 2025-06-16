RTDNA Canada Announces 2025 National Awards Finalists

RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the National Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.

National Awards winners will be announced November 1, 2025.

Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!

2025 RTDNA Canada Awards National Finalists

AUDIO

Best Podcast

Bucket of Eels, CBC Podcasts and NPR’s Embedded – Tested

CBC News Podcasts – Bad Results

CBC – “What on Earth”

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Ideas – Breaking Barriers: The Trailblazing Chatham Coloured All-Stars

Feature News

CBC The Current / Audio Documentary Unit – Everybody Loves Jay

CBC The Current / Audio Documentary Unit – The Burn

CBC – Just Asking: Reckoning with Alice Munro’s Legacy