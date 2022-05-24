RTDNA Canada Announces 2022 Central Region Award Winners
Toronto, ON (May 24, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the winners of the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!
2022 RTDNA Award – Central Region Winners:
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- CBC Quebec – Telling Our Twisted Histories: Episode 2: School
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CityNews 680 – Lamport Stadium clash
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Daybreak Montreal – Montreal taxi driver retires after six decades on the road
Excellence in Sound
- CBC Thunder Bay – Out on the land for a spring goose hunt
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Smaller Ontario Markets – Behind the Rings: Questions You Always Wanted Answered about the Olympics
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Toronto – Journey from darkness to light
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Sudbury – The COVID Family: Erik White
News – Live Special Events
- CBC London – Learning from London: What will you do to end Islamophobia?
Opinion
- CBC London – NIPD: What we learned when Frances Elizabeth Moore hosted London Morning
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Toronto – Radio News
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Ottawa – Eastway Tank Safety Concerns
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Hamilton – A violent kidnapping, and the reaction of the local Pakistani community
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Montreal – How sports and recreation facilities are unequally spread across Montreal: Benjamin Shingler, Leah Hendry, Roberto Rocha
Excellence in Social
- CBC Montreal – Out of the Dark
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Ottawa – Cool with Cold: Knucklebone & Kneel Jump
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – Troubled harvest
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Sudbury – The Body Binders: Sam Juric
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Toronto – Judge finds Toronto van attack killer guilty of murder
Opinion
- CBC News Toronto – I’m Chinese Romanian. It took moving to Toronto to meet someone like me
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC Quebec – CBC Quebec
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Thunder Bay – Confronting the opioid crisis in northern Ontario
Enterprise Journalism
- CBC Montreal – Saving Chinatown
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
- CHCH TV (Channel Zero) – TV Station In Hotel: CHCH 6pm Newscast May 30th, 2021
Investigative Excellence
- CTV News Toronto – Taxi Scam
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)
- CBC Ottawa – ‘I May Look Different’: Living with Treacher Collins Syndrome
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CTV News Toronto – Barrie Tornado: July 15th, 2021
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CHCH TV (Channel Zero) – Homeless Arrests: Nicole Martin
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Ottawa – Beading to Remember
Excellence in Video
- CBC Toronto – ‘Heartaches, pain and survival’: Indigenous artist uses paint to heal from residential school trauma
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CTV Ottawa – Her Reasons to Fight
Feature News (Large Market)
- CTV Montreal – Access inside an ICU: ICU challenges
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Windsor – Bitcoin Scam
Graphics (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – How Canada’s vaccines make it from the factory to your arm
News – Live Special Events
- CTV Montreal – Quebec municipal elections
Opinion
- CBC Montreal – The Wounds of Bill 21
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- CTV News Toronto – CTV News Toronto at Six: June 8th, 2021
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV London – Terror in London
These Central Region winners will now compete with winners from East, Prairie and West regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2022 National Awards Gala on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
