RTDNA Canada Announces 2023 Central Region Award Finalists
Toronto, ON (May 25, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Regional awards winners will be announced on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!
2023 RTDNA Awards Central Region Finalists
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- CBC Thunder Bay – What You Believe in Will Carry You Through
Breaking News (Large Market)
- Newstalk 580 CFRA – Powering Through the Storm
- CBC Ottawa – Convoy Live Hit: Standoff Begins
- CBC Ottawa – Ontario Today Special: Christmas Eve Snowstorm
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Sudbury – Seasons Pharmacy
- CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – Democracy expert in a haunted house
- CBC Sudbury – The Sno Float
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- 640 Toronto – ‘We will not forget’: Remembrance Day in Toronto
- CBC Toronto – Drewry Secondary School choir performs at long-term care home
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Thunder Bay – Meet the Barkmans, the First Nations Hockey Family Fuelling the Dreams of their Youngest Son
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kitchener-Waterloo – 4-year-old child arrested at school
- CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – They stripped a river full of a pesky invasive plants by hand
- CBC Quebec – Prokofiev in the Charlevoix: Baie St-Paul artist explores his connection to Ukraine
- CBC Sudbury – Healing for Lost Boys
Feature News (Large Market)
- 640 Toronto CFIQ – A surprise bequest
- CBC Toronto – A Daring Escape
- CBC Montreal – Queer and Muslim: Exploring spirituality & gender identity in Montreal, Let’s Go
News – Live Special Events
- CityNews 101.1 – The Ottawa Convoy Protest 2022
- CBC Thunder Bay – Celebrating Mino Bimaadiziwin – The Good Life – for Indigenous Peoples Day
- CBC Sudbury – Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities: Northern Leaders Debate Special
Opinion
- CBC Montreal – Ride-along in a wheelchair accessible van. Let’s Go
- CBC Ottawa – Ontario Today: How Students Feel About Returning to School
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CityNews 570 – Derecho 2022
- AM800 CKLW – Ambassador Bridge shutdown
- CBC Kitchener-Waterloo – The 8:30 News on CBC Kitchener-Waterloo
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- CityNews 680 – Sept 19 7am: Queen’s Funeral
- CBC Montreal – February 8, 2022
- CBC Toronto – CUPE walkout
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CP24 – Massive blizzard dumps 55 cm of snow on Toronto
- CTV News Ottawa – Convoy in the Capital: Ottawa Police Clear Convoy Protest
- CTV News Toronto – Ontario School Strike: Day One
- CBC Montreal – Ukrainian girl killed in hit-and-run
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Ottawa – No Ballots Required
- CTV News Montreal – Fraction of Quebec COVID Fines Paid: Quebec has issued $45M in fines during the pandemic, but only a fraction of them have been paid
- CBC Montreal – Quebec temporary migrant workers
Excellence in Social
- CBC Toronto – 2022 Provincial Election
- CTV News Ottawa – Convoy in the Capital: Inside the Occupation
- CBC Quebec – Quebec election on Instagram
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Ottawa – ‘I’d be a completely different person’: St. Patrick’s High School Basketball
- CBC Montreal – Montreal’s new pro basketball team
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Hamilton – Where’s Emily Bailey?
- CBC North Cree Unit – Going home: Nemaska Cree seek apology, reconciliation after
- CBC Sudbury – Healing Lost Boys forced relocation
Feature News (Large Market)
- CTV News Toronto – Toronto activist dies hours after hospital discharge
- CBC Toronto – 36 years to justice
- CBC Ottawa – A Killer Took Their Loved Ones
News – Live Special Events
- CTV News Montreal – Quebec Election 2022: CAQ Wins Second Majority Government in Quebec
- CBC Quebec – Quebec Election Campaign 2022
- CTV News Toronto – Ontario Election Day 2022
Opinion
- CBC Thunder Bay – Why I am reclaiming my mother’s language before it’s too late
- TVO – Nam Kiwanuka: Columnist
- CBC Toronto – My Romanian Father
Overall Excellence in Digital
- The Green Line – ‘Living with COVID in Toronto’
- CBC Quebec – CBC Quebec in 2022
- CBC Toronto – CBC Toronto Digital
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- CBC North Cree Unit – Getting out the Indigenous vote: Provincial elections in Quebec fall short
- CTV News Ottawa – Convoy in the Capital
- CBC Thunder Bay – Turmoil for Thunder Bay Police and Oversight Board
Enterprise Journalism
- The Green Line, The Hoser, rabble.ca – ‘Weed as Work: How Labour and Capital Move in the Cannabis Industry’
- Concordia University/CTV Montreal – Arctic Shift to Clean Energy
- CBC North Cree Unit – Forgotten Money: CBC North Cree unit finds $600K belonging to Quebec Cree in Revenu Quebec fund
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC Ottawa – The Things I Wish I Said
Investigative Excellence
- CBC Toronto – Toronto 911 Wait Times
- CBC Montreal – Students left in lurch by private colleges
- CBC Sudbury – Abortion in Northern Ontario
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Thunder Bay/Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School – First Nations Students in Thunder Bay Nab Ryan Reynolds Interview
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – Ambulance ride-along
- CTV News Montreal – Monster Man
- CBC Toronto – Queen’s Mug
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Kitchener – Southwestern Ontario Landmark on Fire: Century of History at Old Marina Restaurant Destroyed
- CTV News Windsor – Border Blockade: The First Hours of the Ambassador Bridge Shutdown
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CTV News Ottawa – Convoy in the Capital: Ottawa Police Clash with Protesters
- CBC Montreal – Death of Guy Lafleur
- CBC Toronto – GTA shooting rampage
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CHCH News – Fort Erie Blizzard 2022
- CTV News Windsor – Instagram Scam: Victim Speaks Out to Break the Cycle
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CityNews Toronto – What’s your baseball walk-up song?
- CBC Toronto – Can Little Jamaica survive construction?
- CBC Ottawa – So, You Wanna be a Game Dev?
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CityNews Toronto – Raptors coach Nick Nurse hits the concert stage
- Global Peterborough – Ukrainian Boxer Fights for his Dream
- CBC Montreal – Montreal Alliance
Excellence in Video
- CBC Thunder Bay – A First Nation’s Transformational Fight for Clean Water
- CBC Windsor – Trafficked by family: Ontario woman who survived 3 decades of abuse wants to share her story
- CBC Montreal – Rae Spoon wheeling interview
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Northern Ontario – Ornge Air Ambulance: A Day in The Life
- Global Peterborough – Modern Remembrance Day
Feature News (Large Market)
- CityNews Toronto – Truth & Reconciliation
- CBC Montreal – Will road construction kill these brick-and-mortar businesses?
- CityNews Toronto – Community Hub
- CBC Toronto – Naaz Designs
News – Live Special Events
- CTV News Montreal – Hockey Legend Guy Lafleur’s Funeral
- CBC Toronto – Ontario Votes 2022
- CityNews Toronto – Toronto Snow Day
Opinion
- CityNews Toronto – Inappropriate social questions
- CBC Ottawa – Painting a Different Picture of Women in Kabul
- CBC Montreal – Why students want climate courses
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Kitchener – Shootings Shake Kitchener: Two ‘Connected’ Shootings Leave Community Questioning Safety
- CBC Windsor – Ambassador Bridge Blockade: Newscast of Feb. 8, 2022
- CTV News Barrie – Newscast
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- CTV News Ottawa – Derecho: Once in a Century Storm Slams into Ottawa
- CityNews Toronto – Newscast
- CBC Ottawa – CBC Ottawa News at 6: 2022 Truth & Reconciliation Special
VJ – Video
- CTV News Toronto – Day in the Life of Ornge
- Global Toronto – Parking lot cricket: Cricket lovers in GTA spend late nights playing matches in commercial parking lots
- CTV News Northern Ontario – Beaverhouse First Nation
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
