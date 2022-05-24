RTDNA Canada Announces 2022 Prairie Region Award Winners

Calgary, AB (May 24, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the winners of the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!

2022 RTDNA Award – Prairie Region Winners:

AUDIO

Best Podcast

Global Calgary – Crime Beat: Violated Care: Patients of a Disgraced Doctor Speak Out

Breaking News (Large Market)

680 CJOB – COVID-19 school restrictions – Breaking news on Mother’s Day

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

980 CJME – 980 CJME: Cold, Dark and Derailed

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Calgary – Word Nerd: The Calgary Eyeopener

Excellence in Sound

CBC Manitoba – Type Taboo: One Step at a Time

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Saskatchewan – Diversity on Ice

Feature News (Large Market)

CJOB – Dream catchers: Taking back “INAC”

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

980 CJME – 980 CJME: ‘They didn’t eradicate the Indian out of us’. Touring a Painful Past

News – Live Special Events

CBC North, N.W.T. – Tent City Broadcast: Loren McGinnis, The Trailbreaker

Opinion

CBC Edmonton – ‘Don’t ever get tired of it’

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North, NWT – Flooding and a COVID-19 outbreak

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Calgary – Biden to cancel Keystone XL on 1st day in office

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Meadow Lake Tragedy

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CTV Winnipeg – Care home outbreaks

Excellence in Social

CBC Manitoba – International Women’s Day – Dear Younger Self

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Saskatchewan – Race to Touchdown

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Calgary – What it’s like to die from COVID-19 and how it feels for those left behind

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Crossing Boundaries

Graphics (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Muskeg Under Threat

Graphics (Large Market)

CBC Calgary – These graphics show just how deeply COVID-19 has infiltrated Alberta

News – Live Special Events

CBC Saskatchewan – COVID-19 Kids Q&A

Opinion

CBC Saskatchewan – Sitting Stand

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Saskatchewan – Black on the Prairies

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

CBC Saskatchewan – ‘Where is their soul?’: Inside the failed Catholic Church residential schools repayment

Enterprise Journalism

CBC Calgary – Inside Two Meat Plants

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

CTV Calgary – Live COVID-19 TEST

Investigative Excellence

CBC Manitoba – Deaths in Custody

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – Table for two: Squirrels dine in style in Winnipeg

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Regina – Princess Bella’s Castle

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global Calgary – Death in the Line of Duty

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Meadow Lake Tragedy

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – Friend, cousin reflect on life, death and legacy of Helen Betty Osborne

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Tesher

Excellence in Sound

CBC Saskatchewan – Throat Boxing

Excellence in Sports Reporting

Global Edmonton – All World Drive

Excellence in Video

CBC Manitoba – Farmers forced to make heartbreaking choices

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton – Alberta’s Strongest Couple

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North, N.W.T. – Behchoko elder faces housing crisis

Graphics (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – International Women’s Day – Dear Younger Self – Sana Mahboob

Graphics (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Spoon Theory

News – Live Special Events

Global Edmonton – Decision Edmonton 2021

Opinion

CBC Saskatchewan – Canada Day

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – CBC Winnipeg 6:00 News – Sept. 30

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – CBC Saskatchewan News at Six

These Prairie Region winners will now compete with winners from East, Central and West regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2022 National Awards Gala on June 11, 2022.

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

