Nominations for the 2024 Emerging Journalist Award are now open!

RTDNA Canada is inviting nominations for the Emerging Journalist Award. This award recognizes the achievements and excellent work of Canadian journalists who are at the beginning stages of their career. Candidates must meet the specific criteria to be eligible.

Inductees will include new leaders who are shaping the future, the innovators who enhance news gathering, and the people who maintain the highest standards of our craft.

Each year, the RTDNA Canada Board will review nominations and select an inductee. RTDNA Canada is accepting nominations now. The deadline for submissions is August 20, 2024. See the nomination form and criteria on our website here.