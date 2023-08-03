Job Alert: Weekend Reporter, CTV National News, Bell Media (Ottawa)

Do you want to deliver compelling content to Canadians on multiple platforms as part of Canada’s number one news organization? Be part of driving Canada’s number one news organization into the future! CTV News is looking for experienced reporters to join CTV National News and hit live on CTV News Channel and CP24 who have an appreciation for how today’s audiences consume quality content on multiple platforms. Successful candidates want to deliver that content to Canadians at the speed of today’s news consumer with context and diversity of opinion.

For more details, click here