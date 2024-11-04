RTDNA Canada Announces 2024 Best National News and Canadian Local News Awards Winners
Toronto, ON (November 4) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Best National and Canadian Local News Awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.
Congratulations to these winners for their exceptional work!
2024 RTDNA Canada Awards Best National News
AUDIO – National
Best Podcast
CBC Ottawa
The Banned Teacher
Feature News
CBC Doc Unit/The Current
Parentless in Gaza
News Information Program
CBC’s The House
On the frontlines of the toxic drug crisis
Opinion
CBC Healing After Harm:
The Buffy Sainte-Marie Investigation
DIGITAL – National
Breaking News
Noovo Info
Drame de la Garderie Aducative Sainte-Rose
Excellence in Data Storytelling
CBC News
Climate Dashboard
Excellence in Newsletters
Global News
Money 1-2-3
Excellence in Social
CBC Indigenous
Assembly of First Nations election
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Indigenous
Grappling with a good mind
Feature News
CBC The Fifth Estate
Why weren’t we believed?
News – Live Special Events
CTV News
The King’s Coronation CTVNews.ca
Opinion
CBC First Person
Searching for proof
Overall Excellence in Digital
CBC News
Canada Wildfires
MULTIPLATFORM – National
Continuing Coverage
Global National
Conflict between Israel and Hamas
Enterprise Journalism
CBC News Investigation Unit
Paper Orphans: Korean orphans uncover the truth about their adoption history
Excellence in Innovation
CTV News W5
Boom Boom Chuvalo
Investigative Excellence
CBC The Fifth Estate
Making of an Icon
VIDEO – National
Breaking News
CBC News: Morning Live with Heather Hiscox
Turkey Earthquake Rescue
Excellence in Sports Reporting
Global News: The New Reality
Pickleball
Excellence in Video
CBC News The National
Inside Ukraine
Feature News
CBC News The National
Inside Ukraine
News – Live Special Events
CItyNews
The Coronation of a King
News Information Program
CTV News W5
Narco Avocados
Opinion
CBC News The National
Families fight for answers after deadly Montreal Airbnb fire
VJ
CTV News
Scrub Squad: Erasing Graffiti in St. John’s, Newfoundland
TV Newscast
Global National with Dawna Friesen
Tuesday October 10th, 2023
2024 RTDNA Canada Awards Best Canadian Local News Winners
AUDIO
Best Podcast
CBC Prince Rupert
The Urbariginal
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Quebec
Charlevoix hit by historic flooding
Breaking News (Large Market)
980 CKNW
Decampment in the Downtown Eastside 05-Apr-23
Excellence in Editing
CBC Calgary
Greenhouse on the Grasslands
Excellence in Sports Reporting
CBC Kitchener-Waterloo
Jamal fever hits Kitchener
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Yukon
Signs of Life: A deaf woman in her 70s reconnects with community in Whitehorse
Feature News (Large Market)
CBC Vancouver
How the giddha folk dance and boliyan songs are helping Punjabi-Canadian
women connect with their roots
News – Live Special Events
CBC Calgary
Yellowknife Evacuates – Alberta Responds: Alberta At Noon
Opinion
CBC Kelowna
In the Eye of the Firestorm: Chris Walker on the 2024 BC Wildfires
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
650 CKOM
650 CKOM morning news
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
680 CJOB
Carberry Bus Crash – live at 5
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Nova Scotia
Local state of emergency declared as forest fire rages near Halifax
Breaking News (Large Market)
CBC Montreal
Bus crashes into daycare in Laval, Que.
Excellence in Data Storytelling
CBC Quebec
Quebec police racial profiling data
Excellence in Social
CBC Toronto
Toronto Votes 2023
Excellence in Sports Reporting
Global BC
A powerful statement of pride: Basketball is a legacy for this First Nations family
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Saskatchewan
The Last Post
Feature News (Large Market)
CBC British Columbia
The lives behind the numbers
News – Live Special Events
CBC British Columbia
Vancouver police, city staff begin removing encampment on East Hastings Street
Opinion
CBC P.E.I.
Stop asking Black people to perform emotional labour during Black History Month
Overall Excellence in Digital
CBC Quebec
Meaningful digital journalism
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium)
CBC North Cree Unit
Lost in flames: Forest fires in Eeyou Istchee
Continuing Coverage (Large)
CBC Calgary
The Way Out: Addiction in Alberta
Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium)
CBC Saskatchewan
A Good Death
Enterprise Journalism (Large)
CityNews Toronto
Motherhood from behind bars
Excellence in Innovation
CBC British Columbia
BC Today transition to livestream
Investigative Excellence
CBC NL
Walking the Line.
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling
CBC Manitoba
Teens in northern Manitoba First Nation experience the thrill of catching their first fish
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC North, N.W.T.
Hay River evacuates as wildfire encroaches
Breaking News (Large Market)
Global Edmonton
Police Officers Killed
Excellence in Editing
CBC Yukon
Muscle Memory Yukon seniors transported, supported by paddling excursion
Excellence in Sports Reporting
Global BC
Vanni Sartini
Excellence in Video
CBC Manitoba
Young Winnipeg woman fights to escape her family’s horrifying history with landfills
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Saskatchewan
Unlocking Family Secrets
Feature News (Large Market)
CBC British Columbia
Life in an Electrical Closet
News – Live Special Events
CBC Toronto
Toronto Votes 2023
Opinion
CBC Montreal
What is gained and lost in immigrating to Canada?
TV Newscast (Small/Medium)
CTV Atlantic
Nova Scotia Floods: Rainfall & Ruin
TV Newscast (Large Market)
CBC British Columbia
CBC Vancouver at 6 – November 2, 2023
VJ Video
CBC New Brunswick
Poet strives to show Black history’s place in New Brunswick