Michael Melling Appointed Vice President, CTV News

– Former General Manager of CTV News Toronto, CP24 and BNN Bloomberg to take the helm –

TORONTO (January 4, 2022) – CTV announced today that Michael Melling has been appointed head of CTV News. Michael will be responsible for all news, information and current events programming including CTV News, BNN Bloomberg, CP24, as well as the current affairs shows POWER PLAY, QUESTION PERIOD and W5.

“Michael has been a dynamic presence at CTV, leading the growth and digital transformation of CTV News Toronto, CP24 and BNN Bloomberg,” said Karine Moses, Senior Vice President, Content Development and News, Bell Media. “As audiences want to consume news on different devices, wherever they are, Michael has been instrumental in developing our multi-platform approach, paving the way for the future of news in Canada.”

As part of his new role, Michael will help lead Bell Media’s digital transformation strategy to ensure CTV News remains the highest-ranked broadcast news source in Canada, and is well-positioned for the future in an evolving and competitive environment.

“I am thrilled to lead CTV News and continue growing its presence across the country as the news source that Canadians rely on and trust,” said Michael Melling, Vice President, CTV News. “I look forward to working with our talented team to tell the stories that mean the most to Canadians.”

Michael joined the company in 2003, starting as an Editorial Assistant at BNN Bloomberg. Since then, he has held increasingly senior roles in Toronto and Southwestern Ontario, most recently as General Manager of CTV News Toronto, CP24 and BNN Bloomberg. Over the past few years, Michael has been driving the growth of digital news formats, transforming CTV News Toronto to a leading multi-platform destination. He also led the evolution of CP24 as an all-news brand, now the top-rated, all-news channel in Canada and a leading digital player.