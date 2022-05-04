RTDNA Canada Announces 2022 East Region Award Finalists
Halifax, NS (May 4, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!
2022 RTDNA Award – East Region Finalists
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- Global News Halifax – 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- VOCM News – Hurricane Larry makes landfall in Newfoundland: Live Coverage with Greg Smith
Excellence in Sound
- Labrador Morning – Labrador boy returns from cancer treatments to a surprise parade and cheering friends
- CBC Nova Scotia – Sloan’s ‘One Chord to Another’ celebrates 25 years
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Radio New Brunswick – ‘Jesus Was a Healer’
- CBC NL – Dear Spy
News – Live Special Events
- News 95.7 – Nova Scotia Votes 2021:The PC Upset
- CBC Nova Scotia & New Brunswick – Climate crossroads
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- News 95.7 – The Morning News August 18, 2021: The PC Upset
DIGITAL
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC NB – Atlantic Investigative Unit: ATV and Snowmobile Fatalities
- CBC Prince Edward Island – PEI’s changing job picture: Workers and bosses face new realities
Excellence in Social
- CBC Prince Edward Island – First Nations outreach
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – A soccer ball, a historic moment and Canada’s World Cup dream
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- Radio-Canada, ICI Grand Nord / Iqaluit – Daphne-Anne Olepika’s self-discovery journey
- CBC Nova Scotia – One person dies, another lives
- CBC New Brunswick – Laura’s Gift
Opinion
- CBC NL – Here’s how I used to edit my selfies to look pretty and why I won’t do it anymore
- CBC NL – Apocalypse Then: Think wearing masks in everyday life is a new concept? Think again
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC Prince Edward Island – CBC.ca Prince Edward Island: Digital news team
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- CTV Atlantic – Lexi’s Legacy: Better Mental Health Resources for NB Youth
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Thin Ice: Climate change in Labrador and the Indigenous-led responses to it
- CBC Nova Scotia – Nova Scotia’s desperate need for nurses
- CBC New Brunswick – Health Care in Crisis
Enterprise Journalism
- CTV Atlantic – Saving Sammy
- CBC Prince Edward Island – Hidden history: The Lennox Island Indian Day School
- CBC New Brunswick – Leaving Doone
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Thin Ice: As Labrador Inuit try to keep pace with climate change, adaptation takes a toll
Investigative Excellence
- Global News, APTN, Institute for Investigative Journalism – Broken Promises: First Nations Drinking Water Crisis: Elizabeth McSheffrey, Angel Moore, Emma Wilkie
- CBC NB, Atlantic Investigative Unit – Getting Control of a Boy
- CBC Nova Scotia – Revered, feared
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Atlantic – What Lies Beneath Miller Lake
- CBC Newfoundland & Labrador – How a tax refund cheque got stuck in a Subway sign
- CBC New Brunswick – Wocawson Wind Project
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CJON (NTV) – Signature Kitchens: Fire
- CTV Atlantic – Shelter Protest: Forced Eviction Prompts Chaos
- Global News Halifax – Halifax Encampment Evictions: Alexa MacLean
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Prince Edward Island – Alisha Knockwood’s story: Motherhood and my Abegweit identity
- CBC New Brunswick – Saving Song
- CBC Nova Scotia – The day Canada almost lost Bluenose II and did lose a Bluenoser
Excellence in Video
- Global News – OnTree Wheelchair Accessibility: Graeme Benjamin
- CBC New Brunswick – We Were Here: Clyde Wray
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CJON (NTV) – The Newfoundland: Moose
- CTV Atlantic – No Limits: Deaf Referee Tackles Barriers to Reach his Goals
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- Global News – DNA Reunites Sisters: Shelley Steeves
- CBC NL – Paddy Scott’s War
- CBC New Brunswick – Wolastoqi artists partner with Atlantic Ballet to create ‘transformative’ production
Graphics (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Prince Edward Island – Tyrone Paul’s story: The ways of our ancestors
- CBC Nova Scotia – This couple’s pandemic road trip home became a race across the country
News – Live Special Events
- Global News Halifax – Nova Scotia Election: 2021-08-17
- CTV Atlantic – Election 2021: Nova Scotia Goes to the Polls
- CBC Nova Scotia – Stronger Together
Opinion
- CTV Atlantic – Responsibility & Freedom
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Atlantic – CTV News at Six: 18-Aug-21
- Global News Halifax – First anniversary of NS Mass Shooting: 18-Apr-21
- CBC Prince Edward Island – CBC News: Compass
The Regional Award Winners will be announced May 24.
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
