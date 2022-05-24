RTDNA Canada Announces 2022 Central Region Award Winners

Toronto, ON (May 24, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the winners of the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!

2022 RTDNA Award – Central Region Winners:

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC Quebec – Telling Our Twisted Histories: Episode 2: School

Breaking News (Large Market)

CityNews 680 – Lamport Stadium clash

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Daybreak Montreal – Montreal taxi driver retires after six decades on the road

Excellence in Sound

CBC Thunder Bay – Out on the land for a spring goose hunt

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Smaller Ontario Markets – Behind the Rings: Questions You Always Wanted Answered about the Olympics

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – Journey from darkness to light

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Sudbury – The COVID Family: Erik White

News – Live Special Events

CBC London – Learning from London: What will you do to end Islamophobia?

Opinion

CBC London – NIPD: What we learned when Frances Elizabeth Moore hosted London Morning

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – Radio News

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa – Eastway Tank Safety Concerns

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Hamilton – A violent kidnapping, and the reaction of the local Pakistani community

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Montreal – How sports and recreation facilities are unequally spread across Montreal: Benjamin Shingler, Leah Hendry, Roberto Rocha

Excellence in Social

CBC Montreal – Out of the Dark

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Ottawa – Cool with Cold: Knucklebone & Kneel Jump

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – Troubled harvest

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Sudbury – The Body Binders: Sam Juric

News – Live Special Events

CBC Toronto – Judge finds Toronto van attack killer guilty of murder

Opinion

CBC News Toronto – I’m Chinese Romanian. It took moving to Toronto to meet someone like me

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Quebec – CBC Quebec

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

CBC Thunder Bay – Confronting the opioid crisis in northern Ontario

Enterprise Journalism

CBC Montreal – Saving Chinatown

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

CHCH TV (Channel Zero) – TV Station In Hotel: CHCH 6pm Newscast May 30th, 2021

Investigative Excellence

CTV News Toronto – Taxi Scam

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa – ‘I May Look Different’: Living with Treacher Collins Syndrome

Breaking News (Large Market)

CTV News Toronto – Barrie Tornado: July 15th, 2021

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CHCH TV (Channel Zero) – Homeless Arrests: Nicole Martin

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa – Beading to Remember

Excellence in Video

CBC Toronto – ‘Heartaches, pain and survival’: Indigenous artist uses paint to heal from residential school trauma

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CTV Ottawa – Her Reasons to Fight

Feature News (Large Market)

CTV Montreal – Access inside an ICU: ICU challenges

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Windsor – Bitcoin Scam

Graphics (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – How Canada’s vaccines make it from the factory to your arm

News – Live Special Events

CTV Montreal – Quebec municipal elections

Opinion

CBC Montreal – The Wounds of Bill 21

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CTV News Toronto – CTV News Toronto at Six: June 8th, 2021

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV London – Terror in London

These Central Region winners will now compete with winners from East, Prairie and West regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2022 National Awards Gala on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

