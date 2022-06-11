RTDNA Canada Announces 2022 National Award Winners

Toronto, ON (June 11, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the winners of the National Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.

Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!

2022 RTDNA Award – National Winners:

AUDIO

Best Podcast  

  • Historica Canada and Media Girlfriends – Strong and Free: John Ware, The Legend of Canada’s First Black Cowboy           

Breaking News

  • CBC News – World Report: Death of Prince Philip

Excellence in Sound

  • CBC Radio – IDEAS: Music on Mars

Feature News

  • CBC Radio – The House: The Fight at Fairy Creek         

News Information Program

  • VOCM – On Target with Linda Swain, Guest: Lela Evans on Truth and Reconciliation

News – Live Special Events

  • CBC Radio – Canada Votes 2021: Radio Election Special           

Radio Newscast

  • CBC News – CBC World Report: Barbados Becomes a Republic 

DIGITAL

Best News App

  • Bell Media Digital – CP24 App

Breaking News

  • CTVNews.ca – Death of Prince Philip

Excellence in Data Storytelling                       

  • CBC News – Investigates: Deadly Relationships

Excellence in Social

  • CBC Indigenous – National Indigenous Peoples Day

Overall Excellence in Digital

  • CTV News – CTVNews.ca’s Coverage of Federal Election 2021 and the COVID-19 Pandemic        

Feature News

  • CBC Online – Crude Bargain: How an Unknown Canadian Firm with No Drilling Tools Scored a Major Oil Deal in Guyana

News – Live Special Events

  • Global News – 2021 Federal Election Night Coverage

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

  • CTV News – Canada’s Residential Schools: A Legacy of Trauma

Enterprise Journalism

  • Global Television – Out of Afghanistan

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

  • CTV News & CTVnews.ca – Maps for Federal Election 2021

Investigative Excellence         

  • CBC News – Marketplace: Foodshock, Undercover Inside the Global Tomato Trade

VIDEO

Breaking News

  • CBC News – The National: BC Floods   

Excellence in Sound

  • CTV News – The Chebucto Head Foghorn

Excellence in Sports Reporting

  • CTV News – W5: The Coach

Excellence in Video

  • Global Television – Rights of Nature: The New Reality

Feature News

  • CTV News – Mary Simon: From Nunavik to Rideau Hall

News – Live Special Events

  • CTV News – HRH Prince Philip, 1921 – 2021

News Information Program

  • CBC News – The Fifth Estate: WE Day

Opinion          

  • CBC News – The National: Residential School Survivors

Sports – Live Special Events

  • TSN – 2021 Queen’s Plate

TV Newscast

  • CBC News – The National: U.S. Capitol Under Siege

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

