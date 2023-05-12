RTDNA Canada Announces 2023 East Region Award Finalists

Halifax, NS (May 25, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Regional awards winners will be announced on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!

2023 RTDNA Awards East Region Finalists

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – One in Six: A Fertility Journey

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

VOCM News – Hurricane Fiona Makes Landfall

News – Live Special Events

VOCM News – Your VOCM Mornings: Central Wildfires

CityNews Halifax – Fiona Slams into the Maritimes

CBC New Brunswick – Hurricane Fiona

Opinion

CityNews Halifax – Parkinson’s Doesn’t Have Me

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CityNews Halifax – The Morning News: The Aftermath of Fiona

VOCM News – VOCM Day In Review: January 6th Edition

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Atlantic – Fiona Batters the Maritimes

CBC Nova Scotia – Fiona smashes into Atlantic Canada washing away homes and knocking out power

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Post-Tropical Storm Fiona Coverage

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Atlantic Investigative Unit – Safe Sleep

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC New Brunswick/Atlantic Investigative Unit – Equity on Ice

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

Global News – N.S. workers say wages, ‘shut up, do your job’ mentality driving labour shortage

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – ‘Culture rooms’ help these immigrants bridge one home to another

CBC New Brunswick – Learning to Live with the Canada Goose

News – Live Special Events

CityNews Halifax – citynews.halifax.ca: Fiona

Overall Excellence in Digital

CTV News Atlantic – News Highlights of 2022

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

CBC Iqaluit – Extradite Johannes Rivoire

CBC New Brunswick – ER Crisis: Sexual assault victim turned away

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Concerning Care

Enterprise Journalism

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Poisoning the Well: Toxic Towns

CBC Prince Edward Island – Shot in the dark: The death of Jeremy Stephens

CBC Nova Scotia – Inside the fight to make Halifax police discipline records public

Investigative Excellence

CBC Prince Edward Island – Temporary foreign workers rescued from abusive situation on P.E.I.

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Who let the wolves in?

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Frozen and Alone

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

Global News – Mawita’jik Competition Pow Wow

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

NTV News – Hurricane Fiona

CTV News Atlantic – Fiona

CBC Prince Edward Island – Fire on MV Holiday Island

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Prince Edward Island – From then to now: Fiona’s historic hammering of Prince Edward Island

NTV News – Remembering Everyone’s ‘Buddy’

CBC Nova Scotia – Work of pioneering N.S. filmmaker Margaret Perry goes under the lens

Excellence in Video

CBC New Brunswick – George’s Last Flight

CBC Nova Scotia – Nova Scotia camp ‘life changing’ for Indigenous girls

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CTV News Atlantic – Underdogs: Saint John Seadogs Win the Memorial Cup

NTV News – On the Mark: Changing History

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Atlantic – A Piece of History: Westville Fire Truck Returns Home

Global News – Finding joy in tiny tires

NTV News – Herring Neck Dory Festival: A Twist on Tradition

News – Live Special Events

CTV News Atlantic – 30 Years Later: The Westray Mine Disaster

CBC New Brunswick – All Are Welcome: Reunited on the Powwow Trail

NTV News – News Special: Hurricane Fiona

Opinion

CTV News Atlantic – Murphy’s Logic: Facts Over Feelings at the Mass Casualty Inquiry

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

NTV News – NTV Evening Newshour

CTV News Atlantic – The Powerful Wrath of Fiona

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Here and Now: The Aftermath of Fiona

VJ – Video

Global News – Fiona Brule Shore Damage

CTV News Atlantic – It’s All in The Eyes: Author Inspires with Words & Determination

CTV News Atlantic – Recovering After Fiona: A Cape Breton Community Rallies

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.

The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Contact Information:

Dan Appleby

East Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada

Dan.Appleby@bellmedia.ca

Rhonda Brown

East Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada

Rhonda.Brown@globalnews.ca

RTDNA Canada

awards@rtdnacanada.com

www.rtdnacanada.com