RTDNA Canada Announces 2022 West Region Award Finalists

Vancouver, BC (May 4, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.

Congratulations to all the finalists for their excellent work!

2022 RTDNA Award – West Region Finalists

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CHEK – MicCHEK, Episode 51: Searching for the Ghost of Doris Gravlin

980 CKNW – When Life Gives You Parkinson’s: How Parkinson’s Impacts Women, Hormones and Pregnancy

CBC British Columbia – Beaches and Mountains

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global News – YVR shooting

NEWS 1130 – Attack on the U.S. Capitol

CBC British Columbia – Lytton Fire Live

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kelowna – July 21st fire coverage

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Off Stage, Lheidli T’enneh elder, Marcel Gagnon

Excellence in Sound

Global BC 980 CKNW – Lowest female vocal note

CBC British Columbia – Kam Wai Dim Sum

CBC Yukon – 94 Calls to Action

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC British Columbia – The Rise of Princess Delta Dawn

Feature News (Large Market)

Global BC – Anniversary of protests in support of Indian farmers

CBC British Columbia – You Always Remember Everything

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kamloops – Merritt Kids Play Centre

CBC Yukon – Lost and Found Trunk

News – Live Special Events

980 CKNW – Flooding and Fallout: BC Continues to Fight High Waters and Damaged Highways

CBC British Columbia – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: CBC B.C. radio special

Opinion

980 CKNW – Electoral interference: the case against the Chinese Communist Party, The Jas Johal Show

C-FAX 1070 – The Fairy Creek: Legal Assistant

CBC British Columbia – Pieces, Season 2

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Record Rainfall and Flooding

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

C-FAX 1070 – Victoria Today

CBC Kamloops – Monte Lake destroyed 06-Aug-21

B-100 – B-100 5pm News – May 27, 2021: First reporting of Residential School Announcement

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global BC – Mass stabbing at North Vancouver library

CBC British Columbia – Flooding in British Columbia

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon – Faro Shootings

Excellence in Data Storytelling

Global BC – A data dive into how COVID-19 changed B.C.

CBC British Columbia – We looked at the origins of every public school name in B.C. Here’s what we found

Excellence in Social

Global BC – B.C. wildfires

CBC British Columbia – How to spot COVID-19 misinformation

Feature News (Large Market)

UBC School of Journalism, Writing, and Media – Revive

Global BC – What a papal apology could mean for residential school survivors

CityNews Vancouver – Mourning Frank & Danse Williams

Global BC – The viral photo of an old-growth tree

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Victoria – Revitalizing Vancouver Island’s Indigenous languages

CTV News Vancouver Island – Stolen guitar found after 45 years

CBC Yukon – 12-Year-Old Leads Family’s Hunt

Overall Excellence in Digital

Pattison Media – Kelowna10

CTV Vancouver – CTV News Vancouver

CBC British Columbia – cbc.ca/bc

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

CFJC – Residential School Announcement

CityNews Vancouver – Abbotsford Farmers

Global BC – Unmarked Graves

Enterprise

Global BC – RCMP Suicide

CBC Yukon – Candidate Tweets

CBC British Columbia – Fairy Creek: The View from the Ridge Camp

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

CHEK – Lest We Forget: Remembrance Day 2021

CBC British Columbia – Our Shot: Vaccinating B.C.

Investigative

Global BC – IHIT Section 490

CJDC TV – CJDC News Investigates: “Inside the ICU”

CBC Yukon – COVID Vaccine Queue Jumpers

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – The Emotional Toll of Fighting for Justice

Breaking News (Large Market)

CTV Vancouver – BC Devastated by Catastrophic Floods

Global BC – B.C. wildfires

Global BC – B.C. floods

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island – Bridge Protest

CFJC – Juniper Fire

CBC Yukon – Faro Shootings

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CTV Vancouver – Tribute to those we’ve lost

Global BC – Athletic Park

CBC British Columbia – Meet B.C.’s top meme creator

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island – Finding a Fan

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CTV Vancouver Island – Deaf Pitcher

Global BC – Denman Arena

Global BC – Sheldon Guy

Excellence in Video

Global BC – Indigenous Wildfire Crew

CBC British Columbia – Built on a bet

Global BC – Langley Condo Fire

Feature News (Large Market)

Global BC – Baba Booboo bowls

CBC British Columbia – Inside Royal Columbian’s ICU

Global BC – Emery Barnes

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island – Gib’s Trucks

CKPG – Residential school survivor

CBC Yukon – Veteran Gives Back

Graphics (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – How to make your home flood resilient

News – Live Special Events

Global BC – After the Vote

CHEK – Your Island Vote: 2021 Federal Election

CBC Yukon – 2021 Yukon Election

TV Newscast (Large Market)

Global BC – 30-Sep-21

CTV Vancouver – CTV News at 6: BC’s Flooding Catastrophe

CBC Vancouver – 22-Nov-21: CBC Vancouver News at 6

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island – CTV News at Six

CHEK – CHEK News 5pm

Global Okanagan – Global Okanagan News at 5

The Regional Award Winners will be announced May 24.

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Contact Information

Fiona Conway

President, RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

Kathryn Stewart

Award Co-Chair, West Region, RTDNA Canada

kathryn@cknw.com

Peter Wagner

Award Co-Chair, West Region, RTDNA Canada

peter.wagner@vancouverradio.rogers.com

RTDNA Canada

awards@rtdnacanada.com

www.rtdnacanada.com