Job Alert: Video Journalist – Global News Saint John

Global Saint John is looking for a full-time Video Journalist. In this role, you will shoot, write, edit and report for television and online. You’ll cover daily news, and have opportunities to tell enterprise, in-depth and the occasional lighter story. You’ll be reporting with our Global News at 6 team, working a variety of shifts, including weekends. This is a Group 3 position under the current collective agreement.

