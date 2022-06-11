RTDNA Canada Announces 2022 National Award Winners
Toronto, ON (June 11, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the winners of the National Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.
Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!
2022 RTDNA Award – National Winners:
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- Historica Canada and Media Girlfriends – Strong and Free: John Ware, The Legend of Canada’s First Black Cowboy
Breaking News
- CBC News – World Report: Death of Prince Philip
Excellence in Sound
- CBC Radio – IDEAS: Music on Mars
Feature News
- CBC Radio – The House: The Fight at Fairy Creek
News Information Program
- VOCM – On Target with Linda Swain, Guest: Lela Evans on Truth and Reconciliation
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Radio – Canada Votes 2021: Radio Election Special
Radio Newscast
- CBC News – CBC World Report: Barbados Becomes a Republic
DIGITAL
Best News App
- Bell Media Digital – CP24 App
Breaking News
- CTVNews.ca – Death of Prince Philip
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC News – Investigates: Deadly Relationships
Excellence in Social
- CBC Indigenous – National Indigenous Peoples Day
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CTV News – CTVNews.ca’s Coverage of Federal Election 2021 and the COVID-19 Pandemic
Feature News
- CBC Online – Crude Bargain: How an Unknown Canadian Firm with No Drilling Tools Scored a Major Oil Deal in Guyana
News – Live Special Events
- Global News – 2021 Federal Election Night Coverage
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- CTV News – Canada’s Residential Schools: A Legacy of Trauma
Enterprise Journalism
- Global Television – Out of Afghanistan
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
- CTV News & CTVnews.ca – Maps for Federal Election 2021
Investigative Excellence
- CBC News – Marketplace: Foodshock, Undercover Inside the Global Tomato Trade
VIDEO
Breaking News
- CBC News – The National: BC Floods
Excellence in Sound
- CTV News – The Chebucto Head Foghorn
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CTV News – W5: The Coach
Excellence in Video
- Global Television – Rights of Nature: The New Reality
Feature News
- CTV News – Mary Simon: From Nunavik to Rideau Hall
News – Live Special Events
- CTV News – HRH Prince Philip, 1921 – 2021
News Information Program
- CBC News – The Fifth Estate: WE Day
Opinion
- CBC News – The National: Residential School Survivors
Sports – Live Special Events
- TSN – 2021 Queen’s Plate
TV Newscast
- CBC News – The National: U.S. Capitol Under Siege
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Contact Information
Fiona Conway
President, RTDNA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com
Karen Mitchell
Award Chair, RTDNA Canada
karen.mitchell@bellmedia.ca
Mieke Anderson
Awards Committee, RTDNA Canada
mieka.anderson@globalnews.ca
Colleen Schmidt
Awards Committee, RTDNA Canada
colleen.schmidt@bellmedia.ca
RTDNA Canada
awards@rtdnacanada.com
www.rtdnacanada.com