RTDNA Canada Announces 2021 West Region Award Winners
Vancouver, BC – (May 18, 2021) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism in the West Region with the winners for the regional awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations, and news gathering organizations in video, audio and digital.
Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!
2021 RTDNA Award – West Region Winners:
Video
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Why Mooncakes are a Little Slice of History
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North – Yukon – Whale of an Exhibit
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Snowstorm Wallops the Lower Mainland: CBC Vancouver News at 6
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island – Protesters Block Bridges
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Vancouver – Remembering the Victims of Flight 752
Enterprise
- CBC Vancouver – Unmasking COVID Racism
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – I’m Scared of Being Called a Hero
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island – Where Is Summer?
Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC Vancouver – Unmasking Racism: What Are We Going to Do About It?
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- Global BC – Larry Walker Hall of Fame
Excellence in Video
- Global BC – Seniors Masks
Feature News (Large Market)
- Global BC – Harry Jerome
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North – Yukon – Pandemic Driveway Visits: Whitehorse Teacher Reaches Out to Students During Isolation
Graphics (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Looking Back: Six months of COVID-19 in B.C.
Investigative
- CBC Vancouver – Imam Sex Assault
News – Live Special Events
- CTV Vancouver – Election 2020
Opinion
- CBC Vancouver – Unmasking Racism: Our Experience with Racism
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- CTV Vancouver – CTV News at 6
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island – CTV News at Six
Audio
Best Podcast
- CBC Prince George – They & Us
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Pier Park Fire in New Westminster
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kamloops Snowbird Down
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Vancouver – Facing the Virus: The Early Edition’s COVID Coverage
Enterprise
- CBC Vancouver – Taking Account of Systemic Racism: Handcuffed at a Bank
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Dr. Peter’s Mother’s Diary
Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC Vancouver – When COVID Hit Home: Adapting our Broadcast from Studio to Kitchen Tables
Excellence in Sound
- CBC Prince George – ‘Halloween Apples!’
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC British Columbia – All Native Basketball Tournament Coverage 2020
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Moving Day: Escaping Domestic Violence with Your Stuff
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North – Yukon – Unsafe Psychiatric Unit
Investigative
- CBC Vancouver – Access Denied: The Early Edition
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Vancouver – Grieving Together: In Community After the Iran Plane Crash
Opinion
- CBC Kelowna – Kelowna Unmasked: Chris Walker on Misinformation at Kelowna Protest
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- NEWS 1130 – Noon News: March 16th, 2020
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kamloops – Newscast May 22, 2020 7:30 AM
Digital
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – South Coast Snowstorm
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Prince George – Deadly Motel Fire in Prince George
Continuing Coverage
- CBC British Columbia – COVID-19 in B.C.
Enterprise
- CBC British Columbia – Indigenous Designers in B.C. Outraged Over Claims of Authenticity by Non-Indigenous Competitor
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC British Columbia – COVID-19 in British Columbia by the Numbers
Excellence in Social
- CBC British Columbia – Being Black in B.C.
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC British Columbia – Brain Trust
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Six Months In
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Vancouver Island – B.C. Man Mourns Family Killed Amid U.S. Unrest
Graphics (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Search for Metro Vancouver’s Best Neighbourhood
Investigative
- CBC British Columbia – PHSA Spending Concerns
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Vancouver – Black Lives Matter Protests in Vancouver
Opinion
- CBC British Columbia – Analysis of B.C.’s COVID-19 Response
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC British Columbia – CBC.CA/BC
These West Region winners will now compete with winners from the Prairie, Central and East regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the virtual RTDNA Canada 2021 National Conference & Awards Gala on Thursday, June 3, 2021
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
