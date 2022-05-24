RTDNA Canada Announces 2022 Prairie Region Award Winners
Calgary, AB (May 24, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the winners of the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!
2022 RTDNA Award – Prairie Region Winners:
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- Global Calgary – Crime Beat: Violated Care: Patients of a Disgraced Doctor Speak Out
Breaking News (Large Market)
- 680 CJOB – COVID-19 school restrictions – Breaking news on Mother’s Day
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- 980 CJME – 980 CJME: Cold, Dark and Derailed
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary – Word Nerd: The Calgary Eyeopener
Excellence in Sound
- CBC Manitoba – Type Taboo: One Step at a Time
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Saskatchewan – Diversity on Ice
Feature News (Large Market)
- CJOB – Dream catchers: Taking back “INAC”
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- 980 CJME – 980 CJME: ‘They didn’t eradicate the Indian out of us’. Touring a Painful Past
News – Live Special Events
- CBC North, N.W.T. – Tent City Broadcast: Loren McGinnis, The Trailbreaker
Opinion
- CBC Edmonton – ‘Don’t ever get tired of it’
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North, NWT – Flooding and a COVID-19 outbreak
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary – Biden to cancel Keystone XL on 1st day in office
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Meadow Lake Tragedy
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CTV Winnipeg – Care home outbreaks
Excellence in Social
- CBC Manitoba – International Women’s Day – Dear Younger Self
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Saskatchewan – Race to Touchdown
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary – What it’s like to die from COVID-19 and how it feels for those left behind
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Crossing Boundaries
Graphics (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Muskeg Under Threat
Graphics (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary – These graphics show just how deeply COVID-19 has infiltrated Alberta
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Saskatchewan – COVID-19 Kids Q&A
Opinion
- CBC Saskatchewan – Sitting Stand
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC Saskatchewan – Black on the Prairies
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Saskatchewan – ‘Where is their soul?’: Inside the failed Catholic Church residential schools repayment
Enterprise Journalism
- CBC Calgary – Inside Two Meat Plants
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
- CTV Calgary – Live COVID-19 TEST
Investigative Excellence
- CBC Manitoba – Deaths in Custody
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – Table for two: Squirrels dine in style in Winnipeg
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Regina – Princess Bella’s Castle
Breaking News (Large Market)
- Global Calgary – Death in the Line of Duty
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Meadow Lake Tragedy
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – Friend, cousin reflect on life, death and legacy of Helen Betty Osborne
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Tesher
Excellence in Sound
- CBC Saskatchewan – Throat Boxing
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- Global Edmonton – All World Drive
Excellence in Video
- CBC Manitoba – Farmers forced to make heartbreaking choices
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton – Alberta’s Strongest Couple
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North, N.W.T. – Behchoko elder faces housing crisis
Graphics (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – International Women’s Day – Dear Younger Self – Sana Mahboob
Graphics (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Spoon Theory
News – Live Special Events
- Global Edmonton – Decision Edmonton 2021
Opinion
- CBC Saskatchewan – Canada Day
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – CBC Winnipeg 6:00 News – Sept. 30
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – CBC Saskatchewan News at Six
These Prairie Region winners will now compete with winners from East, Central and West regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2022 National Awards Gala on June 11, 2022.
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
