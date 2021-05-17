RTDNA Canada Announces 2021 Central Region Award Winners
Toronto, ON – (May 18, 2021) -RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism in the Central Region with the winners for the regional awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.
Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!
2021 RTDNA Award – Central Region Winners:
Video
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)
- CBC Ottawa – Mustafa’s Journey
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CTV News Toronto – Downtown Crane Collapse: July 16th, 2020
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- Global Peterborough – Kawartha Lakes Shooting
Continuing Coverage
- CTV Montreal – 30 Years After the Oka Crisis
Enterprise
- CTV News Toronto – Face Coverings on Public Transit
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Toronto – COVID-19: The Race for a Vaccine
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Windsor: Real-Life Superheroes Don Masks and Capes to Help the Homeless
Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC London – How Can You Be a Better Ally to Black Londoners?
Excellence in Sound
- CBC Toronto – 97-Year-Old Singer
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CityNews Toronto – The Cost of One Word
Excellence in Video
- CBC Montreal – What Caused a 140-Car Pileup on Montreal’s South Shore?
Feature News – Large Market
- CityNews Toronto – Exclusive: Visiting a Former Ontario Residential School
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Windsor – Devastating Loss: Family’s Struggle with AIDS
Graphics (Large Market)
- CBC Ottawa – Mustafa’s Journey
Investigative
- CityNews Toronto – Unrepentant: Pedophile Priest
News Live Special Events
- CityNews Toronto – Ending Racism, What Will It Take?
Opinion
- Global News – The Unquantifiable Loss of the Iran Plane Crash
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- CTV Ottawa – Best TV Newscast
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Kitchener – CTV News Kitchener at 6 – BLM Rally and March
Audio
Best Podcast
- Global News – Whatever Happened to: ALS Ice Bucket Challenge
Breaking News (Large Market)
- Newstalk 580 CFRA – Breaking News: Airbnb Shooting
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Quebec – Justice for Joyce
Enterprise
- CBC Ottawa – Three Days at Pigeon Lake
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – How to Host an Online Cocktail Party While Social Distancing
Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC Montreal – The Importance of Transparent Masks for the Deaf Community
Excellence in Sound
- CBC Sudbury – Songs of Ice: Markus Schwabe
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – Mount Forest’s Black Flashes: The Rural Ontario Black Hockey Line Which Broke Barriers
Feature News (Large Market)
- NEWSTALK1010 – Kitchen Party Comfort: After the Shooting, How Nova Scotia Mourned Online with Song
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC London – What’s in a Name? Why Pronouncing Names Matter
Investigative
- Global News Radio – Care Gone Wrong?
News Live Special Events
- CityNews – Celebrating Pride in a Pandemic: Special Live Coverage with Sam Laprade and Jason White
Opinion
- CBC Ottawa – Cleaning Spit and Snot Off the Pumps: Ottawa Morning
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- NEWSTALK1010 – Ontario’s State of Emergency: Russ Courtney 10am News
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Quebec – A City in Shock: 02-Nov-20
Digital
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC News Toronto – COVID-19: State of Emergency
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Hamilton – Notorious Hamilton Mobster Pat Musitano Gunned Down in Burlington, Ontario
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Quebec – Crisis in Quebec’s Long-Term Care Homes
Enterprise
- CBC London – A Spy Pen Changed Her Life and the Law
Enterprise
- CBC Quebec – CBC Quebec’s COVID-19 Questionnaire Project
Excellence in Social
- CBC Toronto – COVID-19: Silver Linings
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Indigenous – ‘I don’t want racism in the sport I love’: First Nations Hockey Players in Quebec are Taping Their Sticks Red to Take a Stand Against Racial Slurs
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Toronto – Her Final Hours
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC London – Dudley George’s Fight Continues 25 Years After His Death
Investigative
- Global Toronto, Institute for Investigative Journalism and APTN News – Former Neskantaga Contractor Accused of Cutting Corners in Other First Nations
Opinion
- TVO – Nam Kiwanuka: Column
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CTV Kitchener – CTVNewsKitchener.ca
These Central Region winners will now compete with winners from Prairies, West and East regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the virtual RTDNA Canada 2021 National Conference & Awards Gala on Thursday, June 3, 2021
