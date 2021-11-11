RTDNA Canada 2022 Awards Submissions Now Open

It’s that time of year again! RTDNA Canada 2022 Awards submissions are now open. These awards will be presented in 2022 for the best in audio, video, and digital journalism first published in 2021.



For full details on how to submit your work click here.



To review awards criteria for Regional and National award categories click on the below links:

Regional Awards Summary

National Awards Summary

Take advantage of early-bird pricing by paying for your submission by January 14, 2022.

Final entry deadline is 6:00 PM (ET) Friday, January 28, 2022.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at awards@rtdnacanada.com



We look forward to receiving your submissions!



Sincerely,

RTDNA Canada – Awards Committee

Karen Mitchell – Chair

Mieke Anderson

Colleen Schmidt