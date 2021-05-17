RTDNA Canada Announces 2021 Central Region Award Winners

Toronto, ON – (May 18, 2021) -RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism in the Central Region with the winners for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.

Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!

2021 RTDNA Award – Central Region Winners:

Video

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa – Mustafa’s Journey

Breaking News (Large Market)

CTV News Toronto – Downtown Crane Collapse: July 16th, 2020

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

Global Peterborough – Kawartha Lakes Shooting

Continuing Coverage

CTV Montreal – 30 Years After the Oka Crisis

Enterprise

CTV News Toronto – Face Coverings on Public Transit

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – COVID-19: The Race for a Vaccine

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Windsor: Real-Life Superheroes Don Masks and Capes to Help the Homeless

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

CBC London – How Can You Be a Better Ally to Black Londoners?

Excellence in Sound

CBC Toronto – 97-Year-Old Singer

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CityNews Toronto – The Cost of One Word

Excellence in Video

CBC Montreal – What Caused a 140-Car Pileup on Montreal’s South Shore?

Feature News – Large Market

CityNews Toronto – Exclusive: Visiting a Former Ontario Residential School

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Windsor – Devastating Loss: Family’s Struggle with AIDS

Graphics (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa – Mustafa’s Journey

Investigative

CityNews Toronto – Unrepentant: Pedophile Priest

News Live Special Events

CityNews Toronto – Ending Racism, What Will It Take?

Opinion

Global News – The Unquantifiable Loss of the Iran Plane Crash

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CTV Ottawa – Best TV Newscast

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Kitchener – CTV News Kitchener at 6 – BLM Rally and March

Audio

Best Podcast

Global News – Whatever Happened to: ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

Breaking News (Large Market)

Newstalk 580 CFRA – Breaking News: Airbnb Shooting

Continuing Coverage

CBC Quebec – Justice for Joyce

Enterprise

CBC Ottawa – Three Days at Pigeon Lake

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – How to Host an Online Cocktail Party While Social Distancing

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

CBC Montreal – The Importance of Transparent Masks for the Deaf Community

Excellence in Sound

CBC Sudbury – Songs of Ice: Markus Schwabe

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – Mount Forest’s Black Flashes: The Rural Ontario Black Hockey Line Which Broke Barriers

Feature News (Large Market)

NEWSTALK1010 – Kitchen Party Comfort: After the Shooting, How Nova Scotia Mourned Online with Song

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC London – What’s in a Name? Why Pronouncing Names Matter

Investigative

Global News Radio – Care Gone Wrong?

News Live Special Events

CityNews – Celebrating Pride in a Pandemic: Special Live Coverage with Sam Laprade and Jason White

Opinion

CBC Ottawa – Cleaning Spit and Snot Off the Pumps: Ottawa Morning

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

NEWSTALK1010 – Ontario’s State of Emergency: Russ Courtney 10am News

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Quebec – A City in Shock: 02-Nov-20

Digital

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC News Toronto – COVID-19: State of Emergency

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Hamilton – Notorious Hamilton Mobster Pat Musitano Gunned Down in Burlington, Ontario

Continuing Coverage

CBC Quebec – Crisis in Quebec’s Long-Term Care Homes

Enterprise

CBC London – A Spy Pen Changed Her Life and the Law

Enterprise

CBC Quebec – CBC Quebec’s COVID-19 Questionnaire Project

Excellence in Social

CBC Toronto – COVID-19: Silver Linings

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Indigenous – ‘I don’t want racism in the sport I love’: First Nations Hockey Players in Quebec are Taping Their Sticks Red to Take a Stand Against Racial Slurs

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – Her Final Hours

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC London – Dudley George’s Fight Continues 25 Years After His Death

Investigative

Global Toronto, Institute for Investigative Journalism and APTN News – Former Neskantaga Contractor Accused of Cutting Corners in Other First Nations

Opinion

TVO – Nam Kiwanuka: Column

Overall Excellence in Digital

CTV Kitchener – CTVNewsKitchener.ca

These Central Region winners will now compete with winners from Prairies, West and East regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the virtual RTDNA Canada 2021 National Conference & Awards Gala on Thursday, June 3, 2021

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us

Contact Information

Fiona Conway

President, RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

Ron Kronstein

Co-Chair, Central Region, RTDNA Canada

Ron.Kronstein@corusent.com

Owen Leitch

Co-Chair, Central Region, RTDNA Canada

Owen@narcitymedia.com

RTDNA Canada

awards@rtdnacanada.com

http://www.rtdnacanada.com