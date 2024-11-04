RTDNA Canada Announces 2024 Best National News and Canadian Local News Awards Winners

Toronto, ON (November 4) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Best National and Canadian Local News Awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video. 

Congratulations to these winners for their exceptional work!

2024 RTDNA Canada Awards Best National News

AUDIO – National

Best Podcast

CBC Ottawa

The Banned Teacher

 

Feature News

CBC Doc Unit/The Current

Parentless in Gaza

 

News Information Program

CBC’s The House

On the frontlines of the toxic drug crisis

 

Opinion

CBC Healing After Harm:

The Buffy Sainte-Marie Investigation

 

DIGITAL – National

Breaking News

Noovo Info

Drame de la Garderie Aducative Sainte-Rose

 

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC News

Climate Dashboard

 

Excellence in Newsletters

Global News

Money 1-2-3

 

Excellence in Social

CBC Indigenous

Assembly of First Nations election

 

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Indigenous

Grappling with a good mind

 

Feature News

CBC The Fifth Estate

Why weren’t we believed?

 

News – Live Special Events

CTV News

The King’s Coronation CTVNews.ca

 

Opinion

CBC First Person

Searching for proof

 

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC News

Canada Wildfires

 

MULTIPLATFORM – National

Continuing Coverage

Global National

Conflict between Israel and Hamas

 

Enterprise Journalism

CBC News Investigation Unit

Paper Orphans: Korean orphans uncover the truth about their adoption history

 

Excellence in Innovation

CTV News W5

Boom Boom Chuvalo

 

Investigative Excellence

CBC The Fifth Estate

Making of an Icon

 

VIDEO – National

Breaking News

CBC News: Morning Live with Heather Hiscox

Turkey Earthquake Rescue

 

Excellence in Sports Reporting

Global News: The New Reality

Pickleball

 

Excellence in Video

CBC News The National

Inside Ukraine

 

Feature News

CBC News The National

Inside Ukraine

 

News – Live Special Events

CItyNews

The Coronation of a King

 

News Information Program

CTV News W5

Narco Avocados

 

Opinion

CBC News The National

Families fight for answers after deadly Montreal Airbnb fire

 

VJ

CTV News

Scrub Squad: Erasing Graffiti in St. John’s,  Newfoundland

 

TV Newscast

Global National with Dawna Friesen

Tuesday October 10th, 2023

 

2024 RTDNA Canada Awards Best Canadian Local News Winners

 

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC Prince Rupert       

The Urbariginal 

 

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Quebec   

Charlevoix hit by historic flooding          

 

Breaking News (Large Market)

980 CKNW       

Decampment in the Downtown Eastside 05-Apr-23

 

Excellence in Editing

CBC Calgary    

Greenhouse on the Grasslands 

 

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Kitchener-Waterloo           

Jamal fever hits Kitchener         

 

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon      

Signs of Life: A deaf woman in her 70s reconnects with community in Whitehorse

 

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver

How the giddha folk dance and boliyan songs are  helping Punjabi-Canadian

women connect with their roots

 

News – Live Special Events

CBC Calgary    

Yellowknife Evacuates – Alberta Responds: Alberta At Noon       

 

Opinion

CBC Kelowna   

In the Eye of the Firestorm: Chris Walker on the 2024 BC Wildfires

 

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

650 CKOM       

650 CKOM morning news         

 

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

680 CJOB        

Carberry Bus Crash – live at 5   

 

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia         

Local state of emergency declared as forest fire rages near Halifax         

 

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Montreal  

Bus crashes into daycare in Laval, Que.

 

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Quebec   

Quebec police racial profiling data         

 

Excellence in Social   

CBC Toronto    

Toronto Votes 2023

 

Excellence in Sports Reporting          

Global BC        

A powerful statement of pride: Basketball is a legacy for this First Nations family              

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan      

The Last Post   

 

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia   

The lives behind the numbers

 

News – Live Special Events    

CBC British Columbia   

Vancouver police, city staff begin removing encampment on East Hastings Street

 

Opinion

CBC P.E.I.       

Stop asking Black people to perform emotional labour during Black History Month

 

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Quebec   

Meaningful digital journalism

 

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium)

CBC North Cree Unit    

Lost in flames: Forest fires in Eeyou Istchee

 

Continuing Coverage (Large)

CBC Calgary    

The Way Out: Addiction in Alberta

 

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium)

CBC Saskatchewan      

A Good Death

 

Enterprise Journalism (Large)

CityNews Toronto         

Motherhood from behind bars

 

Excellence in Innovation        

CBC British Columbia   

BC Today transition to livestream

 

Investigative Excellence

CBC NL           

Walking the Line.

 

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling       

CBC Manitoba 

Teens in northern Manitoba First Nation experience the thrill of catching their first fish      

 

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)          

CBC North, N.W.T.       

Hay River evacuates as wildfire encroaches       

 

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global Edmonton         

Police Officers Killed     

 

Excellence in Editing

CBC Yukon      

Muscle Memory Yukon seniors transported, supported by paddling excursion      

 

Excellence in Sports Reporting

Global BC        

Vanni Sartini    

 

Excellence in Video    

CBC Manitoba 

Young Winnipeg woman fights to escape her family’s horrifying history with landfills                     

 

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan      

Unlocking Family Secrets         

 

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia   

Life in an Electrical Closet         

 

News – Live Special Events

CBC Toronto    

Toronto Votes 2023      

 

Opinion          

CBC Montreal  

What is gained and lost in immigrating to Canada?         

 

TV Newscast (Small/Medium)

CTV Atlantic     

Nova Scotia Floods: Rainfall & Ruin

 

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia   

CBC Vancouver at 6 – November 2, 2023          

 

VJ Video

CBC New Brunswick     

Poet strives to show Black history’s place in New Brunswick

