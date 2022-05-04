RTDNA Canada Announces 2022 Central Region Award Finalists
Toronto, ON (May 4, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!
2022 RTDNA Award – Central Region Finalists
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- News Talk Radio, CJAD 800 – The Mighty 800
- CBC Quebec – Telling Our Twisted Histories: Episode 2: School
- 105.9FM The Region – In Conversation
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – Breaking News: Quebec’s COVID Curfew
- CBC Toronto – Barrie tornado
- CityNews 680 – Lamport Stadium clash
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Ottawa – JUNOS Fifty Fifty with Alan Neal: 50 Years of Stages for 50 Ottawa JUNO Nominees
- CBC Toronto – Time to toboggan
- CBC Daybreak Montreal – Montreal taxi driver retires after six decades on the road
Excellence in Sound
- CBC Windsor – Inside a Windsor ICU
- CBC Thunder Bay – Out on the land for a spring goose hunt
- CBC Toronto – Market Players
- CBC Montreal – How has walking changed during the pandemic?
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CityNews 680 – Auston Matthews amazing goal
- CBC Smaller Ontario Markets – Behind the Rings: Questions You Always Wanted Answered about the Olympics
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – One man’s journey to ending the cycle of violence
- CBC Toronto – Journey from darkness to light
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Quebec City – Living Without Violence
- CBC Quebec City – From Pet Care to People Care
- CBC Sudbury – The COVID Family: Erik White
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Montreal – CBC Quebec Votes 2021
- CBC KW – “Coping with Covid.” The Morning Edition CBC KW 89.1
- CBC London – Learning from London: What will you do to end Islamophobia?
Opinion
- CBC Montreal – Anthony Calvillo on fighting against domestic violence
- CBC Ottawa – Decriminalizing Illegal Drugs
- CBC London – NIPD: What we learned when Frances Elizabeth Moore hosted London Morning
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – AM Newscast March 19, 2021
- CBC Toronto – Radio News
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Toronto – Ford announces new restrictions as COVID-19 cases threaten to remain high all summer
- CityNews Toronto – Evicting the homeless from a Toronto encampment
- CBC Ottawa – Eastway Tank Safety Concerns
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- Narcity Canada – Tornado in Barrie, Ontario
- CBC Hamilton – A violent kidnapping, and the reaction of the local Pakistani community
- CBC Thunder Bay – Fire ravages iconic Thunder Bay landmark
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Montreal – How sports and recreation facilities are unequally spread across Montreal: Benjamin Shingler, Leah Hendry, Roberto Rocha
- CTV Ottawa – COVID in Numbers: A Daily Breakdown
- CBC Toronto – State of Our Schools
Excellence in Social
- CTV Ottawa – Halloween Homes Tour
- CBC Montreal – Out of the Dark
- CBC Toronto – GTA Votes
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Montreal – Remembering ‘Cheeze,’ a legend of the court in Montreal-Nord who continues to inspire: Antoni Nerestant
- CityNews Toronto – The WNBA celebrated 25 years
- CBC Ottawa – Cool with Cold: Knucklebone & Kneel Jump
Feature News (Large Market)
- CityNews Toronto – Retirement home removed door handles trapping COVID-19 positive residents in rooms: whistleblower
- CBC Toronto – After the Taliban takeover, Afghans in Canada call on Ottawa not to let their country, families be forgotten
- CBC Montreal Troubled harvest
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC KW – Crow Shield Lodge
- CBC London – Rural homelessness: Why it’s visible now
- CBC Sudbury – The Body Binders: Sam Juric
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Toronto – Judge finds Toronto van attack killer guilty of murder
Opinion
- TVO – Matt Gurney: Opinion
- CBC News Toronto – I’m Chinese Romanian. It took moving to Toronto to meet someone like me
- CBC Ottawa – Not Ashamed Anymore : Reclaiming My Korean Name
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CTV Ottawa – 365 Days of COVID-19 in Ottawa
- CBC Quebec – CBC Quebec
- CBC Toronto – CBC Toronto
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- Global Toronto – A lot of suffering: Frontline health-care workers describe the moments before death by COVID-19
- CBC Thunder Bay – Confronting the opioid crisis in northern Ontario
- CBC Ottawa – ‘Things are not going well’ : Two Derailments and a Public Inquiry
Enterprise Journalism
- CityNews Toronto – The Gun Chase
- CBC Sudbury – The Graves in Chapleau: Erik White
- CBC Montreal – Saving Chinatown
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
- CHCH TV (Channel Zero) – TV Station In Hotel: CHCH 6pm Newscast May 30th, 2021
- CBC Montreal – Canada is unlocking its maple syrup vault. Here’s what it looks like
Investigative Excellence
- CBC Ottawa – Oblates Investigation: Hidden Records & Cash
- CTV News Toronto – Taxi Scam
- CBC Montreal – How Candida Macarine died alone in a hospital isolation room
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)
- CBC Ottawa – ‘I May Look Different’: Living with Treacher Collins Syndrome
- CBC Ottawa – Being Osama after 9/11
- CBC Toronto – Meet Toronto’s Sludge Pirates: Magnet fishers who found 5 rifles in Lake Ontario
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CityNews Toronto – Evictions at Lamport Stadium
- CTV News Toronto – Barrie Tornado: July 15th, 2021
- CBC Toronto – Barrie tornado
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV London – Riverside Crash
- Global News Kingston – Jude Found Alive: 4 year old boy found alive after 3 days alone in the woods
- CHCH TV (Channel Zero) – Homeless Arrests: Nicole Martin
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- Global Toronto – A lineup filled with reasons
- CBC Montreal – Welcome to the yellow zone
- CBC Ottawa – Beading to Remember
Excellence in Video
- TVO – Frontline Diaries: Outreach Worker
- CTV Montreal – Duck in Laval: Mandarin duck
- CBC Toronto – ‘Heartaches, pain and survival’: Indigenous artist uses paint to heal from residential school trauma
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CityNews Toronto – Record shopping with Raptors coach Nick Nurse
- CTV Ottawa – Her Reasons to Fight
- CBC Montreal – Price Opens Up About Mental Health and Addiction
Feature News (Large Market)
- CTV Ottawa – Sir John A. McDonald: What’s in a Name?
- CTV Montreal – Access inside an ICU: ICU challenges
- CBC Toronto – Donated bikes empower women from diverse communities
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV London – Magnet Fishing
- CTV Kitchener – The Piper
- CBC Windsor – Bitcoin Scam
Graphics (Large Market)
- Global Toronto – Searching for Anthony’s Honda
- CBC Montreal – How Canada’s vaccines make it from the factory to your arm
News – Live Special Events
- CTV Montreal – Quebec municipal elections: Quebec municipal elections
- CBC Windsor – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 2021
- CBC Montreal – Quebec Votes Municipal 2021
Opinion
- Global Montreal – Everyday Joe, Covid19: A Communication Issue
- CBC Toronto – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
- CBC Montreal – The Wounds of Bill 21
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- Global Toronto – Global News at 5:30 & 6:00: July 15th, 2021
- CTV News Toronto – CTV News Toronto at Six: June 8th, 2021
- CBC Montreal – One Year of the COVID-19 Pandemic: CBC Montreal News at 6 for March 11, 2021
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Windsor – Wheatley Explosion: Community Comes Together After Devastating Blast
- CTV London – Terror in London
- CBC Windsor – CBC Windsor News at 6: August 27, 2021, The Wheatley Explosion
The Regional Award Winners will be announced May 24.
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
