Researcher Seeking Participants for Journalism Education Study

Letter of Introduction for Potential Participants

This letter is an invitation to consider your participation in a doctoral research study that I am undertaking in fulfillment of my Doctoral degree in the Department of Leadership, Higher and Adult Education, at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, at the University of Toronto. The study has received approval from the University of Toronto Research Ethics Boards. Inquiries related to the authorization of this study can be addressed to: Dean Sharpe, Research Ethics Manager, Social Sciences, Humanities & Education, Research Oversight & Compliance Office, (416) 978-5585, or email at: dean.sharpe@utoronto.ca).

This study is designed to explore and examine the ways in which journalism curriculum is constructed in a variety of program pathways and institutional settings. More specifically, this research intends to explore the paramount texts and related authorities adopted by journalism faculty in developing their course syllabi.

Over the years, journalism curricula have undergone shifts in purpose, discourses, and objectives. My proposed research intends to reveal the authorities and ruling relations involved in contemporary journalism education.

Participation in the study is voluntary and would involve an in-person or zoom conversation with myself, consisting of about 5-6 questions, about the processes and steps undertaken in developing your course syllabus, course materials and your pedagogy. I expect interviews would involve between 60 and 90 minutes of participant’s time and would be conducted at a mutually agreed upon venue. Interviews would be audio-recorded, for transcription and analysis.

Please contact me at: pattiann.finlay@mail.utoronto.ca if you would like to participate or if you have any questions about the study.

Thank you,

Patti-Ann Finlay