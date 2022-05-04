RTDNA Canada Announces 2022 East Region Award Finalists 

Halifax, NS (May 4, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence. 

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.  

Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!  

2022 RTDNA Award – East Region Finalists 

AUDIO 

Best Podcast  

  • Global News Halifax – 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre 

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market) 

  • VOCM News – Hurricane Larry makes landfall in Newfoundland: Live Coverage with Greg Smith 

Excellence in Sound  

  • Labrador Morning – Labrador boy returns from cancer treatments to a surprise parade and cheering friends 
  • CBC Nova Scotia – Sloan’s ‘One Chord to Another’ celebrates 25 years 

Feature News (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CBC Radio New Brunswick – ‘Jesus Was a Healer’ 
  • CBC NL – Dear Spy 

News – Live Special Events  

  • News 95.7 – Nova Scotia Votes 2021:The PC Upset 
  • CBC Nova Scotia & New Brunswick – Climate crossroads 

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market) 

  • News 95.7 – The Morning News August 18, 2021: The PC Upset 

DIGITAL 

Excellence in Data Storytelling  

  • CBC NB – Atlantic Investigative Unit: ATV and Snowmobile Fatalities 
  • CBC Prince Edward Island – PEI’s changing job picture: Workers and bosses face new realities 

Excellence in Social  

  • CBC Prince Edward Island – First Nations outreach 

Excellence in Sports Reporting  

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – A soccer ball, a historic moment and Canada’s World Cup dream 

Feature News (Small/Medium Market) 

  • Radio-Canada, ICI Grand Nord / Iqaluit – Daphne-Anne Olepika’s self-discovery journey 
  • CBC Nova Scotia – One person dies, another lives 
  • CBC New Brunswick – Laura’s Gift 

Opinion  

  • CBC NL – Here’s how I used to edit my selfies to look pretty and why I won’t do it anymore  
  • CBC NL – Apocalypse Then: Think wearing masks in everyday life is a new concept? Think again 

Overall Excellence in Digital  

  • CBC Prince Edward Island – CBC.ca Prince Edward Island: Digital news team 

MULTIPLATFORM 

Continuing Coverage 

  • CTV Atlantic – Lexi’s Legacy: Better Mental Health Resources for NB Youth 
  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Thin Ice: Climate change in Labrador and the Indigenous-led responses to it 
  • CBC Nova Scotia – Nova Scotia’s desperate need for nurses 
  • CBC New Brunswick – Health Care in Crisis 

Enterprise Journalism 

  • CTV Atlantic – Saving Sammy 
  • CBC Prince Edward Island – Hidden history: The Lennox Island Indian Day School 
  • CBC New Brunswick – Leaving Doone 

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero 

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Thin Ice: As Labrador Inuit try to keep pace with climate change, adaptation takes a toll  

Investigative Excellence 

  • Global News, APTN, Institute for Investigative Journalism – Broken Promises: First Nations Drinking Water Crisis: Elizabeth McSheffrey, Angel Moore, Emma Wilkie 
  • CBC NB, Atlantic Investigative Unit – Getting Control of a Boy 
  • CBC Nova Scotia – Revered, feared 

VIDEO 

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CTV Atlantic – What Lies Beneath Miller Lake 
  • CBC Newfoundland & Labrador – How a tax refund cheque got stuck in a Subway sign 
  • CBC New Brunswick – Wocawson Wind Project 

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)  

  • CJON (NTV) – Signature Kitchens: Fire 
  • CTV Atlantic – Shelter Protest: Forced Eviction Prompts Chaos 
  • Global News Halifax – Halifax Encampment Evictions: Alexa MacLean 

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CBC Prince Edward Island – Alisha Knockwood’s story: Motherhood and my Abegweit identity  
  • CBC New Brunswick – Saving Song 
  • CBC Nova Scotia – The day Canada almost lost Bluenose II and did lose a Bluenoser 

Excellence in Video 

  • Global News – OnTree Wheelchair Accessibility: Graeme Benjamin 
  • CBC New Brunswick – We Were Here: Clyde Wray 

Excellence in Sports Reporting  

  • CJON (NTV) – The Newfoundland: Moose 
  • CTV Atlantic – No Limits: Deaf Referee Tackles Barriers to Reach his Goals 

Feature News (Small/Medium Market) 

  • Global News – DNA Reunites Sisters: Shelley Steeves 
  • CBC NL – Paddy Scott’s War 
  • CBC New Brunswick – Wolastoqi artists partner with Atlantic Ballet to create ‘transformative’ production  

Graphics (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CBC Prince Edward Island – Tyrone Paul’s story: The ways of our ancestors 
  • CBC Nova Scotia – This couple’s pandemic road trip home became a race across the country  

News – Live Special Events  

  • Global News Halifax – Nova Scotia Election: 2021-08-17 
  • CTV Atlantic – Election 2021: Nova Scotia Goes to the Polls 
  • CBC Nova Scotia – Stronger Together 

Opinion  

  • CTV Atlantic – Responsibility & Freedom 

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market) 

  • CTV Atlantic – CTV News at Six: 18-Aug-21 
  • Global News Halifax – First anniversary of NS Mass Shooting: 18-Apr-21 
  • CBC Prince Edward Island – CBC News: Compass 

The Regional Award Winners will be announced May 24.

About RTDNA Canada 

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. 

Contact Information 

Fiona Conway 
President, RTDNA Canada 
president@rtdnacanada.com  

Dan Appleby 
Award Co-Chair, East Region, RTDNA Canada 
Dan.Appleby@bellmedia.ca 

Rhonda Brown 
Award Co-Chair, East Region, RTDNA Canada 
Rhonda.Brown@globalnews.ca 

RTDNA Canada  

awards@rtdnacanada.com 
www.rtdnacanada.com 

