RTDNA Canada Announces 2021 Prairie Region Award Winners

Calgary, AB – (May 18, 2021) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism in the Prairie Region with the winners for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations, and news gathering organizations in video, audio and digital.

Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!

2021 RTDNA Award – Prairie Region Winners:

Video

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

CBC Calgary – Recent String of Suicides Leaves Devastating Mark on Small Alberta City

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North – NWT – “I know what it’s like to be homeless in Yellowknife.”

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global Calgary – Coronavirus – Calgary Lockdown

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Regina – COVID-19: Re-Opening Saskatchewan

Continuing Coverage

Global Edmonton – Fort McMurray Flooding

Enterprise

CTV Calgary – COVID-19: The Spread ofRacism

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Calgary – A Mother’s Long Walk to Remember

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Why Do You Vote?

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

Global Calgary – Anti-Racism Rally: Global Calgary

Excellence in Sound

CTV Winnipeg – Willy’s Graduation

Excellence in Sports Reporting

Global Calgary – Ikebuchi Hockey Family: Persevering Through Tragedy

Excellence in Video

CBC Edmonton – Serenity’s Tragic Journey into Government Care

Feature News (Large Market)

Global Calgary – Cancer Graduate

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Bullied to Death, Almost

Graphics (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – The Life of a First Nations Missionary

Graphics (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Synchrotron

Investigative

CBC Manitoba – CMHR

News – Live Special Events

CBC Edmonton – We Need to Talk

Opinion

CBC Edmonton – ‘I Have a Dream’

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton – From My Home to Yours: CBC Edmonton News at 6

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Saskatoon – COVID-19 Touches Down in Saskatoon: CTV News at Six

Audio

Best Podcast

CBC Manitoba – Kiwew

Breaking News (Large Market)

CJOB – COVID-19 Care Homes in Crisis

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

650 CKOM – Oil Tankers Derail 2.0

Continuing Coverage

CBC Calgary – COVID-19 – We Have You Covered: Alberta@Noon

Enterprise

CBC Manitoba – Peter Nygard

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – Winnipeg Famous Cheryl Lashek

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Hobbit House

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

CBC Saskatchewan – Hosting from Home

Excellence in Sound

CBC Saskatchewan – Tiger Moth

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Manitoba – Toxic Hockey Culture

Feature News (Large Market)

CJOB – Remembering Manitobans Lost to COVID-19

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North – NWT – Long Road to Shelter: Intimate Partner Violence Series

Investigative

CBC Manitoba – Genesta Garson

News – Live Special Events

630 CHED – Santa’s Day on 630 CHED

Opinion

CBC Manitoba – Uncensored with Alexa Joy

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – June 12 Newscast

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

980 CJME – CJME Morning News

Digital

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – COVID-19 Vaccines

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North – NWT – Quick Thinking and a Concrete Angel: Hay River Man Saves Neighbour from Brutal Bear Attack

Continuing Coverage

CBC Calgary – Bringing Coal Back: Alberta’s New Bet on an Old Fuel

Enterprise

CBC Edmonton – Serenity: A Life Cut Short

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Calgary – Here are the Latest COVID-19 Statistics for Alberta and What They Mean

Excellence in Social

CBC Manitoba – COVID-19

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Manitoba – Skylar Park

Feature News (Large Market)

Radio-Canada Alberta – The Hidden Lives of Ghost Towns: La vie cachée des villes fantômes

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Cree Way of Life

Graphics (Large Market)

CBC Calgary – How a Melting Glacier Could Re-Define the Alberta-B.C. Border

Investigative

CBC Manitoba – Genesta Garson

News – Live Special Events

CBC Manitoba – GerryFest

Opinion

CBC Manitoba – Pandemic Perspectives: Tom Boucher

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Saskatchewan – CBC Saskatchewan Digital Excellence

These Prairie Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Central and East regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the virtual RTDNA Canada 2021 National Conference & Awards Gala on Thursday, June 3, 2021

