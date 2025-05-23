RTDNA Canada Announces 2025 East Region Awards Finalists

RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Regional awards winners will be announced in September, 2025.

Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!

2025 RTDNA Awards East Region Finalists

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC P.E.I. – Could PEI’s trains get back on track?

Labrador Friendship Centre – Timeless Voices

Excellence in Editing

CBC NL – Are N.L. accents dying? No, b’y — but they are changing

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC NL – Lewisporte Women’s Hockey League Grows

CBC North – Nunavut’s Small but Mighty Cross Country Ski Team

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Atlantic – Marie, the fashion queen

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Georgina’s Law

CKOA – Glace Bay Food Bank prepares for busy holiday season

News – Live Special Events

CBC NB – Information Morning New Brunswick Eclipse Show

CBC Cape Breton – Information Morning Cape Breton Record Breaking Winter Storm

CBC P.E.I. – Island Morning Ferry Remote Show

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

95.7 NewsRadio – Blue Tide Sweeps Nova Scotia 8:00 am Newscast

VOCM – VOCM Hourly News 10am July 17th, 2024

DIGITAL

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Nova Scotia – How inflation took a bite out of workers’ wages

CBC Atlantic I-Unit – Police and Public Trust – CBC Atlantic I-Unit

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CTV Atlantic – Girls in sports: Believe you belong

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia – Fighting for Care

CTV Atlantic – Toy photography: Bringing action figures to life

The Independent – Learning lessons from Susan Piercey’s death

Opinion

The Independent – Why I pressed Trudeau on genocide

CBC P.E.I. – I left Charlottetown for a rural homestead and it changed my idea of work-life balance and food

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC P.E.I. – CBC P.E.I.

CTV Atlantic – Year In Review: Highlights of 2024

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)

Global News – Devon Marsman Homicide Global News Halifax team

CBC Atlantic – Investigative Unit, CBC NL – A Darkness on the Edge of Town

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Jack’s Law A man’s fight to change N.L.’s Limitations Act

Enterprise Journalism (Small Medium Market)

CBC NL – Hot air, broken promises

Global News – Code Critical NS

The Independent – Black Tickle teacher no longer at school following allegations of misconduct Parents say their children were mistreated, and that a lack of accountability from NL Schools dragged out a harmful situation

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

CBC N.L. – The Other Side of the Fence

Investigative Excellence

CBC P.E.I. – P.E.I. podiatrist facing questions over what credentials he has for the job

CBC Nova Scotia – Who’s at your door? Water company concerns revealed

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

CTV Atlantic – Heavy Metal Heather An Artist with an Unlikely Medium

CTV Atlantic – Scotish Highland Traditions Experiencing Gaelic Culture on Cape Breton

CBC New Brunswick – High seas, high tides, high pressure: Meet the tugs of Saint John Harbour

Breaking News (Small/Medium)

CTV Atlantic – State of Emergency Cape Breton Digs Out after Massive Snow Storm

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Nunavut – Small but Mighty: Nunavut’s First Cross Country Ski Team Arctic Winter Games 2024, Palmer, Alaska

Excellence in Video

CBC Nova Scotia – Saying goodbye to April

CBC Newfoundland & Labrador- What is loneliness?

CBC New Brunswick – Beloved Bricklins

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Atlantic Investigative Unit, CBC NL – He Just Never Came Home

CBC Nova Scotia – 100 years of friendship: Yarmouth’s Jewish-Lebanese connection

CBC St. John’s – Russian Acrobats Return Russians thank their Newfoundland Mom

News – Live Special Events

CTV Atlantic – Election 2024 New Brunswick Elects First Female Premier

CBC North – Arctic Winter Games 2024 Live from the Knuckle Hop

Global News – Nova Scotia Election 2024 Live Election Special

Opinion

CTV Atlantic – Murphy’s Logic The Information Vacuum

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC P.E.I. – CBC TV Compass

CTV Atlantic – Acts of Remembrance – Remembrance Day 2024

Global News – Annapolis Valley Flash Flood 12-Jul-24

VJ – Video

CTV Atlantic – Duck Banding The Process of Banding to Protect Local Waterfowl

Global News – Duncan the Truck turns 50 Ella MacDonald

CBC NL – It started as a family garden – but this Nain couple wants to grow food for the community

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.

The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Click HERE to become a member.

Contact Information:

Tina Cortese

Central Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada

tina@1059theregion.com

Ramneek Gill

Central Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada

ramneek.gill@bellmedia.ca

Karen MacDonald

Central Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada

Karenmacdonald325@gmail.com

RTDNA Canada

awards@rtdnacanada.com