RTDNA Canada Announces 2021 Prairie Region Award Winners
Calgary, AB – (May 18, 2021) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism in the Prairie Region with the winners for the regional awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations, and news gathering organizations in video, audio and digital.
Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!
2021 RTDNA Award – Prairie Region Winners:
Video
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary – Recent String of Suicides Leaves Devastating Mark on Small Alberta City
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North – NWT – “I know what it’s like to be homeless in Yellowknife.”
Breaking News (Large Market)
- Global Calgary – Coronavirus – Calgary Lockdown
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Regina – COVID-19: Re-Opening Saskatchewan
Continuing Coverage
- Global Edmonton – Fort McMurray Flooding
Enterprise
- CTV Calgary – COVID-19: The Spread ofRacism
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary – A Mother’s Long Walk to Remember
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Why Do You Vote?
Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero
- Global Calgary – Anti-Racism Rally: Global Calgary
Excellence in Sound
- CTV Winnipeg – Willy’s Graduation
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- Global Calgary – Ikebuchi Hockey Family: Persevering Through Tragedy
Excellence in Video
- CBC Edmonton – Serenity’s Tragic Journey into Government Care
Feature News (Large Market)
- Global Calgary – Cancer Graduate
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Bullied to Death, Almost
Graphics (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – The Life of a First Nations Missionary
Graphics (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Synchrotron
Investigative
- CBC Manitoba – CMHR
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Edmonton – We Need to Talk
Opinion
- CBC Edmonton – ‘I Have a Dream’
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton – From My Home to Yours: CBC Edmonton News at 6
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Saskatoon – COVID-19 Touches Down in Saskatoon: CTV News at Six
Audio
Best Podcast
- CBC Manitoba – Kiwew
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CJOB – COVID-19 Care Homes in Crisis
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- 650 CKOM – Oil Tankers Derail 2.0
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Calgary – COVID-19 – We Have You Covered: Alberta@Noon
Enterprise
- CBC Manitoba – Peter Nygard
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – Winnipeg Famous Cheryl Lashek
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Hobbit House
Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC Saskatchewan – Hosting from Home
Excellence in Sound
- CBC Saskatchewan – Tiger Moth
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Manitoba – Toxic Hockey Culture
Feature News (Large Market)
- CJOB – Remembering Manitobans Lost to COVID-19
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North – NWT – Long Road to Shelter: Intimate Partner Violence Series
Investigative
- CBC Manitoba – Genesta Garson
News – Live Special Events
- 630 CHED – Santa’s Day on 630 CHED
Opinion
- CBC Manitoba – Uncensored with Alexa Joy
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – June 12 Newscast
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- 980 CJME – CJME Morning News
Digital
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – COVID-19 Vaccines
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North – NWT – Quick Thinking and a Concrete Angel: Hay River Man Saves Neighbour from Brutal Bear Attack
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Calgary – Bringing Coal Back: Alberta’s New Bet on an Old Fuel
Enterprise
- CBC Edmonton – Serenity: A Life Cut Short
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Calgary – Here are the Latest COVID-19 Statistics for Alberta and What They Mean
Excellence in Social
- CBC Manitoba – COVID-19
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Manitoba – Skylar Park
Feature News (Large Market)
- Radio-Canada Alberta – The Hidden Lives of Ghost Towns: La vie cachée des villes fantômes
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Cree Way of Life
Graphics (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary – How a Melting Glacier Could Re-Define the Alberta-B.C. Border
Investigative
- CBC Manitoba – Genesta Garson
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Manitoba – GerryFest
Opinion
- CBC Manitoba – Pandemic Perspectives: Tom Boucher
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC Saskatchewan – CBC Saskatchewan Digital Excellence
These Prairie Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Central and East regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the virtual RTDNA Canada 2021 National Conference & Awards Gala on Thursday, June 3, 2021
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
