RTDNA Canada Announces the 2024 Distinguished Service Award Winners
Toronto (October 7, 2024) RTDNA Canada is pleased to honour the following individuals with its 2024 Distinguished Service Award.
RTDNA Canada’s Distinguished Service Award is presented to members who have played a major role in the continuing success of RTDNA Canada.
The award is given in recognition and appreciation of outstanding contribution and exemplary distinguished service rendered for the benefit and advancement of electronic and digital journalism in Canada.
Jon Whitten
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Click HERE to become a member.
Contact Information
RTDNA Canada | President
Lis Travers
president@rtdnacanada.com
RTDNA Canada | Awards Committee
Mary Nersessian – Chair
Espe Currie
Michael Goldberg
Sarah Mills
Janice Neil
Colleen Schmidt