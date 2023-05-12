RTDNA Canada Announces 2023 West Region Award Finalists
Vancouver, B.C. (May 25, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Regional awards winners will be announced on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!
2023 RTDNA Awards West Region Finalists
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- Rogers Frequency Network – Missing Michael: Island Crime Season 3
- CBC Vancouver – Land Back
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Victoria – Saanich Robberies
Breaking News (Large Market)
- Global B.C. – Langley Shootings
- CBC Vancouver – Lower Mainland Winter Storm
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kamloops – Nacho Chips, Crackers and Tiny Fish: How a B.C. Senior Survived on the Open Sea for Nearly 6 Days
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – The Magic of Marmalade
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Yukon – Pro Soccer Debut
- CBC Kamloops – Mama let him play speedball
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Yukon – How Landslides Work
- CBC Yukon – Suitcase Stories
- CBC Kamloops – Lytton One Year Later
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh Selling Out Rogers Arena Marks a Cultural Shift in B.C.
News – Live Special Events
- C-FAX 1070 – Election Night 2022: The Capital Region Decides
- CBC Yukon – National Indigenous Peoples Day Special
- CBC Vancouver – Six Months Later: On the Coast Reports Live from Abbotsford on the Six-Month Anniversary of the B.C. Floods
Opinion
- C-FAX 1070 – Truth Under Siege: Tragedy of the Misled
- CBC Kelowna – Honk for the Kids: How Pandemic Protests Energized a New Parents’ Movement in B.C.
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- C-FAX 1070 – Victoria Today: Newscast, November 22, 2022
- CBC Kamloops – 630 News: November 8, 2022
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- CityNews 1130 – Snowmageddon Nightmare Commute
- CBC Vancouver – Langley Shooting Aftermath
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Vancouver Island – Saanich bank shooting
- CBC Kamloops – 1 dead after ammonia leak at ice-making facility in Kamloops, B.C.
Breaking News (Large Market)
- Global B.C. – Langley shootings
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Vancouver – Why Vancouver City Council is so Inefficient
Excellence in Social
- CBC Vancouver – What We Know About Chelsea Poorman’s Disappearance
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CityNews Vancouver – Coquitlam Hockey Racism
- CBC British Columbia – Diamonds of the Downtown Eastside
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kelowna – Floods, fires and the future: How 3 communities are moving forward after climate disasters
- CBC Yukon – When the Salmon Disappear
- CBC Yukon – School’s Out
Feature News (Large Market)
- CTV News Vancouver – B.C. family waits 41 hours for ambulance transfer
- Global B.C. – Inadmissible. How a U.S. policy is wreaking havoc on the lives of Iranian-Canadians
- CBC Vancouver – Trailblazing: How B.C. Parks is rebuilding a beloved hiking trail to withstand climate disasters
News – Live Special Events
- CBC British Columbia – B.C. Votes 2022
Opinion
- Daily Hive – Economic development into Vancouver culture
- CBC Vancouver – Parental Guidance: It’s never been easier for your kids to see pornography. So, what should you do?
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CTV News Vancouver – ctvnewsvancouver.ca
- CityNews Vancouver – vancouver.citynews.ca
- CBC British Columbia – cbc.ca/bc
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- Global B.C. – B.C.’s reaction to the movement in Iran
- Global B.C. – Chinatown: A Path Forward
- CBC British Columbia – Crisis in Care and Situation Critical
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC British Columbia – B.C. Votes 2022
Enterprise Journalism
- Global B.C. – A Child, Failed in Life and in Death: The Tragic Case of Noelle O’Soup
- Global B.C. – Lessons from Portland
- CBC Vancouver – The Professional: The bizarre story of serial imposter Brigitte Cleroux
Investigative Excellence
- Global B.C. – Murder Mystery
- CBC Yukon – Hidden Valley School Abuse
- CBC British Columbia – Hudson’s Hope Water Crisis
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Vancouver Island – 55 Dogs: April 2022
- CBC Yukon – Border Celebration
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Vancouver Island – Saanich Shootout: June 2022
- CBC Yukon – Yukon Wildfires
Breaking News (Large Market)
- Global B.C. – RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang
- CTV News Vancouver – Snowstorm hits Metro Vancouver
- CBC British Columbia – Christmas Eve Bus Crash
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Prince Rupert – Container Terminal Crunch Worries North Coast Fishers
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- Global B.C. – San Francisco Chinatown Tour
- CityNews Vancouver – DTES Tents
- CBC Vancouver – Regimental funeral service honours fallen RCMP officer
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CHEK – Glorious Golf
- CTV News Vancouver Island – From Slapshots to Sewing: April 2022
- CBC Kelowna – Fans push for Larry Kwong’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame
Excellence in Video
- Global B.C. – North Shore Rescue
- CTV News Vancouver – B.C. family takes off on round-the-world trip
- CBC Vancouver – Planet Wonder: Trees
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Yukon – Percy Henry: The Last Speaker
- CTV News Vancouver Island – 4×4 Hero: January 2022
- CBC Kelowna – Merritt and Princeton residents lament slow recovery from 2021 floods
Feature News (Large Market)
- CityNews Vancouver – Book Matcher
- CTV News Vancouver – Family Reunion: Ben Miljure connects with Indigenous family
- CBC Vancouver – Looking at the legacy of Joe Fortes, a pioneering figure in B.C.’s Black community
News – Live Special Events
- Global B.C. – B.C. Municipal Election: October 15, 2022
- CBC Vancouver – Kimberley, B.C. wins CBC’s Best Small Town Bracket
- CTV News Vancouver – CTV News Election 2022
Opinion
- CBC Vancouver – Metro Matters on the 2022 election
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CHEK – Saanich Bank Robbery Shootings
- CTV News Vancouver Island – CTV News at 6: Saanich Shootout
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- Global B.C. – Global B.C. News Hour: December 20, 2022
- CBC Vancouver – CBC Vancouver News at 6pm Live in Abbotsford: Six Months Since B.C.’s Devastating Floods
- CTV News Vancouver – CTV News at 6
VJ – Video
- CBC Yukon – Fort Smith Musher
- Global B.C. – Victoria Pickleball Protest
- CTV News Vancouver Island – Glorious Golf: August 2022
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
