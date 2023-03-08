Owen Leitch

Owen Leitch is the Executive Producer of Global Brands for Narcity Media Group, where he leads the development of new formats and brands geared towards millennial and Gen Z audiences. He has nearly two decades of broadcast journalism experience in Canada and abroad, including CBC News, CBC Television and Al Jazeera English. Owen has produced live news events, weekly current affairs shows, documentaries and factual entertainment. His latest project, Technality, is a video-first brand focused on all things future, tech and humanity.