RTDNA Canada Announces 2022 East Region Award Finalists

Halifax, NS (May 4, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!

2022 RTDNA Award – East Region Finalists

AUDIO

Best Podcast

Global News Halifax – 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

VOCM News – Hurricane Larry makes landfall in Newfoundland: Live Coverage with Greg Smith

Excellence in Sound

Labrador Morning – Labrador boy returns from cancer treatments to a surprise parade and cheering friends

CBC Nova Scotia – Sloan’s ‘One Chord to Another’ celebrates 25 years

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Radio New Brunswick – ‘Jesus Was a Healer’

CBC NL – Dear Spy

News – Live Special Events

News 95.7 – Nova Scotia Votes 2021:The PC Upset

CBC Nova Scotia & New Brunswick – Climate crossroads

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

News 95.7 – The Morning News August 18, 2021: The PC Upset

DIGITAL

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC NB – Atlantic Investigative Unit: ATV and Snowmobile Fatalities

CBC Prince Edward Island – PEI’s changing job picture: Workers and bosses face new realities

Excellence in Social

CBC Prince Edward Island – First Nations outreach

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – A soccer ball, a historic moment and Canada’s World Cup dream

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

Radio-Canada, ICI Grand Nord / Iqaluit – Daphne-Anne Olepika’s self-discovery journey

CBC Nova Scotia – One person dies, another lives

CBC New Brunswick – Laura’s Gift

Opinion

CBC NL – Here’s how I used to edit my selfies to look pretty and why I won’t do it anymore

CBC NL – Apocalypse Then: Think wearing masks in everyday life is a new concept? Think again

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Prince Edward Island – CBC.ca Prince Edward Island: Digital news team

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

CTV Atlantic – Lexi’s Legacy: Better Mental Health Resources for NB Youth

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Thin Ice: Climate change in Labrador and the Indigenous-led responses to it

CBC Nova Scotia – Nova Scotia’s desperate need for nurses

CBC New Brunswick – Health Care in Crisis

Enterprise Journalism

CTV Atlantic – Saving Sammy

CBC Prince Edward Island – Hidden history: The Lennox Island Indian Day School

CBC New Brunswick – Leaving Doone

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Thin Ice: As Labrador Inuit try to keep pace with climate change, adaptation takes a toll

Investigative Excellence

Global News, APTN, Institute for Investigative Journalism – Broken Promises: First Nations Drinking Water Crisis: Elizabeth McSheffrey, Angel Moore, Emma Wilkie

CBC NB, Atlantic Investigative Unit – Getting Control of a Boy

CBC Nova Scotia – Revered, feared

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic – What Lies Beneath Miller Lake

CBC Newfoundland & Labrador – How a tax refund cheque got stuck in a Subway sign

CBC New Brunswick – Wocawson Wind Project

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CJON (NTV) – Signature Kitchens: Fire

CTV Atlantic – Shelter Protest: Forced Eviction Prompts Chaos

Global News Halifax – Halifax Encampment Evictions: Alexa MacLean

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Prince Edward Island – Alisha Knockwood’s story: Motherhood and my Abegweit identity

CBC New Brunswick – Saving Song

CBC Nova Scotia – The day Canada almost lost Bluenose II and did lose a Bluenoser

Excellence in Video

Global News – OnTree Wheelchair Accessibility: Graeme Benjamin

CBC New Brunswick – We Were Here: Clyde Wray

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CJON (NTV) – The Newfoundland: Moose

CTV Atlantic – No Limits: Deaf Referee Tackles Barriers to Reach his Goals

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

Global News – DNA Reunites Sisters: Shelley Steeves

CBC NL – Paddy Scott’s War

CBC New Brunswick – Wolastoqi artists partner with Atlantic Ballet to create ‘transformative’ production

Graphics (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Prince Edward Island – Tyrone Paul’s story: The ways of our ancestors

CBC Nova Scotia – This couple’s pandemic road trip home became a race across the country

News – Live Special Events

Global News Halifax – Nova Scotia Election: 2021-08-17

CTV Atlantic – Election 2021: Nova Scotia Goes to the Polls

CBC Nova Scotia – Stronger Together

Opinion

CTV Atlantic – Responsibility & Freedom

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic – CTV News at Six: 18-Aug-21

Global News Halifax – First anniversary of NS Mass Shooting: 18-Apr-21

CBC Prince Edward Island – CBC News: Compass

The Regional Award Winners will be announced May 24.

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

