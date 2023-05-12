RTDNA Canada Announces 2023 Central Region Award Finalists

Toronto, ON (May 25, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Regional awards winners will be announced on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!

2023 RTDNA Awards Central Region Finalists

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC Thunder Bay – What You Believe in Will Carry You Through

Breaking News (Large Market)

Newstalk 580 CFRA – Powering Through the Storm

CBC Ottawa – Convoy Live Hit: Standoff Begins

CBC Ottawa – Ontario Today Special: Christmas Eve Snowstorm

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Sudbury – Seasons Pharmacy

CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – Democracy expert in a haunted house

CBC Sudbury – The Sno Float

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

640 Toronto – ‘We will not forget’: Remembrance Day in Toronto

CBC Toronto – Drewry Secondary School choir performs at long-term care home

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Thunder Bay – Meet the Barkmans, the First Nations Hockey Family Fuelling the Dreams of their Youngest Son

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kitchener-Waterloo – 4-year-old child arrested at school

CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – They stripped a river full of a pesky invasive plants by hand

CBC Quebec – Prokofiev in the Charlevoix: Baie St-Paul artist explores his connection to Ukraine

CBC Sudbury – Healing for Lost Boys

Feature News (Large Market)

640 Toronto CFIQ – A surprise bequest

CBC Toronto – A Daring Escape

CBC Montreal – Queer and Muslim: Exploring spirituality & gender identity in Montreal, Let’s Go

News – Live Special Events

CityNews 101.1 – The Ottawa Convoy Protest 2022

CBC Thunder Bay – Celebrating Mino Bimaadiziwin – The Good Life – for Indigenous Peoples Day

CBC Sudbury – Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities: Northern Leaders Debate Special

Opinion

CBC Montreal – Ride-along in a wheelchair accessible van. Let’s Go

CBC Ottawa – Ontario Today: How Students Feel About Returning to School

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CityNews 570 – Derecho 2022

AM800 CKLW – Ambassador Bridge shutdown

CBC Kitchener-Waterloo – The 8:30 News on CBC Kitchener-Waterloo

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CityNews 680 – Sept 19 7am: Queen’s Funeral

CBC Montreal – February 8, 2022

CBC Toronto – CUPE walkout

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

CP24 – Massive blizzard dumps 55 cm of snow on Toronto

CTV News Ottawa – Convoy in the Capital: Ottawa Police Clear Convoy Protest

CTV News Toronto – Ontario School Strike: Day One

CBC Montreal – Ukrainian girl killed in hit-and-run

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Ottawa – No Ballots Required

CTV News Montreal – Fraction of Quebec COVID Fines Paid: Quebec has issued $45M in fines during the pandemic, but only a fraction of them have been paid

CBC Montreal – Quebec temporary migrant workers

Excellence in Social

CBC Toronto – 2022 Provincial Election

CTV News Ottawa – Convoy in the Capital: Inside the Occupation

CBC Quebec – Quebec election on Instagram

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Ottawa – ‘I’d be a completely different person’: St. Patrick’s High School Basketball

CBC Montreal – Montreal’s new pro basketball team

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Hamilton – Where’s Emily Bailey?

CBC North Cree Unit – Going home: Nemaska Cree seek apology, reconciliation after

CBC Sudbury – Healing Lost Boys forced relocation

Feature News (Large Market)

CTV News Toronto – Toronto activist dies hours after hospital discharge

CBC Toronto – 36 years to justice

CBC Ottawa – A Killer Took Their Loved Ones

News – Live Special Events

CTV News Montreal – Quebec Election 2022: CAQ Wins Second Majority Government in Quebec

CBC Quebec – Quebec Election Campaign 2022

CTV News Toronto – Ontario Election Day 2022

Opinion

CBC Thunder Bay – Why I am reclaiming my mother’s language before it’s too late

TVO – Nam Kiwanuka: Columnist

CBC Toronto – My Romanian Father

Overall Excellence in Digital

The Green Line – ‘Living with COVID in Toronto’

CBC Quebec – CBC Quebec in 2022

CBC Toronto – CBC Toronto Digital

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

CBC North Cree Unit – Getting out the Indigenous vote: Provincial elections in Quebec fall short

CTV News Ottawa – Convoy in the Capital

CBC Thunder Bay – Turmoil for Thunder Bay Police and Oversight Board

Enterprise Journalism

The Green Line, The Hoser, rabble.ca – ‘Weed as Work: How Labour and Capital Move in the Cannabis Industry’

Concordia University/CTV Montreal – Arctic Shift to Clean Energy

CBC North Cree Unit – Forgotten Money: CBC North Cree unit finds $600K belonging to Quebec Cree in Revenu Quebec fund

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

CBC Ottawa – The Things I Wish I Said

Investigative Excellence

CBC Toronto – Toronto 911 Wait Times

CBC Montreal – Students left in lurch by private colleges

CBC Sudbury – Abortion in Northern Ontario

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Thunder Bay/Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School – First Nations Students in Thunder Bay Nab Ryan Reynolds Interview

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – Ambulance ride-along

CTV News Montreal – Monster Man

CBC Toronto – Queen’s Mug

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Kitchener – Southwestern Ontario Landmark on Fire: Century of History at Old Marina Restaurant Destroyed

CTV News Windsor – Border Blockade: The First Hours of the Ambassador Bridge Shutdown

Breaking News (Large Market)

CTV News Ottawa – Convoy in the Capital: Ottawa Police Clash with Protesters

CBC Montreal – Death of Guy Lafleur

CBC Toronto – GTA shooting rampage

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CHCH News – Fort Erie Blizzard 2022

CTV News Windsor – Instagram Scam: Victim Speaks Out to Break the Cycle

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CityNews Toronto – What’s your baseball walk-up song?

CBC Toronto – Can Little Jamaica survive construction?

CBC Ottawa – So, You Wanna be a Game Dev?

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CityNews Toronto – Raptors coach Nick Nurse hits the concert stage

Global Peterborough – Ukrainian Boxer Fights for his Dream

CBC Montreal – Montreal Alliance

Excellence in Video

CBC Thunder Bay – A First Nation’s Transformational Fight for Clean Water

CBC Windsor – Trafficked by family: Ontario woman who survived 3 decades of abuse wants to share her story

CBC Montreal – Rae Spoon wheeling interview

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Northern Ontario – Ornge Air Ambulance: A Day in The Life

Global Peterborough – Modern Remembrance Day

Feature News (Large Market)

CityNews Toronto – Truth & Reconciliation

CBC Montreal – Will road construction kill these brick-and-mortar businesses?

CityNews Toronto – Community Hub

CBC Toronto – Naaz Designs

News – Live Special Events

CTV News Montreal – Hockey Legend Guy Lafleur’s Funeral

CBC Toronto – Ontario Votes 2022

CityNews Toronto – Toronto Snow Day

Opinion

CityNews Toronto – Inappropriate social questions

CBC Ottawa – Painting a Different Picture of Women in Kabul

CBC Montreal – Why students want climate courses

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Kitchener – Shootings Shake Kitchener: Two ‘Connected’ Shootings Leave Community Questioning Safety

CBC Windsor – Ambassador Bridge Blockade: Newscast of Feb. 8, 2022

CTV News Barrie – Newscast

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CTV News Ottawa – Derecho: Once in a Century Storm Slams into Ottawa

CityNews Toronto – Newscast

CBC Ottawa – CBC Ottawa News at 6: 2022 Truth & Reconciliation Special

VJ – Video

CTV News Toronto – Day in the Life of Ornge

Global Toronto – Parking lot cricket: Cricket lovers in GTA spend late nights playing matches in commercial parking lots

CTV News Northern Ontario – Beaverhouse First Nation

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.

The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Click HERE to become a member.

Contact Information:



Tina Cortese

Central Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada

tina@1059theregion.com

Ramneek Gill

Central Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada

ramneek.gill@bellmedia.ca

RTDNA Canada

awards@rtdnacanada.com

www.rtdnacanada.com