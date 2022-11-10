RTDNA Canada 2023 Awards Submissions are open

It’s that time of year again! RTDNA Canada Awards 2023 Submissions are now open.

These awards will be presented in 2023 for the best in audio, digital, and video journalism first published in 2022.

RTDNA Canada’s Board has a new Awards Committee. We have reviewed the awards categories in response to feedback received from our members and we have made some changes for this year’s awards.

Please review the Submission Rules and Entry Guidelines PDF here to see these changes.

Make sure to read the criteria and description for the new VJ Award. The VJ Award has been added to both Regional and National categories.

To see a summary of the awards criteria and description for Regional and National award categories click on the links below to open the PDFs:

Regional Awards Summary

National Awards Summary

Final entry deadline is 11:59PM (EST) Monday, January 30, 2023. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at awards@rtdnacanada.com.

Remember, you must be an RTDNA Canada member to enter the awards. To renew your membership or become a member please click here.

We look forward to receiving your submissions!

Best regards,

RTDNA Canada | Awards Committee

Mary Nersessian – Chair

Espe Currie

Michael Goldberg

Sarah Mills

Janice Neil

Colleen Schmidt

awards@rtdnacanada.com

www.rtdnacanada.com