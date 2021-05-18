RTDNA Canada Announces 2021 East Region Award Winners

Halifax, NS – (May 18, 2021) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism in the East Region with the winners for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations, and news gathering organizations in video, audio and digital.

Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!

2021 RTDNA Awards – East Region Winners:

Video

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic – Horse Yoga: Horseplay & Namaste

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC NL – Here & Now: Snowmageddon

Continuing Coverage

CBC NL – Stopping Domestic Violence

Enterprise

CBC PEI – I Live Here Now

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC New Brunswick – The Lost Art of the Centennial

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

CTV Atlantic – No Podiums: COVID on the Campaign Trail

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC North – Nunavut – Nunavut’s Heart of Hockey

Excellence in Video

CBC New Brunswick – The Valedictorians: New Brunswick’s Class of 2020

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia – Topless Breast Cancer Survivor in N.S. Inspires Women and Finds a Bosomless Buddy

Investigative

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Cross-Canada Pet Scam: Jen White, Rob Antle, Darryl Murphy

News – Live Special Events

CBC New Brunswick – New Brunswick Votes: 2020 – Election Night Preshow

Opinion

CTV Atlantic – We Remember: Together Yet Apart

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC NL – The Death of John Crosbie

Audio

Best Podcast

Global News – 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

News 95.7 – The Manhunt for The Nova Scotia Mass Shooter: 19-Apr-20

Continuing Coverage

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Fed Up – Food Insecurity in NL

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saint John – Your Journey, Your Way: Atlantic Canada’s First Residential Hospice

News – Live Special Events

News 95.7 – The Sheldon MacLeod Show: Remembering the Victims of Nova Scotia’s Mass Shooting

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

VOCM – VOCM News at Noon

Digital

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia – Vehicle Torched, Lobster Pounds Storing Mi’kmaq Catches Trashed During Night of Unrest in N.S.

Continuing Coverage

CBC Nova Scotia – Nova Scotia Mass Killing

Enterprise

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Damning Decision: Mount Cashel Victims Hope Supreme Court Holds Church Responsible for Horrific Abuse

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Prince Edward Island – Climate Change Now: How Daily Life Has Already Changed on P.E.I.

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC New Brunswick – Centennial Legacy Lost

Opinion

CBC New Brunswick – A Saint John Reporter Writes of His Mother’s Death From Covid, Two Provinces Away

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Nova Scotia – CBC N.S. Digital News

These East Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Prairie and Central regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the virtual RTDNA Canada 2021 National Conference & Awards Gala on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join–us

Contact Information

Fiona Conway

President, RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

Dan Appleby

Co-chair, East Region, RTDNA Canada

Dan.Appleby@bellmedia.ca

Rhonda Brown

Co-chair, East Region, RTDNA Canada

Rhonda.Brown@globalnews.ca

RTDNA Awards Canada

awards@rtdnacanada.com

http://www.rtdnacanada.com