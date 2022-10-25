RTDNA Canada 2023 Hall of Fame Nominations now open!

To nominate a journalist to RTDNA Canada’s 2023 Hall of Fame, please fill out the nomination form.

What is the criteria to be nominated for RTDNA Canada’s Hall of Fame? We would like to hear who you think has made outstanding contributions to the fields of audio, video and digital journalism in Canada. Giants of our industry, living or passed on, leaders who are busy shaping the future, innovators who enhance news gathering, people who maintain the highest standards of our craft and who might not have been recognized before.

RTDNA Canada’s Board of Directors will review your nominations and select an inductee.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at info@rtdnacanada.com

Thank you for taking the time to nominate!

RTDNA Canada | Awards Committee

Mary Nersessian – Chair

Espe Currie

Michael Goldberg

Sarah Mills

Janice Neil

Colleen Schmidt