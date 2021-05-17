RTDNA Canada Announces 2021 West Region Award Winners

Vancouver, BC – (May 18, 2021) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism in the West Region with the winners for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations, and news gathering organizations in video, audio and digital.

Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!

2021 RTDNA Award – West Region Winners:

Video

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Why Mooncakes are a Little Slice of History

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North – Yukon – Whale of an Exhibit

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Snowstorm Wallops the Lower Mainland: CBC Vancouver News at 6

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island – Protesters Block Bridges

Continuing Coverage

CBC Vancouver – Remembering the Victims of Flight 752

Enterprise

CBC Vancouver – Unmasking COVID Racism

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – I’m Scared of Being Called a Hero

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island – Where Is Summer?

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

CBC Vancouver – Unmasking Racism: What Are We Going to Do About It?

Excellence in Sports Reporting

Global BC – Larry Walker Hall of Fame

Excellence in Video

Global BC – Seniors Masks

Feature News (Large Market)

Global BC – Harry Jerome

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North – Yukon – Pandemic Driveway Visits: Whitehorse Teacher Reaches Out to Students During Isolation

Graphics (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Looking Back: Six months of COVID-19 in B.C.

Investigative

CBC Vancouver – Imam Sex Assault

News – Live Special Events

CTV Vancouver – Election 2020

Opinion

CBC Vancouver – Unmasking Racism: Our Experience with Racism

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CTV Vancouver – CTV News at 6

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island – CTV News at Six

Audio

Best Podcast

CBC Prince George – They & Us

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Pier Park Fire in New Westminster

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kamloops Snowbird Down

Continuing Coverage

CBC Vancouver – Facing the Virus: The Early Edition’s COVID Coverage

Enterprise

CBC Vancouver – Taking Account of Systemic Racism: Handcuffed at a Bank

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Dr. Peter’s Mother’s Diary

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

CBC Vancouver – When COVID Hit Home: Adapting our Broadcast from Studio to Kitchen Tables

Excellence in Sound

CBC Prince George – ‘Halloween Apples!’

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC British Columbia – All Native Basketball Tournament Coverage 2020

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Moving Day: Escaping Domestic Violence with Your Stuff

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North – Yukon – Unsafe Psychiatric Unit

Investigative

CBC Vancouver – Access Denied: The Early Edition

News – Live Special Events

CBC Vancouver – Grieving Together: In Community After the Iran Plane Crash

Opinion

CBC Kelowna – Kelowna Unmasked: Chris Walker on Misinformation at Kelowna Protest

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

NEWS 1130 – Noon News: March 16th, 2020

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kamloops – Newscast May 22, 2020 7:30 AM

Digital

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – South Coast Snowstorm

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Prince George – Deadly Motel Fire in Prince George

Continuing Coverage

CBC British Columbia – COVID-19 in B.C.

Enterprise

CBC British Columbia – Indigenous Designers in B.C. Outraged Over Claims of Authenticity by Non-Indigenous Competitor

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC British Columbia – COVID-19 in British Columbia by the Numbers

Excellence in Social

CBC British Columbia – Being Black in B.C.

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC British Columbia – Brain Trust

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Six Months In

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Vancouver Island – B.C. Man Mourns Family Killed Amid U.S. Unrest

Graphics (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Search for Metro Vancouver’s Best Neighbourhood

Investigative

CBC British Columbia – PHSA Spending Concerns

News – Live Special Events

CBC Vancouver – Black Lives Matter Protests in Vancouver

Opinion

CBC British Columbia – Analysis of B.C.’s COVID-19 Response

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC British Columbia – CBC.CA/BC

These West Region winners will now compete with winners from the Prairie, Central and East regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the virtual RTDNA Canada 2021 National Conference & Awards Gala on Thursday, June 3, 2021

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

