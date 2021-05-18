RTDNA Canada Announces 2021 East Region Award Winners
Halifax, NS – (May 18, 2021) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism in the East Region with the winners for the regional awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations, and news gathering organizations in video, audio and digital.
Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!
2021 RTDNA Awards – East Region Winners:
Video
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Atlantic – Horse Yoga: Horseplay & Namaste
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC NL – Here & Now: Snowmageddon
Continuing Coverage
- CBC NL – Stopping Domestic Violence
Enterprise
- CBC PEI – I Live Here Now
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC New Brunswick – The Lost Art of the Centennial
Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero
- CTV Atlantic – No Podiums: COVID on the Campaign Trail
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC North – Nunavut – Nunavut’s Heart of Hockey
Excellence in Video
- CBC New Brunswick – The Valedictorians: New Brunswick’s Class of 2020
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nova Scotia – Topless Breast Cancer Survivor in N.S. Inspires Women and Finds a Bosomless Buddy
Investigative
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Cross-Canada Pet Scam: Jen White, Rob Antle, Darryl Murphy
News – Live Special Events
- CBC New Brunswick – New Brunswick Votes: 2020 – Election Night Preshow
Opinion
- CTV Atlantic – We Remember: Together Yet Apart
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC NL – The Death of John Crosbie
Audio
Best Podcast
- Global News – 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- News 95.7 – The Manhunt for The Nova Scotia Mass Shooter: 19-Apr-20
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Fed Up – Food Insecurity in NL
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saint John – Your Journey, Your Way: Atlantic Canada’s First Residential Hospice
News – Live Special Events
- News 95.7 – The Sheldon MacLeod Show: Remembering the Victims of Nova Scotia’s Mass Shooting
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- VOCM – VOCM News at Noon
Digital
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nova Scotia – Vehicle Torched, Lobster Pounds Storing Mi’kmaq Catches Trashed During Night of Unrest in N.S.
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Nova Scotia – Nova Scotia Mass Killing
Enterprise
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Damning Decision: Mount Cashel Victims Hope Supreme Court Holds Church Responsible for Horrific Abuse
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Prince Edward Island – Climate Change Now: How Daily Life Has Already Changed on P.E.I.
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC New Brunswick – Centennial Legacy Lost
Opinion
- CBC New Brunswick – A Saint John Reporter Writes of His Mother’s Death From Covid, Two Provinces Away
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC Nova Scotia – CBC N.S. Digital News
These East Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Prairie and Central regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the virtual RTDNA Canada 2021 National Conference & Awards Gala on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join–us
Contact Information
Fiona Conway
President, RTDNA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com
Dan Appleby
Co-chair, East Region, RTDNA Canada
Dan.Appleby@bellmedia.ca
Rhonda Brown
Co-chair, East Region, RTDNA Canada
Rhonda.Brown@globalnews.ca
RTDNA Awards Canada
awards@rtdnacanada.com
http://www.rtdnacanada.com