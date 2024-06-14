RTDNA Canada 2024 Lifetime Achievement Awards Nominations now open!

If you have a colleague or former colleague who has demonstrated excellence over the body of their career, here is your chance to get them the industry recognition they deserve. Take a moment to nominate them by filling out this nomination form.

The RTDNA Canada 2024 Lifetime Achievement Awards are presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in audio, digital and/or video journalism.

Thank you for taking the time to acknowledge your colleagues’ achievements by nominating them.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at info@rtdnacanada.com.

Sincerely,

RTDNA Canada | Awards Committee

Mary Nersessian – Chair

Espe Currie

Michael Goldberg

Sarah Mills

Janice Neil

Colleen Schmt