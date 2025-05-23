RTDNA Canada Announces 2025 East Region Awards Finalists
RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Regional awards winners will be announced in September, 2025.
Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!
2025 RTDNA Awards East Region Finalists
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- CBC P.E.I. – Could PEI’s trains get back on track?
- Labrador Friendship Centre – Timeless Voices
Excellence in Editing
- CBC NL – Are N.L. accents dying? No, b’y — but they are changing
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC NL – Lewisporte Women’s Hockey League Grows
- CBC North – Nunavut’s Small but Mighty Cross Country Ski Team
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Atlantic – Marie, the fashion queen
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Georgina’s Law
- CKOA – Glace Bay Food Bank prepares for busy holiday season
News – Live Special Events
- CBC NB – Information Morning New Brunswick Eclipse Show
- CBC Cape Breton – Information Morning Cape Breton Record Breaking Winter Storm
- CBC P.E.I. – Island Morning Ferry Remote Show
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- 95.7 NewsRadio – Blue Tide Sweeps Nova Scotia 8:00 am Newscast
- VOCM – VOCM Hourly News 10am July 17th, 2024
DIGITAL
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Nova Scotia – How inflation took a bite out of workers’ wages
- CBC Atlantic I-Unit – Police and Public Trust – CBC Atlantic I-Unit
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CTV Atlantic – Girls in sports: Believe you belong
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nova Scotia – Fighting for Care
- CTV Atlantic – Toy photography: Bringing action figures to life
- The Independent – Learning lessons from Susan Piercey’s death
Opinion
- The Independent – Why I pressed Trudeau on genocide
- CBC P.E.I. – I left Charlottetown for a rural homestead and it changed my idea of work-life balance and food
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC P.E.I. – CBC P.E.I.
- CTV Atlantic – Year In Review: Highlights of 2024
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium Market)
- Global News – Devon Marsman Homicide Global News Halifax team
- CBC Atlantic – Investigative Unit, CBC NL – A Darkness on the Edge of Town
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Jack’s Law A man’s fight to change N.L.’s Limitations Act
Enterprise Journalism (Small Medium Market)
- CBC NL – Hot air, broken promises
- Global News – Code Critical NS
- The Independent – Black Tickle teacher no longer at school following allegations of misconduct Parents say their children were mistreated, and that a lack of accountability from NL Schools dragged out a harmful situation
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC N.L. – The Other Side of the Fence
Investigative Excellence
- CBC P.E.I. – P.E.I. podiatrist facing questions over what credentials he has for the job
- CBC Nova Scotia – Who’s at your door? Water company concerns revealed
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
- CTV Atlantic – Heavy Metal Heather An Artist with an Unlikely Medium
- CTV Atlantic – Scotish Highland Traditions Experiencing Gaelic Culture on Cape Breton
- CBC New Brunswick – High seas, high tides, high pressure: Meet the tugs of Saint John Harbour
Breaking News (Small/Medium)
- CTV Atlantic – State of Emergency Cape Breton Digs Out after Massive Snow Storm
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Nunavut – Small but Mighty: Nunavut’s First Cross Country Ski Team Arctic Winter Games 2024, Palmer, Alaska
Excellence in Video
- CBC Nova Scotia – Saying goodbye to April
- CBC Newfoundland & Labrador- What is loneliness?
- CBC New Brunswick – Beloved Bricklins
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Atlantic Investigative Unit, CBC NL – He Just Never Came Home
- CBC Nova Scotia – 100 years of friendship: Yarmouth’s Jewish-Lebanese connection
- CBC St. John’s – Russian Acrobats Return Russians thank their Newfoundland Mom
News – Live Special Events
- CTV Atlantic – Election 2024 New Brunswick Elects First Female Premier
- CBC North – Arctic Winter Games 2024 Live from the Knuckle Hop
- Global News – Nova Scotia Election 2024 Live Election Special
Opinion
- CTV Atlantic – Murphy’s Logic The Information Vacuum
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC P.E.I. – CBC TV Compass
- CTV Atlantic – Acts of Remembrance – Remembrance Day 2024
- Global News – Annapolis Valley Flash Flood 12-Jul-24
VJ – Video
- CTV Atlantic – Duck Banding The Process of Banding to Protect Local Waterfowl
- Global News – Duncan the Truck turns 50 Ella MacDonald
- CBC NL – It started as a family garden – but this Nain couple wants to grow food for the community
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
