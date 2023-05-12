RTDNA Canada Announces 2023 West Region Award Finalists

Vancouver, B.C. (May 25, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Regional awards winners will be announced on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!

2023 RTDNA Awards West Region Finalists

AUDIO

Best Podcast

Rogers Frequency Network – Missing Michael: Island Crime Season 3

CBC Vancouver – Land Back

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Victoria – Saanich Robberies

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global B.C. – Langley Shootings

CBC Vancouver – Lower Mainland Winter Storm

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kamloops – Nacho Chips, Crackers and Tiny Fish: How a B.C. Senior Survived on the Open Sea for Nearly 6 Days

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – The Magic of Marmalade

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Yukon – Pro Soccer Debut

CBC Kamloops – Mama let him play speedball

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon – How Landslides Work

CBC Yukon – Suitcase Stories

CBC Kamloops – Lytton One Year Later

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh Selling Out Rogers Arena Marks a Cultural Shift in B.C.

News – Live Special Events

C-FAX 1070 – Election Night 2022: The Capital Region Decides

CBC Yukon – National Indigenous Peoples Day Special

CBC Vancouver – Six Months Later: On the Coast Reports Live from Abbotsford on the Six-Month Anniversary of the B.C. Floods

Opinion

C-FAX 1070 – Truth Under Siege: Tragedy of the Misled

CBC Kelowna – Honk for the Kids: How Pandemic Protests Energized a New Parents’ Movement in B.C.

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

C-FAX 1070 – Victoria Today: Newscast, November 22, 2022

CBC Kamloops – 630 News: November 8, 2022

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CityNews 1130 – Snowmageddon Nightmare Commute

CBC Vancouver – Langley Shooting Aftermath

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Vancouver Island – Saanich bank shooting

CBC Kamloops – 1 dead after ammonia leak at ice-making facility in Kamloops, B.C.

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global B.C. – Langley shootings

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Vancouver – Why Vancouver City Council is so Inefficient

Excellence in Social

CBC Vancouver – What We Know About Chelsea Poorman’s Disappearance

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CityNews Vancouver – Coquitlam Hockey Racism

CBC British Columbia – Diamonds of the Downtown Eastside

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kelowna – Floods, fires and the future: How 3 communities are moving forward after climate disasters

CBC Yukon – When the Salmon Disappear

CBC Yukon – School’s Out

Feature News (Large Market)

CTV News Vancouver – B.C. family waits 41 hours for ambulance transfer

Global B.C. – Inadmissible. How a U.S. policy is wreaking havoc on the lives of Iranian-Canadians

CBC Vancouver – Trailblazing: How B.C. Parks is rebuilding a beloved hiking trail to withstand climate disasters

News – Live Special Events

CBC British Columbia – B.C. Votes 2022

Opinion

Daily Hive – Economic development into Vancouver culture

CBC Vancouver – Parental Guidance: It’s never been easier for your kids to see pornography. So, what should you do?

Overall Excellence in Digital

CTV News Vancouver – ctvnewsvancouver.ca

CityNews Vancouver – vancouver.citynews.ca

CBC British Columbia – cbc.ca/bc

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

Global B.C. – B.C.’s reaction to the movement in Iran

Global B.C. – Chinatown: A Path Forward

CBC British Columbia – Crisis in Care and Situation Critical

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

CBC British Columbia – B.C. Votes 2022

Enterprise Journalism

Global B.C. – A Child, Failed in Life and in Death: The Tragic Case of Noelle O’Soup

Global B.C. – Lessons from Portland

CBC Vancouver – The Professional: The bizarre story of serial imposter Brigitte Cleroux

Investigative Excellence

Global B.C. – Murder Mystery

CBC Yukon – Hidden Valley School Abuse

CBC British Columbia – Hudson’s Hope Water Crisis

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Vancouver Island – 55 Dogs: April 2022

CBC Yukon – Border Celebration

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Vancouver Island – Saanich Shootout: June 2022

CBC Yukon – Yukon Wildfires

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global B.C. – RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang

CTV News Vancouver – Snowstorm hits Metro Vancouver

CBC British Columbia – Christmas Eve Bus Crash

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Prince Rupert – Container Terminal Crunch Worries North Coast Fishers

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

Global B.C. – San Francisco Chinatown Tour

CityNews Vancouver – DTES Tents

CBC Vancouver – Regimental funeral service honours fallen RCMP officer

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CHEK – Glorious Golf

CTV News Vancouver Island – From Slapshots to Sewing: April 2022

CBC Kelowna – Fans push for Larry Kwong’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame

Excellence in Video

Global B.C. – North Shore Rescue

CTV News Vancouver – B.C. family takes off on round-the-world trip

CBC Vancouver – Planet Wonder: Trees

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon – Percy Henry: The Last Speaker

CTV News Vancouver Island – 4×4 Hero: January 2022

CBC Kelowna – Merritt and Princeton residents lament slow recovery from 2021 floods

Feature News (Large Market)

CityNews Vancouver – Book Matcher

CTV News Vancouver – Family Reunion: Ben Miljure connects with Indigenous family

CBC Vancouver – Looking at the legacy of Joe Fortes, a pioneering figure in B.C.’s Black community

News – Live Special Events

Global B.C. – B.C. Municipal Election: October 15, 2022

CBC Vancouver – Kimberley, B.C. wins CBC’s Best Small Town Bracket

CTV News Vancouver – CTV News Election 2022

Opinion

CBC Vancouver – Metro Matters on the 2022 election

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CHEK – Saanich Bank Robbery Shootings

CTV News Vancouver Island – CTV News at 6: Saanich Shootout

TV Newscast (Large Market)

Global B.C. – Global B.C. News Hour: December 20, 2022

CBC Vancouver – CBC Vancouver News at 6pm Live in Abbotsford: Six Months Since B.C.’s Devastating Floods

CTV News Vancouver – CTV News at 6

VJ – Video

CBC Yukon – Fort Smith Musher

Global B.C. – Victoria Pickleball Protest

CTV News Vancouver Island – Glorious Golf: August 2022

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.

The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

