RTDNA Canada Announces 2022 West Region Award Finalists
Vancouver, BC (May 4, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.
Congratulations to all the finalists for their excellent work!
2022 RTDNA Award – West Region Finalists
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- CHEK – MicCHEK, Episode 51: Searching for the Ghost of Doris Gravlin
- 980 CKNW – When Life Gives You Parkinson’s: How Parkinson’s Impacts Women, Hormones and Pregnancy
- CBC British Columbia – Beaches and Mountains
Breaking News (Large Market)
- Global News – YVR shooting
- NEWS 1130 – Attack on the U.S. Capitol
- CBC British Columbia – Lytton Fire Live
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kelowna – July 21st fire coverage
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Off Stage, Lheidli T’enneh elder, Marcel Gagnon
Excellence in Sound
- Global BC 980 CKNW – Lowest female vocal note
- CBC British Columbia – Kam Wai Dim Sum
- CBC Yukon – 94 Calls to Action
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC British Columbia – The Rise of Princess Delta Dawn
Feature News (Large Market)
- Global BC – Anniversary of protests in support of Indian farmers
- CBC British Columbia – You Always Remember Everything
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kamloops – Merritt Kids Play Centre
- CBC Yukon – Lost and Found Trunk
News – Live Special Events
- 980 CKNW – Flooding and Fallout: BC Continues to Fight High Waters and Damaged Highways
- CBC British Columbia – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: CBC B.C. radio special
Opinion
- 980 CKNW – Electoral interference: the case against the Chinese Communist Party, The Jas Johal Show
- C-FAX 1070 – The Fairy Creek: Legal Assistant
- CBC British Columbia – Pieces, Season 2
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Record Rainfall and Flooding
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- C-FAX 1070 – Victoria Today
- CBC Kamloops – Monte Lake destroyed 06-Aug-21
- B-100 – B-100 5pm News – May 27, 2021: First reporting of Residential School Announcement
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Large Market)
- Global BC – Mass stabbing at North Vancouver library
- CBC British Columbia – Flooding in British Columbia
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Yukon – Faro Shootings
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- Global BC – A data dive into how COVID-19 changed B.C.
- CBC British Columbia – We looked at the origins of every public school name in B.C. Here’s what we found
Excellence in Social
- Global BC – B.C. wildfires
- CBC British Columbia – How to spot COVID-19 misinformation
Feature News (Large Market)
- UBC School of Journalism, Writing, and Media – Revive
- Global BC – What a papal apology could mean for residential school survivors
- CityNews Vancouver – Mourning Frank & Danse Williams
- Global BC – The viral photo of an old-growth tree
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Victoria – Revitalizing Vancouver Island’s Indigenous languages
- CTV News Vancouver Island – Stolen guitar found after 45 years
- CBC Yukon – 12-Year-Old Leads Family’s Hunt
Overall Excellence in Digital
- Pattison Media – Kelowna10
- CTV Vancouver – CTV News Vancouver
- CBC British Columbia – cbc.ca/bc
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- CFJC – Residential School Announcement
- CityNews Vancouver – Abbotsford Farmers
- Global BC – Unmarked Graves
Enterprise
- Global BC – RCMP Suicide
- CBC Yukon – Candidate Tweets
- CBC British Columbia – Fairy Creek: The View from the Ridge Camp
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
- CHEK – Lest We Forget: Remembrance Day 2021
- CBC British Columbia – Our Shot: Vaccinating B.C.
Investigative
- Global BC – IHIT Section 490
- CJDC TV – CJDC News Investigates: “Inside the ICU”
- CBC Yukon – COVID Vaccine Queue Jumpers
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – The Emotional Toll of Fighting for Justice
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CTV Vancouver – BC Devastated by Catastrophic Floods
- Global BC – B.C. wildfires
- Global BC – B.C. floods
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island – Bridge Protest
- CFJC – Juniper Fire
- CBC Yukon – Faro Shootings
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CTV Vancouver – Tribute to those we’ve lost
- Global BC – Athletic Park
- CBC British Columbia – Meet B.C.’s top meme creator
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island – Finding a Fan
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CTV Vancouver Island – Deaf Pitcher
- Global BC – Denman Arena
- Global BC – Sheldon Guy
Excellence in Video
- Global BC – Indigenous Wildfire Crew
- CBC British Columbia – Built on a bet
- Global BC – Langley Condo Fire
Feature News (Large Market)
- Global BC – Baba Booboo bowls
- CBC British Columbia – Inside Royal Columbian’s ICU
- Global BC – Emery Barnes
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island – Gib’s Trucks
- CKPG – Residential school survivor
- CBC Yukon – Veteran Gives Back
Graphics (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – How to make your home flood resilient
News – Live Special Events
- Global BC – After the Vote
- CHEK – Your Island Vote: 2021 Federal Election
- CBC Yukon – 2021 Yukon Election
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- Global BC – 30-Sep-21
- CTV Vancouver – CTV News at 6: BC’s Flooding Catastrophe
- CBC Vancouver – 22-Nov-21: CBC Vancouver News at 6
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island – CTV News at Six
- CHEK – CHEK News 5pm
- Global Okanagan – Global Okanagan News at 5
The Regional Award Winners will be announced May 24.
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
