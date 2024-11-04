RTDNA Canada Announces 2024 Best National News and Canadian Local News Awards Winners

Toronto, ON (November 4) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Best National and Canadian Local News Awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.

Congratulations to these winners for their exceptional work!

2024 RTDNA Canada Awards Best National News

AUDIO – National

Best Podcast

CBC Ottawa

The Banned Teacher

Feature News

CBC Doc Unit/The Current

Parentless in Gaza

News Information Program

CBC’s The House

On the frontlines of the toxic drug crisis

Opinion

CBC Healing After Harm:

The Buffy Sainte-Marie Investigation

DIGITAL – National

Breaking News

Noovo Info

Drame de la Garderie Aducative Sainte-Rose

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC News

Climate Dashboard

Excellence in Newsletters

Global News

Money 1-2-3

Excellence in Social

CBC Indigenous

Assembly of First Nations election

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Indigenous

Grappling with a good mind

Feature News

CBC The Fifth Estate

Why weren’t we believed?

News – Live Special Events

CTV News

The King’s Coronation CTVNews.ca

Opinion

CBC First Person

Searching for proof

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC News

Canada Wildfires

MULTIPLATFORM – National

Continuing Coverage

Global National

Conflict between Israel and Hamas

Enterprise Journalism

CBC News Investigation Unit

Paper Orphans: Korean orphans uncover the truth about their adoption history

Excellence in Innovation

CTV News W5

Boom Boom Chuvalo

Investigative Excellence

CBC The Fifth Estate

Making of an Icon

VIDEO – National

Breaking News

CBC News: Morning Live with Heather Hiscox

Turkey Earthquake Rescue

Excellence in Sports Reporting

Global News: The New Reality

Pickleball

Excellence in Video

CBC News The National

Inside Ukraine

Feature News

CBC News The National

Inside Ukraine

News – Live Special Events

CItyNews

The Coronation of a King

News Information Program

CTV News W5

Narco Avocados

Opinion

CBC News The National

Families fight for answers after deadly Montreal Airbnb fire

VJ

CTV News

Scrub Squad: Erasing Graffiti in St. John’s, Newfoundland

TV Newscast

Global National with Dawna Friesen

Tuesday October 10th, 2023

2024 RTDNA Canada Awards Best Canadian Local News Winners

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC Prince Rupert

The Urbariginal

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Quebec

Charlevoix hit by historic flooding

Breaking News (Large Market)

980 CKNW

Decampment in the Downtown Eastside 05-Apr-23

Excellence in Editing

CBC Calgary

Greenhouse on the Grasslands

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Kitchener-Waterloo

Jamal fever hits Kitchener

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon

Signs of Life: A deaf woman in her 70s reconnects with community in Whitehorse

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver

How the giddha folk dance and boliyan songs are helping Punjabi-Canadian

women connect with their roots

News – Live Special Events

CBC Calgary

Yellowknife Evacuates – Alberta Responds: Alberta At Noon

Opinion

CBC Kelowna

In the Eye of the Firestorm: Chris Walker on the 2024 BC Wildfires

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

650 CKOM

650 CKOM morning news

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

680 CJOB

Carberry Bus Crash – live at 5

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia

Local state of emergency declared as forest fire rages near Halifax

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Montreal

Bus crashes into daycare in Laval, Que.

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Quebec

Quebec police racial profiling data

Excellence in Social

CBC Toronto

Toronto Votes 2023

Excellence in Sports Reporting

Global BC

A powerful statement of pride: Basketball is a legacy for this First Nations family

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan

The Last Post

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia

The lives behind the numbers

News – Live Special Events

CBC British Columbia

Vancouver police, city staff begin removing encampment on East Hastings Street

Opinion

CBC P.E.I.

Stop asking Black people to perform emotional labour during Black History Month

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Quebec

Meaningful digital journalism

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage (Small/Medium)

CBC North Cree Unit

Lost in flames: Forest fires in Eeyou Istchee

Continuing Coverage (Large)

CBC Calgary

The Way Out: Addiction in Alberta

Enterprise Journalism (Small/Medium)

CBC Saskatchewan

A Good Death

Enterprise Journalism (Large)

CityNews Toronto

Motherhood from behind bars

Excellence in Innovation

CBC British Columbia

BC Today transition to livestream

Investigative Excellence

CBC NL

Walking the Line.

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling

CBC Manitoba

Teens in northern Manitoba First Nation experience the thrill of catching their first fish

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North, N.W.T.

Hay River evacuates as wildfire encroaches

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global Edmonton

Police Officers Killed

Excellence in Editing

CBC Yukon

Muscle Memory Yukon seniors transported, supported by paddling excursion

Excellence in Sports Reporting

Global BC

Vanni Sartini

Excellence in Video

CBC Manitoba

Young Winnipeg woman fights to escape her family’s horrifying history with landfills

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan

Unlocking Family Secrets

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia

Life in an Electrical Closet

News – Live Special Events

CBC Toronto

Toronto Votes 2023

Opinion

CBC Montreal

What is gained and lost in immigrating to Canada?

TV Newscast (Small/Medium)

CTV Atlantic

Nova Scotia Floods: Rainfall & Ruin

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia

CBC Vancouver at 6 – November 2, 2023

VJ Video

CBC New Brunswick

Poet strives to show Black history’s place in New Brunswick