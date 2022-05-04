RTDNA Canada Announces 2022 Prairie Region Award Finalists

Calgary, AB (May 4, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.

Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!

2022 RTDNA Award – Prairie Region Finalists

AUDIO

Best Podcast

Global Calgary – Crime Beat: Violated Care: Patients of a Disgraced Doctor Speak Out

CBC Saskatchewan – The Pit

CBC Edmonton – The Loop: A reckoning on residential schools

Breaking News (Large Market)

680 CJOB – COVID-19 school restrictions – Breaking news on Mother’s Day

CBC Manitoba – Brandon fire

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

650 CKOM – 650 CKOM: Snowstorm slams Saskatchewan

980 CJME – 980 CJME: Cold, Dark and Derailed

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Calgary – Word Nerd: The Calgary Eyeopener

CBC Edmonton – Production on Wheels

CBC Calgary – Elder millennial: This is the year they turn 40

Excellence in Sound

CBC Manitoba – Type Taboo: One Step at a Time

CBC Calgary – 99 Red Balloons

CBC Saskatchewan – Grandmother Stories on Tape

CBC Edmonton – The Sound of Winter

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Saskatchewan – Diversity on Ice

Feature News (Large Market)

CJOB – Dream catchers: Taking back “INAC”

CBC Edmonton – Alberta’s Strongest Couple

CBC Calgary – Inside Tower Cleaners: The Calgary Eyeopener

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

980 CJME – 980 CJME: ‘They didn’t eradicate the Indian out of us’. Touring a Painful Past

CBC Saskatchewan – Knowledge Keeper

CBC Saskatchewan – Prairie Harm Reduction

News – Live Special Events

CBC Manitoba – Day of Indigenous-led Programming: Information Radio, Radio Noon, Up to Speed

CBC North, N.W.T. – Tent City Broadcast: Loren McGinnis, The Trailbreaker

CBC Calgary – Calgary Votes Radio Special

Opinion

CBC Edmonton – ‘Don’t ever get tired of it’

CBC Saskatchewan – Spoon Theory

CBC Edmonton – A Very Pandemic Wedding

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

680 CJOB – Best live newscast – 09.27.21

CBC Manitoba – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

CBC Calgary – CBC Calgary 4:30 P.M. Radio News: Friday November 5, 2021

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

paNOW / CKBI – May 17, 2021 5pm News

980 CJME – 980 CJME 7 a.m. morning news: Snowstorm slams Saskatchewan

CBC North, NWT – Flooding and a COVID-19 outbreak

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

CTV Winnipeg – Fire Fight

CBC Manitoba – Manitoba premier announces departure before next election

CBC Calgary – Biden to cancel Keystone XL on 1st day in office

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Regina – Cowessess First Nation: 751 unmarked graves discovered

CBC Saskatchewan – Meadow Lake Tragedy

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CTV Winnipeg – Care home outbreaks

CBC North, NWT – Reports from the land: N.W.T. hunters and trappers describe unusually warm fall

CBC Saskatchewan – COVID-19

Excellence in Social

CBC Manitoba – International Women’s Day – Dear Younger Self

CBC Calgary – What’s going on with coal in Alberta?

CBC Saskatchewan – CBC Sask Team // COVID-19

Excellence in Sports Reporting

Pattison Media – HuskieFAN

CBC Saskatchewan – Race to Touchdown

CBC Manitoba – Winnipeg girls’ volleyball coach dismissed from role after telling players he’s allowed to use racial slurs

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Calgary – What it’s like to die from COVID-19 and how it feels for those left behind

CBC Manitoba – This Manitoba community has a vaccination rate of 24% against COVID-19. Here’s why

CBC Calgary – Ready or not: The time is nearing for the oilsands to release tailings water

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North, N.W.T. – Living with Treaty 11

CBC Saskatchewan – Weight of a Word

CBC Saskatchewan – Crossing Boundaries

Graphics (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Muskeg Under Threat

Graphics (Large Market)

CTV Winnipeg – The COVID-19 Timeline

CBC Calgary – These graphics show just how deeply COVID-19 has infiltrated Alberta

News – Live Special Events

CBC Saskatchewan – COVID-19 Kids Q&A

Opinion

CBC Manitoba – I’m unlearning the shame that came with my diabetes diagnosis

CBC Saskatchewan – Sitting Stand

CBC Calgary – How ‘orphaned voters’ may end up deciding the next Alberta election

Overall Excellence in Digital

CTV News Saskatoon – CTV News Saskatoon Digital News

CBC Saskatchewan – Black on the Prairies

CBC Manitoba – CBC.ca/Manitoba

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

Global Edmonton – Anti-Muslim hate

CBC Calgary – Calgary wrestles with the high cost of food

CBC Saskatchewan – ‘Where is their soul?’: Inside the failed Catholic Church residential schools repayment

Enterprise

Global Calgary – Mining for the Truth

CBC Calgary – Inside Two Meat Plants

CBC Saskatchewan – Weight of a Word

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

CTV Calgary – Live COVID-19 TEST

Global Calgary – Honouring Sgt. Harnett

CBC Saskatchewan – COVID Long Haulers

Investigative

Global Saskatoon with APTN News, Saskatoon StarPhoenix, First Nations University of Canada, University of Regina and the Institute for Investigative Journalism – Clean Water Broken Promises

CBC Saskatchewan – Indigenous or Pretender?

CBC Manitoba – Deaths in Custody

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

CTV Winnipeg – The Cat Carpenter

CBC Manitoba – Table for two: Squirrels dine in style in Winnipeg

CBC Calgary – Social messages part of BUMP festival murals: Dan McGarvey/James Young

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Regina – Princess Bella’s Castle

CBC Saskatchewan – Tesher

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global Calgary – Death in the Line of Duty

CTV Calgary – Dangerous Grass Fires

CBC Manitoba – Head of Queen Victoria statue recovered in river

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Meadow Lake Tragedy

CBC Saskatchewan – Wildfire Live

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

Global Edmonton – Amelie’s Story: Corus Stollery Radiothon

CBC Manitoba – Friend, cousin reflect on life, death and legacy of Helen Betty Osborne

CBC Manitoba – Peg City Rollers

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CHAT TV – Ghostbusters

Global Regina – Grounded History

CBC Saskatchewan – Tesher

Excellence in Sound

CBC Saskatchewan – Throat Boxing

Excellence in Sports Reporting

Global Edmonton – All World Drive

CHAT TV – Sarah Mickey: Courage to Compete

CBC Manitoba – CBC Manitoba covers the 108th Grey Cup

Excellence in Video

CBC Manitoba – Farmers forced to make heartbreaking choices

CBC Calgary – Violin Maker school: Monty Kruger

CBC Saskatchewan – Veterans Love Story

Feature News (Large Market)

Global Calgary – Indigenous Priest

Global News Winnipeg – Manitoba ICU Recovery

CBC Edmonton – Alberta’s Strongest Couple

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North, N.W.T. – Behchoko elder faces housing crisis

CBC Saskatchewan – George Reed Reflects

CBC North, NWT – Spruce Bough provides safe space for Yellowknife’s most vulnerable during COVID-19

Graphics (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – International Women’s Day – Dear Younger Self – Sana Mahboob

Graphics (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Spoon Theory

CBC Saskatchewan – Deadliest Opioids

News – Live Special Events

Global Edmonton – Decision Edmonton 2021

CBC Manitoba – Day of Indigenous-led programming – CBC Winnipeg News

CTV Calgary – Civic Election 2021

Opinion

CTV Saskatoon – Political Roundup: Why Saskatchewan may now be ‘heartland’ of Canadian conservatism

CBC Saskatchewan – Canada Day

CBC Manitoba – Marilyn Dumont offers poetic tribute to Helen Betty Osborne

TV Newscast (Large Market)

Global Edmonton – Global News at 11: Decision Edmonton 2021

CTV Calgary – CTV News at 6

CBC Manitoba – CBC Winnipeg 6:00 News – Sept. 30

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

Global Saskatoon – Global News at 6 – Prince Albert Fire

CBC North – Northbeat: National Indigenous Peoples Day

CBC Saskatchewan – CBC Saskatchewan News at Six

The Regional Award Winners will be announced May 24.

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

