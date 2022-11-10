RTDNA Canada 2023 Awards Submissions are open
It’s that time of year again! RTDNA Canada Awards 2023 Submissions are now open.
These awards will be presented in 2023 for the best in audio, digital, and video journalism first published in 2022.
RTDNA Canada’s Board has a new Awards Committee. We have reviewed the awards categories in response to feedback received from our members and we have made some changes for this year’s awards.
Please review the Submission Rules and Entry Guidelines PDF here to see these changes.
Make sure to read the criteria and description for the new VJ Award. The VJ Award has been added to both Regional and National categories.
To see a summary of the awards criteria and description for Regional and National award categories click on the links below to open the PDFs:
Final entry deadline is 11:59PM (EST) Monday, January 30, 2023. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at awards@rtdnacanada.com.
Remember, you must be an RTDNA Canada member to enter the awards. To renew your membership or become a member please click here.
We look forward to receiving your submissions!
Best regards,
RTDNA Canada | Awards Committee
Mary Nersessian – Chair
Espe Currie
Michael Goldberg
Sarah Mills
Janice Neil
Colleen Schmidt
awards@rtdnacanada.com
www.rtdnacanada.com