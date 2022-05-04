RTDNA Canada Announces 2022 Central Region Award Finalists

Toronto, ON (May 4, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!

2022 RTDNA Award – Central Region Finalists

AUDIO

Best Podcast

News Talk Radio, CJAD 800 – The Mighty 800

CBC Quebec – Telling Our Twisted Histories: Episode 2: School

105.9FM The Region – In Conversation

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – Breaking News: Quebec’s COVID Curfew

CBC Toronto – Barrie tornado

CityNews 680 – Lamport Stadium clash

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa – JUNOS Fifty Fifty with Alan Neal: 50 Years of Stages for 50 Ottawa JUNO Nominees

CBC Toronto – Time to toboggan

CBC Daybreak Montreal – Montreal taxi driver retires after six decades on the road

Excellence in Sound

CBC Windsor – Inside a Windsor ICU

CBC Thunder Bay – Out on the land for a spring goose hunt

CBC Toronto – Market Players

CBC Montreal – How has walking changed during the pandemic?

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CityNews 680 – Auston Matthews amazing goal

CBC Smaller Ontario Markets – Behind the Rings: Questions You Always Wanted Answered about the Olympics

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – One man’s journey to ending the cycle of violence

CBC Toronto – Journey from darkness to light

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Quebec City – Living Without Violence

CBC Quebec City – From Pet Care to People Care

CBC Sudbury – The COVID Family: Erik White

News – Live Special Events

CBC Montreal – CBC Quebec Votes 2021

CBC KW – “Coping with Covid.” The Morning Edition CBC KW 89.1

CBC London – Learning from London: What will you do to end Islamophobia?

Opinion

CBC Montreal – Anthony Calvillo on fighting against domestic violence

CBC Ottawa – Decriminalizing Illegal Drugs

CBC London – NIPD: What we learned when Frances Elizabeth Moore hosted London Morning

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – AM Newscast March 19, 2021

CBC Toronto – Radio News

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – Ford announces new restrictions as COVID-19 cases threaten to remain high all summer

CityNews Toronto – Evicting the homeless from a Toronto encampment

CBC Ottawa – Eastway Tank Safety Concerns

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

Narcity Canada – Tornado in Barrie, Ontario

CBC Hamilton – A violent kidnapping, and the reaction of the local Pakistani community

CBC Thunder Bay – Fire ravages iconic Thunder Bay landmark

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Montreal – How sports and recreation facilities are unequally spread across Montreal: Benjamin Shingler, Leah Hendry, Roberto Rocha

CTV Ottawa – COVID in Numbers: A Daily Breakdown

CBC Toronto – State of Our Schools

Excellence in Social

CTV Ottawa – Halloween Homes Tour

CBC Montreal – Out of the Dark

CBC Toronto – GTA Votes

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Montreal – Remembering ‘Cheeze,’ a legend of the court in Montreal-Nord who continues to inspire: Antoni Nerestant

CityNews Toronto – The WNBA celebrated 25 years

CBC Ottawa – Cool with Cold: Knucklebone & Kneel Jump

Feature News (Large Market)

CityNews Toronto – Retirement home removed door handles trapping COVID-19 positive residents in rooms: whistleblower

CBC Toronto – After the Taliban takeover, Afghans in Canada call on Ottawa not to let their country, families be forgotten

CBC Montreal Troubled harvest

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC KW – Crow Shield Lodge

CBC London – Rural homelessness: Why it’s visible now

CBC Sudbury – The Body Binders: Sam Juric

News – Live Special Events

CBC Toronto – Judge finds Toronto van attack killer guilty of murder

Opinion

TVO – Matt Gurney: Opinion

CBC News Toronto – I’m Chinese Romanian. It took moving to Toronto to meet someone like me

CBC Ottawa – Not Ashamed Anymore : Reclaiming My Korean Name

Overall Excellence in Digital

CTV Ottawa – 365 Days of COVID-19 in Ottawa

CBC Quebec – CBC Quebec

CBC Toronto – CBC Toronto

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

Global Toronto – A lot of suffering: Frontline health-care workers describe the moments before death by COVID-19

CBC Thunder Bay – Confronting the opioid crisis in northern Ontario

CBC Ottawa – ‘Things are not going well’ : Two Derailments and a Public Inquiry

Enterprise Journalism

CityNews Toronto – The Gun Chase

CBC Sudbury – The Graves in Chapleau: Erik White

CBC Montreal – Saving Chinatown

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

CHCH TV (Channel Zero) – TV Station In Hotel: CHCH 6pm Newscast May 30th, 2021

CBC Montreal – Canada is unlocking its maple syrup vault. Here’s what it looks like

Investigative Excellence

CBC Ottawa – Oblates Investigation: Hidden Records & Cash

CTV News Toronto – Taxi Scam

CBC Montreal – How Candida Macarine died alone in a hospital isolation room

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa – ‘I May Look Different’: Living with Treacher Collins Syndrome

CBC Ottawa – Being Osama after 9/11

CBC Toronto – Meet Toronto’s Sludge Pirates: Magnet fishers who found 5 rifles in Lake Ontario

Breaking News (Large Market)

CityNews Toronto – Evictions at Lamport Stadium

CTV News Toronto – Barrie Tornado: July 15th, 2021

CBC Toronto – Barrie tornado

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV London – Riverside Crash

Global News Kingston – Jude Found Alive: 4 year old boy found alive after 3 days alone in the woods

CHCH TV (Channel Zero) – Homeless Arrests: Nicole Martin

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

Global Toronto – A lineup filled with reasons

CBC Montreal – Welcome to the yellow zone

CBC Ottawa – Beading to Remember

Excellence in Video

TVO – Frontline Diaries: Outreach Worker

CTV Montreal – Duck in Laval: Mandarin duck

CBC Toronto – ‘Heartaches, pain and survival’: Indigenous artist uses paint to heal from residential school trauma

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CityNews Toronto – Record shopping with Raptors coach Nick Nurse

CTV Ottawa – Her Reasons to Fight

CBC Montreal – Price Opens Up About Mental Health and Addiction

Feature News (Large Market)

CTV Ottawa – Sir John A. McDonald: What’s in a Name?

CTV Montreal – Access inside an ICU: ICU challenges

CBC Toronto – Donated bikes empower women from diverse communities

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV London – Magnet Fishing

CTV Kitchener – The Piper

CBC Windsor – Bitcoin Scam

Graphics (Large Market)

Global Toronto – Searching for Anthony’s Honda

CBC Montreal – How Canada’s vaccines make it from the factory to your arm

News – Live Special Events

CTV Montreal – Quebec municipal elections: Quebec municipal elections

CBC Windsor – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 2021

CBC Montreal – Quebec Votes Municipal 2021

Opinion

Global Montreal – Everyday Joe, Covid19: A Communication Issue

CBC Toronto – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

CBC Montreal – The Wounds of Bill 21

TV Newscast (Large Market)

Global Toronto – Global News at 5:30 & 6:00: July 15th, 2021

CTV News Toronto – CTV News Toronto at Six: June 8th, 2021

CBC Montreal – One Year of the COVID-19 Pandemic: CBC Montreal News at 6 for March 11, 2021

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Windsor – Wheatley Explosion: Community Comes Together After Devastating Blast

CTV London – Terror in London

CBC Windsor – CBC Windsor News at 6: August 27, 2021, The Wheatley Explosion

The Regional Award Winners will be announced May 24.

