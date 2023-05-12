RTDNA Canada Announces 2023 East Region Award Finalists
Halifax, NS (May 25, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Regional awards winners will be announced on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!
2023 RTDNA Awards East Region Finalists
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – One in Six: A Fertility Journey
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- VOCM News – Hurricane Fiona Makes Landfall
News – Live Special Events
- VOCM News – Your VOCM Mornings: Central Wildfires
- CityNews Halifax – Fiona Slams into the Maritimes
- CBC New Brunswick – Hurricane Fiona
Opinion
- CityNews Halifax – Parkinson’s Doesn’t Have Me
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CityNews Halifax – The Morning News: The Aftermath of Fiona
- VOCM News – VOCM Day In Review: January 6th Edition
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Atlantic – Fiona Batters the Maritimes
- CBC Nova Scotia – Fiona smashes into Atlantic Canada washing away homes and knocking out power
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Post-Tropical Storm Fiona Coverage
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Atlantic Investigative Unit – Safe Sleep
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC New Brunswick/Atlantic Investigative Unit – Equity on Ice
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- Global News – N.S. workers say wages, ‘shut up, do your job’ mentality driving labour shortage
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – ‘Culture rooms’ help these immigrants bridge one home to another
- CBC New Brunswick – Learning to Live with the Canada Goose
News – Live Special Events
- CityNews Halifax – citynews.halifax.ca: Fiona
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CTV News Atlantic – News Highlights of 2022
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Iqaluit – Extradite Johannes Rivoire
- CBC New Brunswick – ER Crisis: Sexual assault victim turned away
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Concerning Care
Enterprise Journalism
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Poisoning the Well: Toxic Towns
- CBC Prince Edward Island – Shot in the dark: The death of Jeremy Stephens
- CBC Nova Scotia – Inside the fight to make Halifax police discipline records public
Investigative Excellence
- CBC Prince Edward Island – Temporary foreign workers rescued from abusive situation on P.E.I.
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Who let the wolves in?
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Frozen and Alone
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)
- Global News – Mawita’jik Competition Pow Wow
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- NTV News – Hurricane Fiona
- CTV News Atlantic – Fiona
- CBC Prince Edward Island – Fire on MV Holiday Island
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Prince Edward Island – From then to now: Fiona’s historic hammering of Prince Edward Island
- NTV News – Remembering Everyone’s ‘Buddy’
- CBC Nova Scotia – Work of pioneering N.S. filmmaker Margaret Perry goes under the lens
Excellence in Video
- CBC New Brunswick – George’s Last Flight
- CBC Nova Scotia – Nova Scotia camp ‘life changing’ for Indigenous girls
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CTV News Atlantic – Underdogs: Saint John Seadogs Win the Memorial Cup
- NTV News – On the Mark: Changing History
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Atlantic – A Piece of History: Westville Fire Truck Returns Home
- Global News – Finding joy in tiny tires
- NTV News – Herring Neck Dory Festival: A Twist on Tradition
News – Live Special Events
- CTV News Atlantic – 30 Years Later: The Westray Mine Disaster
- CBC New Brunswick – All Are Welcome: Reunited on the Powwow Trail
- NTV News – News Special: Hurricane Fiona
Opinion
- CTV News Atlantic – Murphy’s Logic: Facts Over Feelings at the Mass Casualty Inquiry
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- NTV News – NTV Evening Newshour
- CTV News Atlantic – The Powerful Wrath of Fiona
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Here and Now: The Aftermath of Fiona
VJ – Video
- Global News – Fiona Brule Shore Damage
- CTV News Atlantic – It’s All in The Eyes: Author Inspires with Words & Determination
- CTV News Atlantic – Recovering After Fiona: A Cape Breton Community Rallies
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
